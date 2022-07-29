Rebekah Vardy loses Wagatha Christie libel trial against Coleen Rooney

A Liverpool fan has made a bold claim that Mohamed Salah is a much better player than Manchester United star Wayne Rooney ever was. The Reds fan took to social media to express his opinion by tweeting: “Unpopular Opinion: Salah is a way better football player than Rooney ever was. English tax makes Rooney look better. Rooney lives on that one bicycle goal in the derby.”

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO