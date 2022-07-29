ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

The great Nier: Automata church mystery has been solved

By Mollie Taylor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNHtc_0gxPV3P600
(Image credit: Square Enix/sadfutago)

For the past few days, the Nier community has on absolute tenterhooks over a mysterious church (opens in new tab) in Nier: Automata's Copied City. Posted to Reddit by a user named sadfutago, people have spent hours pouring over just what the hell this bizarre, undiscovered area was. Was this the final final secret? A mod? A bored Yoko Taro deciding to rope us all into an ARG?

Well, after several videos being drip-fed to us over the past week, it was finally revealed in a grand livestream that the hidden area was in fact a mod. While it may seem anti-climatic to some, it's actually a huge leap in modding capabilities for Automata. Until now, map editing of this level has been near-impossible in the game, which was such a big reason why people were confused in the first place.

Turns out there are three people behind sadfutago and the secret room mod: DevolasRevenge, Woeful_Wolf and RaiderB. In a statement thanking the community, they wrote: "We have been loving all the discussions and theories—it has been an amazing journey. It has been inspiring to see the community come together after so many years, it has made all the hard work well worth it. We hope everyone had a good time, we certainly did."

The Nier: Automata church mystery is over. Mod tools are coming soon along with the files for the church! pic.twitter.com/ZIaBXkrB7AJuly 29, 2022

Map designer DevolasRevenge continued: "It was never meant to blow up this big, but just to confuse a few people on Twitter lol," while Woeful_Wolf added, "when I started this I never thought we would ever get this far; I simply wanted to fix the lunar tear model!" RaiderB said "it's been an honour working on this and to be part of this crew. I've had lots of fun and am excited to see where this goes in the future."

The mod will be made publicly available, with the team already beginning to release the Blender addons and scripting tools used to achieve the feat (opens in new tab). The statement finished up by saying "keep an eye out for more," including a mod from RaiderB.

Seeing the community band together and crack the case has been a joy to witness over the last few days, especially as a huge Nier fan myself. When I was looking through the subreddit a few days ago, I saw someone say "there's no scenario where the answer isn't exciting," and they were right. It's been a damn good week to be a Nier fan, and I'm excited to see what else these crafty modders have up their sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PypC_0gxPV3P600

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Nier: Automata community is in shambles after player finds a secret church

A 45-second clip has sent the Nier: Automata community into a collective state of euphoria, confusion, conspiracy, and good-ass memery. Reddit user sadfutago uploaded a clip to the Nier: Automata subreddit containing a never-before-seen section of the Copied City. In the clip, sadfutago opens a hidden door and descends a...
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

GTA 6 will feature a playable woman

GTA 6 will feature a latina woman as one of two playable characters, according to a new report. The article on Bloomberg claims the story is inspired by Bonnie & Clyde, the American couple who pulled off heists during the Great Depression. The working title for GTA 6 is "Project...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Stray Player Discovers a Great Hidden Detail About the Robots

Stray is one of this year's biggest releases. The new kitty cat game from BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive had substantial anticipation going into its release, but no one expected it to do as well as it's been doing. A week after its release it's still the top seller on Steam. Beyond the cat protagonist, the thing players are seemingly in love with most about the game is its well-realized and detailed world. To this end, it should surprise no one that the game's world is brimming with some great and hidden details.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s and Deluxe Edition contents leaked

The contents of the Collector’s and Deluxe Editions of Hogwarts Legacy, the massive open-world RPG set in the iconic Harry Potter universe and location, have supposedly leaked online before the game’s holiday 2022 release. Reddit user BattleDashBR first shared the image on the HarryPotterGame subreddit before circulating online....
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Automata
PC Gamer

Overwatch 2: Everything we know about the unconventional sequel

All the details on Overwatch 2's new 5v5 multiplayer, new heroes, and more. Overwatch 2 is finally a real game that people have played. Sort of. While the sequel's PvE mode has been banished into the future, we've had the opportunity to play the hero shooter's revamped PvP multiplayer in Blizzard's first two betas. So far, it sure feels a lot like Overwatch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 disables text chat due to game-breaking exploit

