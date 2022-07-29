ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Acoustic 2022: Inside the new issue of Total Guitar

By Total Guitar editors
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.guitarworld.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Covered Song in Music History

The list of artists who reinterpreted and transformed songs made famous by other artists is endless. Think of José Feliciano’s restrained version of the Doors’ hit “Light My Fire.” Frank Sinatra, no admirer of rock ‘n’ roll, nevertheless said the Beatles song “Something” was one of the most beautiful love songs ever written and covered […]
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Guitar#Guitar Riffs#Guitar Solo#Acoustic Guitar#Prs#American
American Songwriter

9 of the Best Feel-Good Songs from the ’60s

Coming into the decade, things looked bleak for music in the 1960s. On February 3, 1959, a plane crashed, killing Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson. It was the day the music died. And even before that, Elvis Presley, “The King,” had been drafted in 1958. To put it simply, music needed new heroes. And thankfully, the ’60s delivered.
MUSIC
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
Guitar World Magazine

Zoltan Bathory: why James Hetfield is the perfect metal rhythm guitar player

“He plays exactly what he needs to play – not a note less, or a note more,” the Five Finger Death Punch guitarist explained. Last year, YouTube user MetalliGeek uploaded a video that featured Metallica frontman and electric guitar player James Hetfield's isolated guitar tracks from a choice selection of classic Metallica cuts such as Battery, Master of Puppets, Disposable Heroes, Welcome Home (Sanitarium), Blackened, One and Dyers Eve.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s New Song ‘Crazy Times’

Sammy Hagar and the Circle have released a new song, "Crazy Times," giving fans the first taste of the upcoming album of the same name. “We went into the studio to record in the fall of 2021 when the world was starting to come out of the pandemic bubble we’d all been living in," Hagar noted in a press release. "The lyrics for ‘Crazy Times’ just came from that new freedom we were feeling, the freedom felt unbelievable, but a little uncertain, too. We had to ask ourselves, ‘What are we doing here and what do we want?’
MUSIC
xpn.org

Brian Eno announces new studio album ‘ForeverAndEverNoMore’; listen to “There Were Bells”

It’s the return of the ambient music pioneer. Brian Eno needs no introduction, and he is back with his first solo record in five years — and his first vocal record in 17 years. Titled ForeverAndEverNoMore, it is ten songs long and releases on October 14th. The lead single “There Were Bells” was written in 2021 for a performance at the Acropolis; the accompanying music video features B-roll of the Acropolis and musically matches the tranquil environment.
MUSIC
UPI News

Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album

July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.

