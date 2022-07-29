'Minecraft' Private Servers Will Now Be Moderated And Players Are Not Happy

www.gamingbible.co.uk
dotesports.com
Red Dead Online community to host in-game funeral following Rockstar’s plans to cease major updates
Red Dead Online players will gather today in the online Western universe to mourn the “death” of the game, which will stop receiving major updates as Rockstar Games wants to shift the focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The Red Dead Online community started a...
Ubisoft Have Cancelled Two Of Their Biggest Upcoming Games
Seemingly out of nowhere, Ubisoft have cancelled two major upcoming titles, as well as a further two unannounced games, according to VGC. Reportedly, during a financial call, the company announced that the games were scrapped because of the “changing financial environment”, but no further details were given. As for the titles in question? None other than Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline.
One of the Greatest Strategy Games Of All Time Is Free In August
Just a few days ago, PlayStation Plus announced its August line-up and props to PlayStation because they did not disappoint. In case you missed it, all PS Plus subscribers can get their hands on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and Little Nightmares. As...
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
TechRadar
Halo Infinite's open world underwent ‘significant scaling back’ for launch
Halo Infinite’s original open world looked very different, as developer 343 Industries made significant cutbacks and changes during development. While Halo Infinite was the first entry in the classic sci-fi FPS series to introduce an open environment, its non-linear design underwent several iterations. The world that appears in the final release is a pared-down version of what 343 had originally planned.
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
Destiny 2 disables text chat due to game-breaking exploit
Some players of Destiny 2 were in the crosshairs of a rude exploit this weekend when other players discovered the ability to use text chat to crash their game. It was apparently most common in PvP, where some were using the exploit—some form of text copy and paste—to crash their opponents' game and secure a win-by-default.
PS Plus games for August 2022 have just been confirmed – and there are some real winners
If you play online games on your Playstation console, then the chances are high that you are already paying a monthly/annual fee to access the service. So why not get your money’s worth and download some freebies?. The PS Plus subscription is a great way to try out a...
ComicBook
Xbox Boss' Most Anticipated Game is a PlayStation Exclusive
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has revealed what his most anticipated game is at the moment and it's a game that will only be on PlayStation, at least for the foreseeable future. Xbox currently doesn't have any major first-party games coming this fall as the platform holder was betting big on Bethesda's Starfield eating up everyone's time. Sadly, the game was delayed from November 2022 to some undisclosed date in 2023. As of right now, the game is slated to release in the first half of next year, much to the disappointment of fans who were looking to dig deep into Bethesda's highly anticipated sci-fi RPG.
Gamespot
Get 12 Months Of PlayStation Plus And Lifetime VPN Access For Only $70
PlayStation owners who are in the market for a VPN can cash in on a bargain bundle right now. Over at GameSpot Deals, you can get 1-year of PlayStation Plus Essential and lifetime access to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited for only $70. Since a PS Plus Essential subscription costs $60 on its own, you're only paying 10 bucks for a great VPN. Plus, you'll never have to worry about pesky monthly or annual fees. Getting a solid VPN for $10 is a steal.
‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ Review: An Unmissable, Emotional Adventure
I’m a sucker for a good JRPG. Their fantastical stories, quirky characters and breathtaking worlds have always enchanted me, and none more so than the first Xenoblade Chronicles game. All these years since I first played it, and it still remains arguably my favourite game of all time, and so going into Xenoblade Chronicles 3, I had very high hopes. I’m absolutely thrilled to say that it surpassed all of them.
'World Of Warcraft' Streamer Finally Gets Rare Item After Four Years Of Trying
Very few games have a lifespan comparable to that of World of Warcraft. Generally, a few years after release, the words ‘dated’ or ‘retro’ are thrown around when it comes to talking about video games, but World of Warcraft is still going strong despite being released back in 2004. Since then, the game has obviously received numerous updates in addition to eight major expansions.
'Stray' Modders Are Adding Their Own Cats To The Game
Indie darling Stray finally released on PS4, PS5 and Steam last week, and I think we can all say that it was worth the wait. In our review, we gave the game a generous 9/10, praising the stunning visuals, creativity, and oh-so-charming kitty action. PlayStation users in the UK are...
The best survival games on PC and console
SURVIVAL games are often a mixed bag, but these ones are the very best. The genre has become somewhat oversaturated in recent years thanks to YouTuber's obsession with them. It took off in a major way in the 2010s, and seemingly every indie developer on the planet wanted to have a go.
'Destiny 2' Devs Say They’re Not Listening To Toxic Fanbase On Purpose
Destiny 2 developer Bungie has had a rough time as of late with a toxic portion of the franchise’s fanbase. Just last week, Bungie filed a lawsuit against one Destiny 2 player for cheating, evading bans, and making threats against Bungie and its employees. Player Luca Leone tweeted that...
'The Last Of Us Part 1' Gets 10 Minutes Of Footage After "Hurtful" Leaks
The Last of Us was pretty universally adored, but the franchise has steadily become more divisive in recent years. The Last of Us Part II split fans with its controversial storyline, and the reception to the newly-announced The Last of Us Part I appears to tell a similar tale. Plenty...
Minecraft players are in an uproar over its new reporting system, but Mojang won't back down
The new system lets players report chat messages in multiplayer games, but the community is worried about the ramifications.
How Bill Gates Almost Killed Xbox: 'This Is An Insult To Everything I've Done'
With a market capitalization of over $2 trillion, Microsoft Corporation MSFT is one of the largest companies in the world. The company has many units of business, but one of its most well-known products almost didn’t exist, thanks to co-founder Bill Gates not believing in the story. Here’s how the Xbox almost didn’t see the light of day.
More Fallout TV Series Set Photos Leak And People Are Excited
Bethesda announced way back in 2020 that a Fallout TV series had been greenlit by Amazon Studios. On July 23rd, Twitter page FilmsFallout revealed a few snaps of the set, and fans are starting to get excited. The images shared show us what appears to be a vault door in...
PlayStation recap: Ragnarok is coming this November, Stray claws its way into our hearts
It was a quiet month for PlayStation, but only if you didn't play Stray. Here's everything that happened this month, from the good cat game to Knights of the Old Republic.
