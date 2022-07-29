Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa announces tour stop at Shea’s

www.buffaloscoop.com
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. James
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
Alan Parsons Releases Sixth Album ‘From the New World,’ Featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa and More
Less than a month since famed producer and songwriter Alan Parsons underwent emergency spinal surgery on June 24, resulting in the postponement of his upcoming scheduled tour dates, he’s released his sixth solo album From the New World (Frontiers Music). Following Parsons’ previous studio album The Secret in 2019,...
Guitar World Magazine
Sammy Hagar and the Circle announce new album, Crazy Times, and share the hard-rocking title track
Produced by Dave Cobb in Nashville’s legendary RCA Studio A, and also featuring the Red Rocker’s fellow Van Halen alum Michael Anthony on bass, Crazy Times is out September 30. No one can accuse Sammy Hagar of lacking a sense of occasion. As the one time master of...
Ringo Starr to Release Third EP Since 2021
His third EP since 2021, Ringo Starr has revealed four new songs on forthcoming release EP3, out Sept. 16. The new EP is the result of collaborations with Toto guitarist, and All Starr Band bandmate, Steve Lukather, writer and producer Linda Perry, engineer Bruce Sugar, veteran saxophonist Dave Koz, and flamenco guitarist Jose Antonio Rodriguez.
Todd Snider Celebrates Playing Live Music Again With New LP ‘Return of the Storyteller’
Click here to read the full article. Todd Snider celebrates playing in front of an audience again and pays tribute to dearly departed friends on his new album Live: Return of the Storyteller, a collection of tracks recorded during the singer’s first post-pandemic shows in 2021. Ahead of the live LP’s Sept. 23 release, Snider has shared the new video for a live rendition of his 2006 fan favorite “Just Like Old Times,” a track that inspired the film Hard Luck Love Song: “This album is dedicated to all the people who come to these shows whether this last tour was the...
Carrie Underwood Reveals Epic Photos During Performance with Guns N’ Roses
On Saturday night, country music superstar Carrie Underwood joined Guns N’ Roses on stage for the second night in a row during their shows in London, England. Her inclusion on a pair of songs each night comes after GNR lead singer Axl Rose joined Underwood on stage at this year’s Stagecoach Festival.
Everything We Know About the Judds’ ‘Final Tour’
At the start of 2022, it seemed as though this year would mark a historic comeback for the beloved country music duo the Judds. On April 1, it was announced that Wynonna and Naomi Judd would reunite for a highly-anticipated performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge" at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell on Her 50th Opry Anniversary: ‘She Has Been Such an Inspiration’
Carrie Underwood was at the helm of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on Saturday night (July 30), as the country legend celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the hallowed institution. Underwood -- who performed Mandrell's hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," on the...
People
Bruce Springsteen Becomes a Grandfather for the First Time!
Over the weekend Bruce Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa Springsteen, shared the news on Instagram that she and Bruce were grandparents for the first time. "_walking the baby_. Lily Harper Springsteen," Patti captioned the photo of their son Sam and his partner standing in front of a stroller, as well as a close-up of their new grandchild.
Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose Shouts Out Carrie Underwood as Tour Comes to an End
Carrie Underwood struck up an unlikely friendship with legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses this year. In April, Axl Rose joined the “Ghost Story” singer at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. She returned the favor in July when she joined the band for two nights in London. The European...
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Hear Rita Wilson’s New Single ‘Songbird,’ Featuring Josh Groban
Rita Wilson's latest offering off of her forthcoming duets and concepts album is her own version "Songbird," which was released by Fleetwood Mac in 1977. The actress and singer hand-picked Josh Groban to join her on the track. His warm vocals pair beautifully with Wilson's. "'Songbird' by Christine McVie has...
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
John Lennon Said 1 Beatles Song Was a Cross Between ‘Paperback Writer’ and Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnny B. Goode’
John Lennon said one of The Beatles’ songs was “like an old-time ballad.” In addition, he felt the song was similar to The Beatles’ “Paperback Writer” and Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.” John didn’t like the way the press reacted to the track.
Garth Brooks Announces New Installment of ‘The Anthology’ Series
Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced a new installment to his The Anthology series. Brooks released the cover of The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years. Part II is now available for sale. The new career rewind special follows his previously released Anthology, Part 1: The Five Five Years....
Joni Mitchell to Release ‘The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)’ with Neil Young Essay
Joni Mitchell has revealed the third installment in her archival series, The Asylum Albums, (1972-1975), out Sept. 23. To commemorate the release, Mitchell shared the remastered version of her For the Roses track “You Turn Me On I’m a Radio.”. The new installment follows Mitchell’s previous releases Vol....
Maren Morris Brings an Elton John Cover to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall [Watch]
Maren Morris' 2022 Humble Quest tour took her all the way to New York City on Friday night (July 29), where she played a show at the city's famed Radio City Music Hall. During her set, she treated the crowd to her version of Elton John's 1972 hit, "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters."
On This Day: Blake Shelton Releases Self-Titled Debut Album in 2001
On July 31, 2001, Blake Shelton’s eponymous debut album hit the streets. The album featured his first massive hit, “Austin,” which rose to number one and made the country music singer a household name. The record was released on Giant Nashville. As Austin was ascending the charts,...
