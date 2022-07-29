Selena Gomez thanks fans for wishing her a happy 30th birthday

Selena Gomez has thanked fans for sending her 30th birthday wishes last week.

The singer , actress and producer took to TikTok and told her followers that she doesn’t take their support for granted.

“I got to see some of your messages, I don’t read a lot of comments but the few that I read were really, really sweet and I just want you to know that I don’t take that for granted,” Gomez said.

“I could not be more grateful and... I’m 30!”

