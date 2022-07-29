Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa announces tour stop at Shea’s

Click here to read the full article. Todd Snider celebrates playing in front of an audience again and pays tribute to dearly departed friends on his new album Live: Return of the Storyteller, a collection of tracks recorded during the singer’s first post-pandemic shows in 2021. Ahead of the live LP’s Sept. 23 release, Snider has shared the new video for a live rendition of his 2006 fan favorite “Just Like Old Times,” a track that inspired the film Hard Luck Love Song: “This album is dedicated to all the people who come to these shows whether this last tour was the...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO