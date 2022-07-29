Cold showers and no lights: How one German city is fighting Russia's energy battle

www.cnn.com
Related
Russia 'Clearly in a Lot of Trouble' in Ukraine War: Security Expert
"We and the Americans assess that 75,000 Russian soldiers have either been killed or been wounded," British Professor Anthony Glees said Sunday.
Russia is recruiting thousands of volunteers to replenish its ranks in Ukraine. Prior experience isn't always required
Across Russia, volunteer battalions are being formed to deploy to the war in Ukraine, joining the so-called "special military operation" declared by President Vladimir Putin in February.
Ukrainian grain tycoon killed in Mykolaiv shelling as Putin threatens 'lightning speed' response to interference
A Ukrainian grain mogul and his wife were killed after the southern city of Mykolaiv came under intense shelling on Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials, as Russian President Vladimir Putin used his nation's Navy Day to issue more militaristic threats to anyone undermining Russia's "sovereignty and freedom."
Zelenskyy warns that harvest from Ukraine— one of the world's largest suppliers of wheat — will be cut in half this year
"Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion," Zelenskyy said in a tweet on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 things to know for August 1: Extreme heat, Ukraine, Covid-19, Kentucky, Sudan
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
CNN Exclusive: Russian officials requested adding convicted murderer to Griner/Whelan prisoner swap
Russian government officials requested that a former colonel from the country's domestic spy agency who was convicted of murder in Germany last year be included in the US' proposed swap of a notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, multiple sources familiar with the discussions told CNN.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called on the remaining residents of the Donetsk region to urgently evacuate in what he called a "government decision."
Hawaii receives its last shipment of coal before shuttering last power plant
On Wednesday, Hawaii received its last shipment of coal before closing its last functioning coal plant.
What you need to know about Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan has resulted in stern warnings from Beijing and mounting concerns in Washington. Here's why.
Europe gets more bad news as recession fears deepen
Europe's biggest economy is suffering — and it could spell trouble for the whole continent. German retail sales slumped 8.8% in June compared to the same month a year ago, according to preliminary data from the country's Federal Statistics Office released Monday.
CNN reporter confronts staff at alleged Russian operation in Sudan
CNN has uncovered evidence suggesting that Russia has colluded with Sudan’s beleaguered military leadership to enable billions of dollars in gold to bypass the Sudanese state and to deprive the poverty-stricken country of hundreds of millions in state revenue. Multiple interviews with high-level Sudanese and US officials and troves of documents reviewed by CNN paint a picture of an elaborate Russian scheme to plunder Sudan’s riches in a bid to fortify Russia against increasingly robust Western sanctions and to buttress Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine. CNN’s Nima Elbagir reports.
Ukraine detains Russian-owned ship loaded with grain at Black Sea port
Ukrainian authorities have detained a ship carrying grain at one of the ports where shipments are expected to resume through the Black Sea after asserting the vessel is owned by a Russian company.
Millions of women and children have fled the war in Ukraine. Traffickers are waiting to prey on them
There was nothing obviously untoward about the woman who approached the Palanca border crossing between Ukraine and Moldova with a 15-year-old boy she said was her nephew. But something about the pair just seemed odd. The boy, in particular, appeared embarrassed and uncomfortable.
Kosovo starts issuing extra documents to Serbian citizens as protesters block roads
Kosovo's government on Monday began issuing extra documents to Serbian citizens crossing into its territory, as Serbs living in the north of the country who oppose the decision blockaded roads leading to two border crossings.
Opinion: Cold showers in Germany, France's air conditioning crackdown are signs of Europe's future
Most of the European Union faces a toxic confluence of high temperatures, higher energy prices and a Russian threat to cut off gas supplies, writes David A. Andelman, and these nations are putting pressure on their citizens to hold down consumption.
How the world's biggest four-day workweek trial changed people's lives
Workers are fed up. More than two years into the pandemic, many have burned out, quit their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet as record inflation takes a huge bite out of their paychecks.
Travel to Ireland during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Ireland, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Multimillionaire's mansion hit in Russian strike
CNN’s Nic Robertson talks to residents of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, who are faced with the aftermath of a heavy night of shelling.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0