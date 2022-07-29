www.themunchonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Related
themunchonline.com
1243 Alabama Avenue SE
Congress Heights Gem - Charming 2BR/2BA duplex apartment close to all shopping and major commuting routes; off-street parking for 1 car; all utilities included. HCVP accepted. Absolutely no calls. Direct inquiries to mynexthome@todd-gordon.com. Location. 1243 Alabama Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $2400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/01/2022.
themunchonline.com
1820 T Street, NW #1
Dupont 1 Bedroom Charmer with shared Patio! Fireplace, Central Air, Washer/Dryer! - The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, a stacked washer/dryer, built-ins in the living room, an operational fireplace, a large built-in closet in the bedroom with a desk, and custom-built shutters in the bedroom hiding sliding door that leads to a massive courtyard patio.
sungazette.news
Expert: Local area seems insulated from falling home prices
The real-estate industry’s equivalent of the “f-word” – “falling,” as in “falling prices” – is beginning to be used across the nation even by some who earlier felt that the homes market would withstand economic pressures without seeing declines in sales prices.
themunchonline.com
7514 Edmonston Rd.
5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large and bright! - Spacious house with living room, dining room, laundry room, game room/2nd living room and very large kitchen. This great house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Very large yard,. New paint and carpets. En-suite master bathroom. Eat-in kitchen. Lots of storage space....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thezebra.org
Delicious New Things to Eat in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA – It appears that the heat wave of July has spawned a wave of openings in the ‘hood. As mentioned last month, we saw the grand openings of Wegman’s, Jollibee, and Frank Pepe’s New Haven Pizza. West End is now the place to eat. There are still lines at Pepe’s and Jollibee but don’t let that stop you. The food is great. By the way, if you haven’t visited Facebook group, Alexandria Dining Curbside — Inside and More, you can get there by using the new QR code. Enjoy the recommendations of fellow foodies as to where to find all the great places to dine in and around Alexandria.
point2homes.com
2772 WASHINGTON STREET, Adamstown, Frederick County, MD, 21710
Listed by Nathan Johnson with Keller Williams Capital Properties. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/30, 12-2PM AND SUNDAY 7/31, 2-4PM!! JUST STOP BY!!**Welcome to this Historical 1800’s Home (Green Manor) located in Charming Adamstown! This home is tucked away, yet EASY access to Montgomery County and short drive to downtown Frederick. Green Manor is important to the town of Adamstown as the past residence of two of the most important prominent citizens in the town’s history, Adam Kohlenberg Jr and Jacob Kline. Green Manor sits on over 3 acres and features a pool, 2 car garage, 2 story barn, over 6k sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms on 2nd floor and 6 bathrooms, freshly painted, remodeled kitchen, new roof, 2 sunrooms, roof top area, multiple fireplaces, massive great room, Finish off the loft or basement for a 6th and 7th bedroom, beautiful hard wood flooring, and crown molding galore- just to name a few! Close to community parks, Harpers Ferry, Wineries & Breweries, Commuter Routes & Marc Train, Shopping, and restaurants! Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity!
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
WJLA
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Washington
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
WTOP
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
WJLA
Outdoor dining program to become permanent in Old Town
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Outdoor dining in Alexandria has become so vibrant and successful, the city wants to make the temporary program, created to ease COVID restrictions and concerns, permanent. “In order to make the program permanent we needed to put in place sort of a program to regulate...
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Amazon Offering Same-Day Delivery for DMV Prime Members
Amazon announced Monday that its Prime members in the Washington, D.C. area can now make same-day purchases from some of their favorite brands offered on Amazon. Washington, D.C.-area customers can shop from retailers such as Superdry, Diesel, PacSun and GNC by visiting amazon.com/samedaystore. Additional retailers launching in the upcoming months...
thezebra.org
Alexandria’s Mayor Addresses Flooding in Monthly Newsletter
ALEXANDRIA, VA – In his monthly newsletter, The Council Connection (released Aug. 1), Alexandria Mayor Justin M. Wilson writes of the urgency of addressing flooding in the community and how the city is working to mitigate the issue. The recent flooding in Kentucky and Virginia serve as an example that this city “must plan and implement climate-resilient infrastructure.”
fox5dc.com
Multiple people shot in Northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON - Multiple people have been shot in Northeast, D.C., according to police. The shooting took place Monday on the 1500 block of F Street NE, and an investigation is underway. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. At this time, D.C. police has not revealed how many people were injured. This is...
Hypebae
Welcome to Terminal G: Look Inside Glossier’s New Washington, DC Location
Glossier has opened its fifth retail location in Washington D.C., following the permanent store opening in Miami back in March. The D.C. location has a chic and sleek aviation theme that pays tribute to the Jet Age of the 1940s. Nestled in the D.C. Georgetown area, the store is covered with retro details in a pastel, minimalist design that flows into the overall concept. Upon entering, guests will as if they’ve entered a modern pink airport. Airport runway-inspired lighting and plane windows are found on the first floor where visitors will ascend a set of stairs to an open, light-filled second floor tastefully arranged with Glossier’s full-range of products and gorgeous selfie-ready spaces.
BREAKING: Multiple People Shot in Washington, D.C.
DEVELOPING STORY: Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of F Street. There is no word on how many people were shot but police report there are multiple...
fox5dc.com
4 Black female firefighters sue DC Fire for $10 million for race, gender discrimination
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Four long-tenured Black female firefighters are suing DC Fire and Emergency Services for $10 million for race and gender discrimination, according to a press release. The lawsuit says the discrimination came in the form of payment of wages, promotions, training and job opportunities and maintenance...
mocoshow.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is Coming to Montgomery Village
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center, according to KLNB realty. The restaurant will be located in the brand new space next to the upcoming Starbucks. Earlier this year Hangry Joe’s opened a location at 2533 Ennals Ave in Wheaton and has additional locations opening at 10050 Darnestown Road in the Travilah Square shopping center and at 718-B Rockville Pike.
WTOP
Alexandria church gives computer tablets to help students prepare for school
On Saturday, a church in Alexandria, Virginia, gave away thousands of computer tablets to help young students in need prepare for the upcoming school year. It’s the 20th anniversary of the “Brother’s Keeper Outreach Project” at the Alfred Street Baptist Church. This year, they commemorated the occasion by giving aid to struggling families.
Comments / 0