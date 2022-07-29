Congressional Baseball Game: Republicans shut out Democrats; protesters arrested outside stadium

www.fox26houston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
POLITICO
Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.
The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
POLITICO
Republicans set politics aside for a day and joined Democrats inwishing Joe Biden well amid a Covid diagnosis.
And here's Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), chair of the Senate Republican messaging apparatus:. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sent along his best wishes as well. Two Republicans voted present: Reps. Mike Kelly (Pa.) and Bob Gibbs (Ohio). “My home state is trying to ban exceptions for women who have been...
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
Manchin said he cut a last-minute deal on Biden agenda since Democrats might lose big in the November midterms
Manchin said he cut a last-minute deal on Biden's agenda since Dems might lose control of Congress in November. "We don't know what the future will bring," he told Politico. Democrats are racing to send the $740 billion bill to Biden's desk within two weeks. Sen. Joe Manchin of West...
RELATED PEOPLE
It's not just Hunter Biden: Prepare for a 2023 packed with House GOP investigations
Republicans know they're legislatively limited even if they take the majority next year. So they plan to focus on inquiries into the border, Afghanistan, baby formula and more. House Republicans are planning to bombard Joe Biden’s administration with investigations next year, from Hunter Biden to the border to the chaotic...
Democratic staffers arrested after staging sit-in outside of Chuck Schumer's office
Activists look on as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference about climate change outside the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Six congressional staffers were arrested on Monday after a group of more than a dozen Democratic staffers organized...
Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury
HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
Rep. Liz Cheney says the GOP 'can't survive' if Trump is the party's presidential nominee in 2024
"Those of us who believe in Republican principles and ideals have a responsibility to try to lead the party back to what it can be," she said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush’s offices among the first to unionise on Capitol Hill
Some of the most progressive members of Congress’s offices are among the first within the Capitol to unionise, as House legislation allowing organizing comes into effect. The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Ted Lieu of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Andy Levin of Michigan all voted to unionise.
GOP inches closer to 10 Senate votes on same-sex marriage
Support among Republican senators is gradually building for a House-passed bill to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and codify federal recognition for marriage equality, with senators predicting it will eventually get the votes it needs to pass. Why it matters: Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas signaled last month...
GOP's Chances of Beating Dems for Senate Control With 4 Months to Election
Polls and recent historical precedent show Republicans have a good shot at taking control of the upper chamber of Congress in the November 8 midterm election.
Can Senate Democrats get Sinema on board for Manchin-backed spending deal?
A deal between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate proposal, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, has cast a new spotlight on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who is the only unclear Senate Democratic vote on the legislation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
Democratic Rep. Sanchez said she flipped off the GOP side during congressional baseball game after hearing a 'misogynistic comment' from a fan
"It wasn't the team," Sánchez later clarified. "It was an obnoxious fan who shouts misogynistic shit at me every single year."
POLITICO
House won’t go quietly
Presented by the National Association of Manufacturers. With help from Nicholas Wu, Sarah Ferris and Jordain Carney. IT’S THE FINAL COUNTDOWN — The door isn’t closed for action on Democrats’ gun reform and public safety bills that were put on ice earlier this week. House Democrats...
Adam Schiff is testing the waters to lead House Democrats next year: report
Some members expressed doubts that Schiff could earn enough votes to win a leadership race, per several lawmakers who spoke with The Washington Post.
Comments / 0