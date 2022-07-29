ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Police: Milford man admits to some of recent People’s bank robberies in CT Stop & Shop stores

milfordmirror.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.milfordmirror.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
Southington, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Milford, CT
Watertown, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Naugatuck, CT
City
Southington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Naugatuck, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Milford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#Police#People#Ct Stop Shop#People S United Bank#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy