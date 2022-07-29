United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services Celebrates 32nd Anniversary of ADA with Ribbon Cutting for Upgraded Accessible Playground

www.qrockonline.com
Related
qrockonline.com
Plainfield Fire Protection District Puts New Tower Ladder into Service
The Plainfield Fire Protection District has announced the arrival of a new ladder truck. The 2022 Pierce Tower Ladder was put into service on Friday, July 29th at Fire Station 1. This tower ladder has a 100ft main aerial ladder and 188ft of ground ladders. It also carries 500 gallons of water and has a 2,000 gallon per minute pump. In addition to the ladders the truck also carry tools for firefighting and various types of rescues for example vehicle extrication tools. The tower ladder will also be advanced life support equipped with emergency medical supplies for treating patients.
qrockonline.com
Joliet Police Office Injured in Traffic Accident
A Joliet Police Officer was injured in a traffic accident on Friday evening. It was just at 5:00 pm that a Chevy Traverse driven by a 20-year-old Plainfield man was traveling westbound on Theodore Street and turned left onto Westhampton Drive when it struck a Joliet Police Department Explorer. The driver was uninjured and refused medical attention. The Officer was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with a foot injury. The driver was cited for Failure to Yield-Turning Left. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
qrockonline.com
Family Dollar Store Robbery Lands three Joliet Men In Jail
On July 28, 2022, at 1:19 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the Family Dollar (861 North Larkin Avenue) for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officers determined that 32-year-old Kendale Coleman of Joliet entered the store, walked behind the counter, and began taking various cartons of cigarettes from a tobacco cabinet. A store employee told Coleman to stop at which time he implied that he had a gun, but did not display one. Coleman fled the store with numerous cartons of cigarettes. Coleman fled from the scene in a vehicle that was driven by Gittens. Officers on the scene immediately disseminated the suspect and vehicle description to other Officers across the city.
qrockonline.com
Armed Robbery Outside Naperville Fitness Club
Naperville police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery outside a local fitness club. The robbery happened Tuesday night at the XSport Fitness on Fitness Drive. Authorities say a masked man armed with a knife, approached the victim in the parking lot and robbed the person of cash and personal items. The robber then ran off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
qrockonline.com
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
qrockonline.com
Investigation Underway After Body Discovered Along Joliet Roadway
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after a dead body was discovered by a city employee. It was just after 12:00 pm Friday that officers were called to the area Louis Ray Parkway and South State Street. A city of Joliet street department employee called 911 after located a dead body just off of Louis Ray Parkway. Officers on the scene found a badly damaged Kawasaki ZX600 at the scene was well as evidence of a crash.
qrockonline.com
Win Tickets to Tommy Vext
Rock out everyday this week with Dawn for her 4 o’clock 4 play for your chance to see Tommy Vext at The Forge in Joliet on Sunday, August 28th!. Grand Theft Audio Tour featuring Tommy Vext(formerly of Bad Wolves) with Peyton Parrish.
Comments / 0