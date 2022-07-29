Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville

www.wsmv.com
Metro Nashville Police searching for 75-year-old man with dementia
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a man who walked away from a senior living facility on Sunday. Ron Clay, 75, left the facility on Sam Boney Drive in South Nashville. Officials say he suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a long sleeve red flannel shirt and jeans.
Man facing vehicular homicide charges in Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
Joe Casey, retired Metro Nashville police chief, dies at 96
Joe Casey, a retired Metro Nashville police chief and President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, died early Saturday morning.
Woman arrested for fatal stabbing at Nashville motel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Murfreesboro Pike motel is now in custody, Metro Police said Saturday night. Police said Christina Walker, 32, identified as the suspect who fatally stabbed a 44-year-old man in side a room at the HomeTowne Studios motel at 1210 Murfreesboro Pike, was located Saturday night at a Glastonbury Road apartment and taken into custody without incident.
Authorities investigating carjacking on Hornbuckle Road
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department officials said this incident occurred right after 10 p.m. late Tuesday night. It happened at the Shell Sudden Service located at 601 Hornbuckle Road. Clarksville Police Department officers responded to a report of a carjacking. The responding officers discovered that the victim went...
Woman arrested after fatally stabbing a man on Murfreesboro Pike
A woman has been arrested after fatally stabbing a man at the HomeTowne Studios on Murfreesboro Pike.
Man killed after a solo-vehicle crash in South Nashville (Nashville, TN)
Man killed after a solo-vehicle crash in South Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. On Thursday afternoon, a man lost his life following a traffic collision in South Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Cuthbertson Road near Nolensville Pike [...]
Shooting in North Nashville leaves one person injured
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police at the scene, a shots fired call went out around 3:30 a.m. from the corner of Arthur Avenue and Jane Street, near Elizabeth Park. When officers arrived, a person was found...
Nashville woman charged in hot water attack
A 51-year-old woman was charged with throwing boiling water on a man after yelling at him.
Two fugitives arrested for drive-by Nashville shooting which left one victim injured
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two fugitives from Sumner County were arrested for a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left one man injured. Metro Police said both fugitives, 24-year-old Jordan David of Murfreesboro and 21-year-old Steven O'Neal of Gallatin, had guns and an assortment of drugs in the Kia Forte sedan they were driving at the time of the shooting.
A homeless person chases another man into a downtown Nashville business with a rock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Security video from a downtown Nashville ice cream shop shows a homeless man being chased by another homeless man with a rock, according to the business owner. This incident happened last Saturday just before 6 p.m. at Mattheessen's ice cream shop on 2nd Ave. The...
Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week. Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT “No matter how serious, difficult or boring your job may be, always have a friend to be goofy with”-Breedlove The job we saddled up to do, for the most part, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Chief thanks security guard for heroic actions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake thanked a Broadway information defender Friday for helping forestall a imaginable calamity past week. Chief Drake thanked Mike Kuhn, a information defender astatine Lucky Bastard Saloon successful downtown Nashville, for assisting successful stopping a antheral who attempted to wounded a constabulary serviceman the week prior.
Two firefighters injured battling house fire in Montgomery County
EAST MONTGOMERY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after they battled a house fire in East Montgomery. The fire was reported on July 30 around 11:15 a.m. Personnel from Rescue Squad stations 17, 18 and 19 all responded to Marrast Drive. The Montgomery...
18-year-old charged with 2019 murder charged as adult for carjacking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old charged with murder in 2019 is now in the adult system after being arrested Thursday for carjacking. Metro Police said they believe that 18-year-old Brian Thompson allegedly conspired with 17-year-old Danny Clark in the armed carjacking of a 2014 model Chevrolet Camaro at 2 a.m. near Brick Church Pike and Westchester intersection Drive.
Man accused of killing his wife inside their Nashville home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 65-year-old woman was found dead inside her home overnight Friday. Metro Police have arrested her husband in connection to the murder. Officers were called to the couple's home on Boyd Drive around 3 a.m. Friday where they found Sylvia Bryant dead on the floor. Police said she had trauma to her face and a TV was laying on top of her chest.
Shooting reported in North Nashville early Friday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — MNPD is investigating a reported shooting on 11th Ave and Jane St in North Nashville. First responders received a report of the shooting around 3:30 a.m. Friday. Metro communications says that one person is being treated after the incident. This is a breaking news story....
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The state of Tennessee is now investigating after a woman from La Vergne, Tennessee, was found dead under the chairlift at Anakeesta, an official with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Chris Cannon, told WVLT News. Investigators with the Gatlinburg Police Department said they...
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Found Dead in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on Thursday
EAST TENNESSEE - In Gatlinburg, Tennessee, a woman from Rutherford County was found deceased at Anakeesta, an outdoor adventure park. The woman was located on Thursday (07/28/22) under a chair lift in the park, according to city officials. Gatlinburg Police investigated the death of the woman, who was from LaVergne,...
