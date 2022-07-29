ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'What happens if they actually do win?': Democrats grapple with efforts to prop up far right candidates

By Dan Merica
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Teresa Eldred
1d ago

Vote ♥️ Save America!! Think about your Children and Grandchildren!!!Trump 2024❤️🇺🇲❤️💯There's lots of room for the Democrupts in China! Let's help them make that move!

Flibberwidget
21h ago

The bigger question is why are the democrats actively meddling in republican primaries? And then wonder why no one trusts election integrity anymore?

big tex01
1d ago

when will the media Starr using the phrase "far left" to describe democrats. Republicans have not gone more to the right democrats have moved way left

POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

CNN

