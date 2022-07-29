Touring Basque Nevada in the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

www.roadandtrack.com
gmauthority.com
Here Is The Cadillac Celestiq Show Car
Cadillac has pulled the sheets on the Cadillac Celestiq show car, previewing the brand’s all-new, all-electric flagship sedan. The Cadillac Celestiq show car aims to combine inspiration pulled from Cadillac’s past with the brand’s latest EV-centric design language. To that end, design and engineering teams looked to early Cadillac sedans like Caddy’s V16-powered prewar coaches and the 1957 Eldorado Brougham. Additionally, inspiration was pulled from the architecture of Eero Saarinen and other American designers.
Eater
Three Las Vegas-Area Casinos to Be Demolished for Land Sales
Three Station Casinos in Southern Nevada that cater to locals are slated for demolition. Red Rock Resorts, the corporate owner of Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson, said the trio of properties will close permanently and will be demolished to reposition the land for sale. The three casinos never...
deseret.com
A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?
As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
SFGate
Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'
The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
Opinion: Nevada may soon lose the largest US reservoir
Lake Mead's shoreline has receded hundreds of feet in the past two decades. Now, the prolonged drought in the western states threatens to convert lake mead into a dead pool, soon riding it off any water altogether.
Drought-stricken Lake Mead recedes to reveal a World War II-era landing craft
A World War II landing craft is emerging from Lake Mead as water levels at the United States' largest man-made water reservoir continue to drop in extreme drought conditions.
This resort hidden away in the mountains was just named No. 1 in Arizona. Here's why
A 126-year-old wellness resort hidden within saguaro-lined mountains an hour northwest of Phoenix has again been named the best hotel in Arizona. Castle Hot Springs was named the No. 1 resort hotel in Arizona in Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best Awards. This is the second consecutive year Castle Hot...
Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows
A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. - Gore blasts 'inaction' - Evidence of global warming could be seen elsewhere in the country, as 85 million Americans in more than a dozen states were under a weekend heat advisory.
CBS News
As Lake Mead's water recedes, theories emerge about identity of human remains found in barrel — and possible mob links
Mobsters who end up sleeping with the fishes are usually never seen again. But climate change has a way of messing even with the mafia, and a watery grave outside Las Vegas is starting to cough up Sin City's darkest secrets. Lake Mead, which can be reached from the Las...
14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew...
The Daily 07-29-22 Rain reported inside Las Vegas casinos as thunderstorms pound Nevada
Thunderstorms dumped heavy rain and kicked up high winds across central Nevada on Thursday, flooding the streets and casinos of Las Vegas. Lightning and small hail were also in the stormy mix that hit the popular summer travel destination. More storm activity is expected Friday evening, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the chance for thunderstorms continuing into the weekend and next week. Videos posted on social media showed water pouring inside several casinos. • Interior NorCal bakes in blazing heat with temps up to 113
Las Vegas casinos inundated with water as rare thunderstorm sparks massive floods
Water flooded into casinos in Las Vegas after a rare thunderstorm hit the desert gambling mecca. The storm occurred on Thursday night, resulting in flash floods across Sin City. Social media users circulated videos showing the water pouring through the roofs of casinos and cars cautiously making their way through flooded downtown streets, which are not built to handle flooding. David Charns, a journalist in the city, shared a video of water pouring through a sports betting screen at the Circa casino, puddling on the flood around a pair of small tables. Despite the flooding, the hotel's management assured...
deseret.com
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the American West, where there are currently nine fires burning over 1,000 acres and less than 80% contained. As...
MotorTrend Magazine
10 Hot GM Muscle Cars for Sale! Chevelles, GTOs and Other A-bodies
Please forgive us if any of this sounds familiar: The General Motors intermediate A-body platform built between 1964 and 1972 was pivotal in spawning the muscle car movement of the 1960s. While efforts by Ford and Chrysler played very important supporting roles, GM led the pack with the quartet of Chevrolet Malibu/Chevelle, Pontiac Tempest/GTO, Olds F-85/4-4-2, and Buick Skylark/GS. The GM A-body was perfect for hot-rodders. Its body-on-frame construction, light weight, low cost, and impressive offering of powerplants came at the right time for a new generation of baby boomers looking for mobility—and fun!
Washington Examiner
No swimming: Las Vegas capping size of home pools because of historic drought
Limiting the size of new swimming pools in and around Las Vegas might save a drop in the proverbial bucket amid historic drought and climate change in the West. Officials are taking the plunge anyway, capping the size of new swimming pools at single-family residential homes to about the size of a three-car garage.
Lake Mead Water Level Falls to 1,040ft, Dead-Pool Level Inches Closer
The lake's levels have been rapidly decreasing over the past two years, hurtling towards dead-pool level.
HuffPost
Rain Cascades From Vegas Casino Ceilings As Thunderstorms Flood Desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
Las Vegas floods drench casinos, downtown streets
LAS VEGAS — Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rain to Nevada’s Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, flooding downtown streets, drenching casinos and knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and KSNV-TV, parts of the region, which was under a...
Minnesota man buys classic Buick and finds a Detroit connection
Cars and Detroit go together like cheese on a hamburger. The odds of finding a receipt dated 1971 from the original Ziebart location in Detroit may be slim , but not for Jay Brenner. In December 2021, Brenner searched the web for classic cars and stumbled on a 1970 Buick...
Las Vegas Flooding: City Recorded Months Worth of Rain in Under 2 Hours
Following a series of thunderstorms that went through Las Vegas on Thursday (July 28th), parts of Sin City’s iconic strip are reportedly under water due to excessive flooding. The storms notably produced a month’s worth of rain in under two hours. According to AccuWeather, various casinos on the...
