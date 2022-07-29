Congressional Baseball Game: Republicans shut out Democrats; protesters arrested outside stadium

Some of the most progressive members of Congress’s offices are among the first within the Capitol to unionise, as House legislation allowing organizing comes into effect. The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Ted Lieu of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Andy Levin of Michigan all voted to unionise.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO