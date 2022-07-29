Cold showers and no lights: How one German city is fighting Russia's energy battle

CNN has uncovered evidence suggesting that Russia has colluded with Sudan’s beleaguered military leadership to enable billions of dollars in gold to bypass the Sudanese state and to deprive the poverty-stricken country of hundreds of millions in state revenue. Multiple interviews with high-level Sudanese and US officials and troves of documents reviewed by CNN paint a picture of an elaborate Russian scheme to plunder Sudan’s riches in a bid to fortify Russia against increasingly robust Western sanctions and to buttress Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine. CNN’s Nima Elbagir reports.

AFRICA ・ 2 DAYS AGO