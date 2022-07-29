ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC6.com

Rhode Island pushes back renumbering of Interstate 95 exits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Friday that the renumbering of exits along Interstate 95 will be pushed back one week. The numbers were supposed to change starting Sunday, but the department said drivers can expect to start seeing those changes Aug. 7. The...
mybackyardnews.com

RIPTA: “CAUTION: BUS IS TURNING”

“Caution: Bus is Turning” T-shirts Benefit House of Hope. Pictured (L-R): Scott Avedisian, RIPTA CEO; Laura Jaworski, House of Hope CDC Executive Director; Asher Schofield, Frog & Toad and Dan Freitas, local artist. RIPTA and Frog & Toad Collaboration Benefits Local Non-Profit. Providence, Rhode Island, July 28, 2022… “Caution,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
State
Rhode Island State
iheart.com

Steamship Authority Down Ferry To Cape Cod, Islands For Repairs

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Saturday, the Steamship Authority provided an update to ferry service between Cape Cod and the Islands after one vessel had to be taken out of service for repairs on a four-inch crack discovered on the craft's hull. Officials found the breach after crews...
FALMOUTH, MA
franklincountynow.com

Baker Announces Tax Rebate Check May Go Out Soon

(Boston, MA) Governor Baker announced that more than $2.5 billion in tax rebate checks may be going out to Massachusetts residents soon. State tax revenues are up 20%, around a $3.5 billion surplus. These checks are meant to help residents with the press of inflation and would be in addition to the $250 stimulus checks that were approved by the Massachusetts senate. Governor Baker’s office is looking into the most efficient way to get this possible money to residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - July 29, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the legacies of Lila, Joni, Navyn, and Anne. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to...
POLITICS
#Ridot
rinewstoday.com

Top 10 dog-friendly beaches in Rhode Island

Veterinarians.org publish a list of the most dog-friendly beaches – Although it’s the smallest state in the US, Rhode Island is known for big fun in the conversations of traveling pet owners. It’s a pet-friendly destination in New England with everything from pet-friendly accommodations to dog parks. But the best part is taking advantage of the 400+ mile-long coastline with your pet.
rinewstoday.com

Veterans: Learn to Quahog – this Saturday

This Saturday, “Learn to Quahog – Veterans Edition” will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 1300-1600 hours at North Kingstown Town Beach. This event is for service members, Veterans and their families. Everything that you need to learn how to catch, shuck, and cook your own...
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes two beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Larkin Pond Association Beach in Kingston and Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter both have high bacteria levels. The department will continue to monitor the beach quality through...
EXETER, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Officials take action against contractor accused of taking advantage of customers, often the elderly

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha today announced the Office has taken action against Michael Bresette, a Rhode Island contractor, and his companies, BTTR LLC, HAM Inc., alleging that he engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices targeted at consumers. Last week, the Attorney General filed a consumer protection complaint in...
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI

