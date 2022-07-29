ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Sharon Finds Love Again, but Not With Nick

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is an admired heroine on The Young and the Restless . Since 1994, viewers have watched her endure many heartaches, most of which revolve around her love life. Recently, Sharon faced a devastating loss with her husband Rey Rosales’ (Jordi Vilasuso) death. But her broken heart will be healed.

The Young and the Restless star Sharon Case I Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Sharon Newman is mourning her husband’s death on ‘The Young and the Restless’

As one of the show’s heroines, Sharon’s faced her share of pain on The Young and the Restless . In April, she faced every wife’s worst nightmare her husband Rey died. Rey had a heart attack while driving to Crimson Lights and crashed his car.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Nick and Sharon Were Modeled After Another Iconic Soap Couple

His unexpected death tore Sharon apart as her family and friends rallied around her. Among her supporters was her ex-husband Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Sharon and Nick are one of the show’s super couples. The couple’s broken up and gotten back together multiple times.

Everyone thinks Rey’s death means Sharon and Nick are headed for another reunion. However, that might not be the case.

‘The Young and the Restless’ rumors suggest Sharon Newman is getting a new love interest

Shick fans were excited about Sharon and Nick’s reunion on The Young and the Restless . The couple’s connection remains as strong today as it did 28 years ago. Viewers were anxious to see Nick help Sharon heal from her latest heartache and spark those old feelings. However, Nick might not be the guy that Sharon moves on with.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry , the latest rumors are that a Shick reunion has been nixed, and a new love interest is coming for Sharon. The site says the show is reportedly casting for a new guy who will steal Sharon’s heart. If the show does cast a new love interest, what does this mean for her and Nick?

Fans want a proper storyline for Sharon Newman

Sharon is one of The Young and the Restless ‘ beloved and iconic characters. She’s been through a lot with marriages and divorces, Cassie Newman’s (Camryn Grimes) death , and her diagnosis with breast cancer. After Rey’s death, fans thought this would kickstart a big storyline for her. Yet, Sharon’s back where she was before, serving coffee and counseling Genoa City residents.

Fans are tired of Sharon being on the back burner and want her front and center again. Having a new man come to town and woo her could be what she needs. Sharon’s still in a vulnerable state, and she’ll struggle with her emotions as she contemplates moving on with her new beau.

Of course, with her new boyfriend comes drama and mystery. Everyone, including Nick, will be suspicious, wondering if Sharon’s boyfriend is a bad guy. Also, this might spark jealousy in Nick, who’ll finally realize how much he loves Sharon and fights for her .

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Joshua Morrow Hints at a Shick Reunion

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

