United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services Celebrates 32nd Anniversary of ADA with Ribbon Cutting for Upgraded Accessible Playground

Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.

JOLIET, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO