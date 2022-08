Rockies seek bounce-back win against Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies have dropped seven of their last 10 games, falling into last place in the NL West. They’re set to miss the postseason for the fourth consecutive year, but they remain opposed to any kind of dramatic overhaul. Earlier this month, general manager Bill Schmidt flatly rejected the idea of a rebuild, and it seems likely they’ll hold onto most or all of their shorter-term players as well.

