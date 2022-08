SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for help finding an SUV involved in a hit and run crash where a 59-year-old man died. This investigation started at 11:04 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022, after SLC911 received information about a man being hit by a car that drove away near 1300 South Major Street. While responding, officers received information that the SUV was described as a gold-colored GMC Suburban or Yukon. The year of the SUV is not known right now.

