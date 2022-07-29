Listed by Nathan Johnson with Keller Williams Capital Properties. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/30, 12-2PM AND SUNDAY 7/31, 2-4PM!! JUST STOP BY!!**Welcome to this Historical 1800’s Home (Green Manor) located in Charming Adamstown! This home is tucked away, yet EASY access to Montgomery County and short drive to downtown Frederick. Green Manor is important to the town of Adamstown as the past residence of two of the most important prominent citizens in the town’s history, Adam Kohlenberg Jr and Jacob Kline. Green Manor sits on over 3 acres and features a pool, 2 car garage, 2 story barn, over 6k sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms on 2nd floor and 6 bathrooms, freshly painted, remodeled kitchen, new roof, 2 sunrooms, roof top area, multiple fireplaces, massive great room, Finish off the loft or basement for a 6th and 7th bedroom, beautiful hard wood flooring, and crown molding galore- just to name a few! Close to community parks, Harpers Ferry, Wineries & Breweries, Commuter Routes & Marc Train, Shopping, and restaurants! Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity!

ADAMSTOWN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO