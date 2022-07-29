Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, July 28, 2022

drgnews.com
Deebo Samuel, 49ers agree to extension worth up to $73.5M
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million, the All-Pro wide receiver confirmed on social media. Samuel, who confirmed the deal Sunday on Twitter and Instagram, is now signed through the 2025 season. The pact includes...
Remembering Bill Russell requires us to think deeply about basketball … and each other
"I have long maintained that it is more important to understand than to be understood." Many years after Bill Russell retired from basketball, the longtime Celtics great was asked why he never got into television broadcasting. It was a reasonable question. After all, Russell never averaged 20 points per game...
Druw Jones named USA Today High School Sports Awards Boys Athlete of the Year
Joyce Edwards named USA TODAY HSSA Girls Rising Star of the Year
Joyce Edwards of Camden, South Carolina, was named 2022 USA Today High School Sports Awards Girls Rising Star of the Year during the July 31 broadcast.
