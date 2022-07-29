It’s sentencing day for the third person convicted in the murder of Florida State professor Dan Markel

The issue of gun rights is on the minds of Republicans in Bay County as they get ready to choose their candidates in next month’s primary races. Gov. Ron DeSantis has promised to sign “constitutional carry” legislation, allowing people to openly carry firearms without a permit, if Republicans in the legislature pass it. Both GOP candidates running for state Senate District 2 have promised to support it. However, they’re divided on Florida’s “red flag” law, which allows law enforcement to temporarily take away someone’s guns if they pose a “significant danger” to themselves or others.

