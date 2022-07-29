Jeremy Kyle to stand in for Piers Morgan on Uncensored for next five weeks

Jeremy Kyle will be standing in for Piers Morgan on Morgan’s TalkTV show Uncensored for the rest of the summer.

The presenter will take over from Morgan on the show for a five-week period, beginning at the start of August and ending on 5 September, while Morgan takes time off to film his true crime documentary, Serial Killer with Piers Morgan.

Kyle is a near-constant presence on TalkTV – his Talk Radio show is simulcast on Talk TV and he hosts opinion show The Talk with Sharon Osbourne .

He joined the network after his ITV series The Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled, following the suicide of 2019 contestant Steve Dymond .

“I can imagine no finer broadcaster to keep my seat warm. Well, I can, but they weren’t available. I’m sure he’ll do his best,” joked Morgan.

Morgan’s show, in which he rails against “wokeness” and has interviewed figures as varied as Donald Trump and President Zelensky, has suffered a fall in ratings as steep as 80 per cent since its launch in April.

Earlier this week on TalkTV, journalist Kate McCann fainted while hosting a debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

The showdown between the two Tory leadership contenders was brought to a dramatic halt when she fainted off-camera while Truss was speaking.

Footage of the foreign secretary’s horrified look and a loud crash were the signal that something had gone wrong during Tuesday’s debate.

Back on air on Wednesday evening, McCann said she was feeling “a little embarrassed, a little bit bruised, but glad to be back and totally fine”.