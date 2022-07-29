Rebekah Vardy loses Wagatha Christie libel trial against Coleen Rooney

www.espn.com
Coleen Rooney not seeking compensation after ‘Wagatha Christie’ verdict
Lawyer says client ‘glad it’s over’ as Rebekah Vardy faces considerable bill after high court judgment
Liverpool Fan Claims That Mo Salah ‘Is A Way Better Football Player Than Wayne Rooney Ever Was’
A Liverpool fan has made a bold claim that Mohamed Salah is a much better player than Manchester United star Wayne Rooney ever was. The Reds fan took to social media to express his opinion by tweeting: “Unpopular Opinion: Salah is a way better football player than Rooney ever was. English tax makes Rooney look better. Rooney lives on that one bicycle goal in the derby.”
BBC
'Ronaldo has made a big miscalculation'
Despite all the speculation surrounding his future, journalist Luke Edwards expects Cristiano Ronaldo to remain at Manchester United. He told Transfer Gossip Daily: "It’s our Harry Kane of this transfer window. Do you remember last summer? It was ‘Is Harry Kane going to stay or go?’. "I’m going...
NME
David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & Lightning Seeds send good luck message to Lionesses
David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & The Lightning Seeds have sent a good luck message to Lionesses as they prepare to take on Germany in the Euro final today (July 31). Yesterday, Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds gave a special performance of ‘Three Lions’ at Camden’s Electric Ballroom. They were joined on stage by singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes and women’s players of the past to sing ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ ahead of the final.