Some players of Destiny 2 were in the crosshairs of a rude exploit this weekend when other players discovered the ability to use text chat to crash their game. It was apparently most common in PvP, where some were using the exploit—some form of text copy and paste—to crash their opponents' game and secure a win-by-default.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Outer Wilds Is Coming To Xbox Series X|S And PS5

Outer Wilds was one of the best games of 2019, and it's soon going to be available on even more platforms. Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions are in the works, and it's actually only going to be a few more months before you can play them. Announced during the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nier Automata Church Mystery Confirmed To Be A Very Good Mod, Not A Secret Hidden Area

The Nier Automata community has been captivated by a mystery for weeks: A Reddit user by the name sadfutago uploaded footage of what they claimed was a secret area and church in Nier Automata. No one had ever seen or discovered the location, leading to the community speculating and debating on what the footage was--ARG, mod, marketing campaign, or actually a secret location on some super-specific version of the game?
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Goat Simulator 3' Official Release Date Revealed

Goat Simulator 3 features an all-new adventure featuring the return of Pilgor, the goat. A direct sequel to the 2014 Goat Simulator, the game will revolve around Goats and take place on the sandbox island of San Angora, a place filled with chaos and mysteries. The game will feature a Multiplayer mode, allowing you to play with up to four players as goats, and will be available locally, online, or in co-op. You can travel through worlds with your friends and compete in seven fun multiplayer mini-games as goats.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Bully' Remake In Unreal Engine 5 Gets First Look

These days when we think of Rockstar Games, franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead spring to mind but amidst all that, there was once Bully. This PlayStation 2 gem was released back in 2006 and despite its respectable sales figures, Bully 2 never seemed to materialise. The third-person...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Forge Creator Perfectly Remakes Silent Hills

Halo Infinite's Forge mode isn't officially out yet, but some players have gotten access to its tools and one of them even recreated PT AKA Silent Hills. For those that aren't aware, PT was a free game released on PlayStation 4 in 2014. It came from an unknown developer and was this really ambiguous project. Players would wake up in a room and then be trapped in a loop, walking through the same relatively normal-looking hallway in a welcoming-looking home. With each loop, things would begin to change, becoming increasingly sinister with a monster following the player and a fetus appearing in a bathroom. After a bunch of obtuse puzzle solving, the player would be rewarded with a cutscene that revealed the game was actually a new Silent Hill game from developer Hideo Kojima. It was regarded as one of the scariest gaming experiences ever at that time and had people thrilled for the full game, but it was sadly canceled.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Fans are bringing back tactics card game Duelyst

In 2014, Counterplay Games raised $137,707 on Kickstarter (opens in new tab) for a project called Duelyst, promising a card game that had "Squad-Based Tactical Combat with Ranked Competitive Play. Brought to you by veterans from Diablo III and Rogue Legacy." Its pixel art and complex blend of cards and turn-based strategy drew plenty of interest during beta, and after launch Counterplay signed a publishing deal with Bandai Namco. The good times didn't last, and three years later Duelyst's servers were shut down. Counterplay's next release would be looter-slasher Godfall.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Thirsty Suitors Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Details

Send exes to the shadow realm in a stylish, story-driven adventure with turn-based battles. Here is when the Thirsty Suitors release date. Thirsty Suitors is coming soon to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. The game currently has a demo on Steam. Story. Thirsty Suitors is a new upcoming game developed...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Indonesia has blocked Steam, Epic Games, PayPal, and more

Failure to register with new laws is the culprit. Indonesians are mad regardless. The Indonesian government has blocked popular gaming sites and web services after they did not register for a new set of licensing rules. The organization responsible for the block, a government communication ministry known locally as Kominfo, has attracted widespread criticism on Indonesian social media following the enforcement, with "BlokirKominfo" ("Block Kominfo") trending.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy