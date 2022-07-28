ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Are we in a recession? Does it even matter?!

 2 days ago
www.cnn.com

Bill Weronko
2d ago

Two quarters of declining GDP is the definition of a recession. We are in a recession and yeah it matters to everyone.

Fox News

Former Obama economic adviser Larry Summers warns a 'very high likelihood' for a recession

A chance of a recession has become even more likely, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers explained on Sunday. On CNN’s "Fareed Zakaria GPS," Zakaria spoke with Summers on the upcoming release of America’s second quarter GDP data next week. With the first quarter GDP showing economic contraction, he asked Summers whether he believes there’s a chance of a recession.
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
Fox News

Karine Jean-Pierre slammed for claiming 'economic indicators' don’t show a 'recession or even a pre-recession'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced backlash Monday for saying that "economic indicators…do not show that we are in a recession or even a pre-recession." Typically, two quarters of negative GDP growth indicate the United States is in a recession. This is the metric traditionally used as a red line to determine whether a recession exists. However, the White House has trotted out a slew of officials to dispute the definition of a recession.
NewsBreak
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
MarketRealist

What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details

In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
