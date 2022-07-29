newsradiori.iheart.com
ABC6.com
Rhode Island pushes back renumbering of Interstate 95 exits
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Friday that the renumbering of exits along Interstate 95 will be pushed back one week. The numbers were supposed to change starting Sunday, but the department said drivers can expect to start seeing those changes Aug. 7. The...
ecori.org
Pandemic Revealed Importance of Keeping Everyone’s Lights and Heat On, Water Running
Thousands of people in Rhode Island annually have their natural gas or electricity service turned off. Advocates say this practice is unjust. (George Wiley Center) Long before the coronavirus pandemic shed light on the chronic injustices embedded in the U.S. energy system, the George Wiley Center in Rhode Island was focused on utility justice.
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: David Tikoian, Candidate for State Senate District 22
David P. Tikoian is a Democratic candidate for State Senate in District 22. Here is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. The Economy. A thriving economy lays the foundation to address a myriad of issues....
mybackyardnews.com
RIPTA: “CAUTION: BUS IS TURNING”
“Caution: Bus is Turning” T-shirts Benefit House of Hope. Pictured (L-R): Scott Avedisian, RIPTA CEO; Laura Jaworski, House of Hope CDC Executive Director; Asher Schofield, Frog & Toad and Dan Freitas, local artist. RIPTA and Frog & Toad Collaboration Benefits Local Non-Profit. Providence, Rhode Island, July 28, 2022… “Caution,...
iheart.com
Steamship Authority Down Ferry To Cape Cod, Islands For Repairs
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Steamship Authority provided an update to ferry service between Cape Cod and the Islands after one vessel had to be taken out of service for repairs on a four-inch crack discovered on the craft's hull. Officials found the breach after crews...
McKee asks for public input on new heat pump incentive program
Gov. Dan McKee continued his statewide push toward clean energy Thursday by unveiling a new high-efficiency heat pump incentive program.
franklincountynow.com
Baker Announces Tax Rebate Check May Go Out Soon
(Boston, MA) Governor Baker announced that more than $2.5 billion in tax rebate checks may be going out to Massachusetts residents soon. State tax revenues are up 20%, around a $3.5 billion surplus. These checks are meant to help residents with the press of inflation and would be in addition to the $250 stimulus checks that were approved by the Massachusetts senate. Governor Baker’s office is looking into the most efficient way to get this possible money to residents.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - July 29, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the legacies of Lila, Joni, Navyn, and Anne. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to...
rinewstoday.com
Top 10 dog-friendly beaches in Rhode Island
Veterinarians.org publish a list of the most dog-friendly beaches – Although it’s the smallest state in the US, Rhode Island is known for big fun in the conversations of traveling pet owners. It’s a pet-friendly destination in New England with everything from pet-friendly accommodations to dog parks. But the best part is taking advantage of the 400+ mile-long coastline with your pet.
DEM to Aquapalooza attendees: Don’t be ‘knuckleheads’
Hundreds of boaters are expected to dock in Potter's Cove Saturday for a summer tradition.
Turnto10.com
Independent candidate for Rhode Island governor is 18 years old
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — He just graduated high school and is barely old enough to vote. But he's the only independent candidate for governor Rhode Islanders will see on the November ballot. “I wouldn't be in this race if I didn't think I had the chance of winning,” Zach...
Abortion, $60M stadium deal divide Dems vying for RI lieutenant gov.
Democrats Sabina Matos, Cynthia Mendes and Deborah Ruggiero sparred over hot-button issue during their first televised debate.
Turnto10.com
Paratroopers, jump teams practice for return of Rhode Island National Guard's Jumpfest
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Paratroopers and jump teams hit the sky in West Greenwich on Friday morning, getting in some last-minute jumps and practice ahead of Leapfest's return next weekend. The teams trained with jump masters helping to fine-tune technique, checked equipment, and even hit the air for...
rinewstoday.com
Veterans: Learn to Quahog – this Saturday
This Saturday, “Learn to Quahog – Veterans Edition” will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 1300-1600 hours at North Kingstown Town Beach. This event is for service members, Veterans and their families. Everything that you need to learn how to catch, shuck, and cook your own...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes two beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Larkin Pond Association Beach in Kingston and Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter both have high bacteria levels. The department will continue to monitor the beach quality through...
ABC6.com
Barrington family forced from their home amidst rising Rhode Island rent
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE)– As rental rates and inflation continue to rise in the Ocean State, some are being driven from their homes. Barbara and Jack Ringland of Barrington are now looking for a new home, after their rent went from $950 to $1800. Jack explained he received a letter,...
wgbh.org
Mass. taxpayers will get billions back under obscure 1980s law, Baker says
Thanks to an obscure law from the 1980s, Massachusetts taxpayers are poised to get perhaps more than $2.5 billion back from the state, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday as he signed the state budget. “Based on the performance of our economy and our tax collections for the last fiscal year,...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials take action against contractor accused of taking advantage of customers, often the elderly
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha today announced the Office has taken action against Michael Bresette, a Rhode Island contractor, and his companies, BTTR LLC, HAM Inc., alleging that he engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices targeted at consumers. Last week, the Attorney General filed a consumer protection complaint in...
GoLocalProv
The Most Expensive Home for Sale in RI Has Ties to an Infamous Singer, MLK and Gandhi and Diocese
The most expensive house for sale currently in Rhode Island is “Sandcastle.” As GoLocal first reported this week, the Watch Hill estate is on the market for a cool $32.5 million. But before it was named “Sandcastle” it was the summer retreat of the Diocese of Providence. The...
whdh.com
Man arrested on multiple warrants from Mass., RI after allegedly urinating on MBTA elevator
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 57-year-old man wanted on multiple assault and battery charges was arrested in Boston after police said he was found urinating on an MBTA elevator. Gerard Burton of Boston was arrested at the MBTA’s Ashmont Station on Saturday morning after Transit Police were informed of a man urinating on an elevator door.
