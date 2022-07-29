'What happens if they actually do win?': Democrats grapple with efforts to prop up far right candidates

www.cnn.com
Teresa Eldred
1d ago
Vote ♥️ Save America!! Think about your Children and Grandchildren!!!Trump 2024❤️🇺🇲❤️💯There's lots of room for the Democrupts in China! Let's help them make that move!
Reply(15)
137
Flibberwidget
21h ago
The bigger question is why are the democrats actively meddling in republican primaries? And then wonder why no one trusts election integrity anymore?
Reply(1)
55
big tex01
1d ago
when will the media Starr using the phrase "far left" to describe democrats. Republicans have not gone more to the right democrats have moved way left
Reply(4)
53
Conway predicts Trump will run again. Hear who he thinks can beat him
Conservative attorney George Conway, who is now a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, predicts that Trump will run for president again and says Ron DeSantis may be the only candidate that can beat him one-on-one.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 1 Month to Primary: Polls
Representative Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, is still fighting hard to retain her House seat with just a month until she faces off against Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the western state's GOP primary. Cheney, a staunch conservative who voted with Trump more...
A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'
A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal
Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
Americans may get the one presidential race the country doesn't want in 2024
There's one tiny sliver of hope for Joe Biden in a devastating new poll that flags rising concerns over the President's age and performance and shows even most Democrats want another candidate in 2024. He could still beat Donald Trump.
AOL Corp
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
People
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
Justice Jackson dissents in first vote as Supreme Court won't reinstate Biden immigration policies
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to freeze a lower court order that blocked the Department of Homeland Security from implementing new immigration enforcement priorities, in a case marking Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's first vote since joining the court. Jackson and Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and...
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Liz Cheney just made an absolutely critical point about Donald Trump’s responsibility on January 6
CNN — In her opening remarks at Tuesday’s January 6 committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney had a blunt message: Donald Trump doesn’t get to play the unwitting dupe when it comes to his role in the run-up to and riot at the US Capitol. “President Trump is...
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
POLITICO
Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.
House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser for President Trump, said the only people who believe President Biden is successful in his position are his staff members, adding on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that the administration is not taking action to build confidence among the American people. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Other presidents who have...
Polls show Democrats becoming party of elites as working class and minorities shift toward Republicans
The demographics of voters in both the Republican and Democratic parties are changing as the November midterm elections approach, according to recent polls. Republicans are starting to attract more voters in the working class, while Democrats are gaining more votes from wealthier Americans as midterm candidates make their priorities clear in the last four months before the election.
Hear what GOP voters in Wyoming have to say about Liz Cheney
As the Wyoming primary election gets near, CNN’s Randi Kaye talks to local voters about their thoughts on reelecting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after her involvement with the House select committee investigating January 6.
Susan Collins: Democrats’ Climate Deal May Doom Bipartisan Efforts On Same-Sex Marriage
The GOP senator said the surprise move by Democrats could make it harder to convince fellow Republicans to get on board.
'I don't agree with her on anything,' California Democrats say of Liz Cheney — as they donate to her race
Republican Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has raised $1.2 million for her reelection campaign from Californians — including many Democrats.
