Covid-19 lessens chance of recovering from stroke, study suggests

Stroke patients suffering from Covid are much less likely to recover from the condition, a study has found.

Researchers in the United States studied two groups of stroke patients from across Europe and North America, those infected with coronavirus and those who were not, and found that despite the Covid cohort being younger and having fewer cerebrovascular risk factors, they had higher mortality rates.

In fact, people with Covid were more than 2.5 times more likely to have an unfavourable outcome and face a difficult recovery post-stroke, the study led by Pascal Jabbour, professor of neurological surgery at Thomas Jefferson University, concluded.

“There is still so much we need to learn about Covid-19 , especially its impact on younger patients,” said Mr Jabbour.

“Stroke’s impact on individuals with Covid-19 is alarming and one we must continue to research and remedy.”

Stroke, a sudden interruption the blood supply, is a complex problem with numerous causes and presentations.

It can be caused by heart problems, clogged arteries due to cholesterol, or even substance abuse. Mini-strokes often don’t cause permanent damage and can resolve on their own within 24 hours, but bigger ones can be catastrophic.

The study, Characteristics of a COVID-19 Cohort with Large Vessel Occlusion: A Multicenter International Study , reviewed data for 575 patients with acute large vessel occlusion (LVO) — 194 who had Covid and 381 who did not.

The authors compared which patients had successful revascularisations — a procedure aimed to restore blood flow into blocked arteries or veins — and left the hospital with little to no disabilities.

Researchers found that the patients with Covid – who also happened to be younger and had fewer risk factors – were less likely to be treated successfully with the procedure.

Most alarmingly, mortality rates were higher by more than two-fold in the Covid-19 group compared to the control group.

Overall, Covid was a predictor of poorer outcomes, even though many of the patients were younger, healthier and even had mild symptoms of the virus before the onset of stroke.