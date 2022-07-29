Kylie Minogue says a ‘heartfelt’ email from Jason Donovan convinced her to return for the Neighbours finale

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are among the stars returning to their roots for the Neighbours finale tonight (29 July).

The beloved Australian soap is ending its 37-year run with a send-off also featuring Margot Robbie and Guy Pearce.

Ahead of the last episode, Minogue and Donovan, who played lovers Charlene and Scott Robinson in the series 35 years ago, spoke about their decision to return and the singer revealed that Donovan had written her a “heartfelt” email.

Minogue, who starred in the show between 1986 and 1988, said she was initially concerned about returning to the role.

“I guess because the show kept going and moved on. Also, Charlene was such a presence in people’s memory, I wasn’t sure how it would work,” she told Digital Spy .

“ Neighbours wrapping up has put a completely different spin on all of it – it opened the door for this to happen. I didn’t really see it happening but now it has, it feels good.”

Minogue added that a message from Donovan sealed the deal on her return. “Jason and I are connected anyway, but he wrote me a beautiful email, so eloquent and heartfelt about this being a moment for us to acknowledge and say thanks to the fans,” she said.

Meanwhile, Donovan spoke about the significance of the show, which has proved to be a launch pad for the careers of some of Hollywood’s brightest stars.

"It's not lost on us in terms of what this show has given us, the cast, writers, directors, the country, the way it has portrayed Australians around the world, it changed a lot of things for a lot of people – now it's time to scream about it,” he said.

The Neighbours series finale will air in the UK on 29 July at 9pm on Channel 5.