West Des Moines, IA

Hy-Vee Will Have A New CEO On October 1st

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(West Des Moines, IA) — The C-E-O of Hy-Vee — Iowa’s largest employer — will step down from that post on September 30th. Randy Edeker has been the chief executive officer of Hy-Vee since 2012. He’s chosen Aaron Wiese to take over as C-E-O on October First. Wiese started at Hy-Vee in 1993 when he was in college and over the past decade Wiese has held a variety of executive roles in the company. According to a news release, Wiese will focus on day-to-day operations and will report to Edeker, who’ll remain as chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors.

NewsBreak
Economy
