Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the storage, fireplace and tree in the patio, obviously
This rental is located at 1820 T St NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,495 / 1br – 590ft2 – Dupont 1BD Charmer with Patio, Fireplace & W/D (Dupont Circle) Dupont 1 Bedroom Charmer with shared Patio! Fireplace, Central Air, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer!. 1820 T Street, NW #1, Washington, DC...
mocoshow.com
Germantown Flea Markets Returns This Saturday, August 6
The Germantown Community Flea Market is the place to find bargains and treasures. There’s something for everyone – toys & games – fashions and footwear – antiques and collectibles, lawn mowers and bicycles. You can search for your favorite CDs or books, discover kitchen gadgets you never knew you needed, jewelry to go with your favorite outfit – all kinds of things that you just can’t live without — and all at bargain prices! And the first bargain you find is when you come in – there is no admission or parking fee.
themunchonline.com
1820 T Street, NW #1
Dupont 1 Bedroom Charmer with shared Patio! Fireplace, Central Air, Washer/Dryer! - The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, a stacked washer/dryer, built-ins in the living room, an operational fireplace, a large built-in closet in the bedroom with a desk, and custom-built shutters in the bedroom hiding sliding door that leads to a massive courtyard patio.
themunchonline.com
7514 Edmonston Rd.
5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large and bright! - Spacious house with living room, dining room, laundry room, game room/2nd living room and very large kitchen. This great house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Very large yard,. New paint and carpets. En-suite master bathroom. Eat-in kitchen. Lots of storage space....
mymcmedia.org
Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2
Block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, and visits from emergency personnel will bring residents and law enforcement officials together to campaign for safe neighborhoods. National Night Out is an annual event celebrated by millions of people across the United States that focuses on enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and...
mocoshow.com
SafeSplash Swim School to Open in Montgomery Village
SafeSplash Swim School has signed on to take over a big space in the newly renovated Montgomery Village Center. It will be located on the new Centerway Rd extension, behind Suburban air and Linda’s Nails. This will be SafeSplash Swim School’s second Montgomery County location after opening the area’s first SafeSplash facility, located within LA Fitness on Rockville Pike in Rockville.
theburn.com
Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location
A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Restaurant Week Flip-Book Menus Now Available
For 10 days and two weekends, nearly 70 restaurants in Alexandria will offer a $25, $35 or $45 per person prix fixe dinner for one during Alexandria Restaurant Week, August 19-28. Special menus are available in-person at all participating restaurants, many with outdoor dining available. The new pricing structure reflects a spectrum of Alexandria’s offerings from fast casual to fine dining. The online menu book now available makes it easy to browse delicious selections from special menus at established local favorites and newly opened eateries.
mocoshow.com
New Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins Location on Shady Grove Rd and 355 Grand Opening Celebration to Take Place on Thursday, August 4th
The new Dunkin/Baskin Robbins located in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove relocated back on Monday, July 25. The new location in on the back side of the shopping center at the old United Bank location at 16268 Frederick Rd. On Thursday, August 4th, the store will be holding its grand opening.
mocoshow.com
$10,000 Scratch Off Ticket Sold in Olney
A $10,000 winning Bingo X10 scratch off was sold last week at Young Gourmet Beer and Wine (3422 Olney-Laytonsville Road) in Olney. Lottery players across the state of Maryland won more than $29.6 million during week ending July 31. Additional details below courtesy of mdlottery.com:. A historic Mega Millions jackpot...
Bay Net
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
WJLA
Outdoor dining program to become permanent in Old Town
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Outdoor dining in Alexandria has become so vibrant and successful, the city wants to make the temporary program, created to ease COVID restrictions and concerns, permanent. “In order to make the program permanent we needed to put in place sort of a program to regulate...
thezebra.org
Real Estate Market Update for August
Alexandria, VA – Happy Summer, Alexandrians! This is our favorite season, as we simply love the long sunny days, fun travel, beach visits, and slower pace of life. We hope you are enjoying it because it’s flying by!. We thought this month would be a great time to...
thezebra.org
Free Summer Concerts in Mount Vernon
Alexandria, VA – There will be four more free summer concerts at two sites each in Mount Vernon to enjoy under the stars. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and the whole family. On Friday nights in August, Grist Mill Park, 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, offers performances from 7:30–9 pm. Wine tastings and sales from Woodlawn Press Winery will be available.
mocoshow.com
Deka Biosciences Breaks Ground on New Facility in Germantown
Deka Biosciences announced that it is breaking ground on a 14,000 square foot office and lab in Germantown which will house a state of the art Research and Development, Process Development, and Manufacturing facility to further develop their novel cytokine therapies. This will be the first facility to house a dual targeted cytokine development lab in the DC/Maryland/Virginia region and the only company in the US developing a therapeutic of its kind. The new headquarters will be located at 20380 Seneca Meadows Parkway in Germantown, Maryland and Deka anticipates the move to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
mymcmedia.org
MCPS Looking to Fill Vacant Spots
Aug. 2 – Virtual Hiring Information Session, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., individuals can join the session by clicking the link here. Aug. 10 – In-person job fair at Gaithersburg High School, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. There will also be a daily open house at...
point2homes.com
2772 WASHINGTON STREET, Adamstown, Frederick County, MD, 21710
Listed by Nathan Johnson with Keller Williams Capital Properties. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. **OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 7/30, 12-2PM AND SUNDAY 7/31, 2-4PM!! JUST STOP BY!!**Welcome to this Historical 1800’s Home (Green Manor) located in Charming Adamstown! This home is tucked away, yet EASY access to Montgomery County and short drive to downtown Frederick. Green Manor is important to the town of Adamstown as the past residence of two of the most important prominent citizens in the town’s history, Adam Kohlenberg Jr and Jacob Kline. Green Manor sits on over 3 acres and features a pool, 2 car garage, 2 story barn, over 6k sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms on 2nd floor and 6 bathrooms, freshly painted, remodeled kitchen, new roof, 2 sunrooms, roof top area, multiple fireplaces, massive great room, Finish off the loft or basement for a 6th and 7th bedroom, beautiful hard wood flooring, and crown molding galore- just to name a few! Close to community parks, Harpers Ferry, Wineries & Breweries, Commuter Routes & Marc Train, Shopping, and restaurants! Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity!
rockvillenights.com
Èkó House grand opening weekend in Rockville
the new pan-African restaurant at 150 Gibbs Street at Rockville Town Square, will host a grand opening celebration this weekend. A ribbon-cutting will be held this afternoon at 5:00 PM. Guests at the ribbon-cutting will include Will Jawando, Montgomery County Council Member; Marji Graf, President & CEO, Rockville Chamber of Commerce; Ricky Barker, Director, Community Planning and Development Services; and Cindy Rivarde, Director, Rockville Economic Development Inc., among others.
hyattsvillewire.com
New Bladensburg Mural Adds to Route 1’s Public Art Scene
The latest piece of public art on the Route 1 corridor is a new mural in Bladensburg. Located at the Ernest Maier masonry supply store at 4700 Annapolis Rd., the mural shows the town name over a sunset on the nearby Northeast Branch of the Anacostia River. Artist Cindy Fletcher...
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
