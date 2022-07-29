'What happens if they actually do win?': Democrats grapple with efforts to prop up far right candidates

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO