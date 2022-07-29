Andy Farrell: Ireland coach signs two-year extension after series win over New Zealand

www.bbc.com
Related
England 2-1 Germany (aet): Women’s Euro 2022 final – as it happened
Chloe Kelly toe-poked the winner, and her first international tournament goal, in extra time at Wembley to guide England to their first ever European Championship
UEFA・
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag adds former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff ahead of the new season... with boyhood Red Devils fan tasked with getting the club's forward line firing
Manchester United have added former Premier League hitman Benni McCarthy to their backroom staff as first-team coach. The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League, but has now joined Eric ten Hag's side. The South African is a...
Boris Johnson urges England's Lionesses to 'go all the way and bring it home' in Sunday's Euros final against Germany as Larry the Downing Street cat also lends his support
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a rallying call for England's Lionesses to go 'all the way and bring it home' in their Euro 2022 clash against Germany at Wembley Stadium this weekend. The premier, who also roared on the men's team in their Euro 2020 final last summer, his...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Sophie Unwin left in tears after not being awarded bronze medal despite third-place finish
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Sophie Unwin has been fined for protesting against a decision to not award...
RELATED PEOPLE
England's dismal white-ball run continues as Jos Buttler's team suffer sobering defeat in Southampton to lose series against South Africa - with the T20 World Cup just two months away
England's white-ball home summer ended as it began — with a sobering T20 defeat in Southampton. And if the first of those matches, against India, suggested a change of era, the second, against South Africa, confirmed it. In 12 white-ball matches squeezed into 25 days, Jos Buttler's side have...
England wins its first ever major women's championship in 2-1 Euro 2022 win over Germany
England won its first ever major women's championship in dramatic fashion, beating Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the Euro 2022 Final at Wembley Stadium.
UEFA・
England Lionesses Women’s Euro Victory Leads to Record 17.6 Million Viewership for BBC
Click here to read the full article. The England Lionesses’ historic win in the Women’s Euro 2022 soccer championship has proved to be a viewership bonanza for the BBC. England beat eight-time champions Germany at London’s Wembley stadium in the final on Sunday evening, with Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scoring for the victors. The game was played in front of a record crowd of 87,192. The final was broadcast on BBC One. The game drew an average of 11 million viewers and a 66% audience share, peaking at 17.5 million, according to overnights.tv. The Women's #euro2022final on BBC1, kicking...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Guernsey swimmer Tatiana Tostevin makes semi-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin says she was pleased to make the semi-finals of the 100m...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Gold for Para-swimmer Alice Tai just months after leg amputation
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. English Para-swimmer Alice Tai won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham on Sunday - just months...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England women secure 1-0 victory over Canada
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England women secured back-to-back wins in Pool A with a narrow 1-0 victory over...
Teenage duo star as England kick their Commonwealth Games campaign off in style with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Edgbaston
Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp weren’t even born the last time cricket was in the Commonwealth Games but the teenage pair starred as England got their campaign underway with an impressive five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Edgbaston. Two wickets for 17-year-old Kemp with her left-arm pace, including that...
Euro 2022 final LIVE: England vs Germany latest news and build-up as Lionesses prepare for Wembley
England host Germany in the final of Euro 2022 tonight, with Wembley hosting the Lionesses in pursuit of ending 56 years of hurt. A thrilling run to the final, tonight will see a record-breaking crowd at Wembley, while many millions will be watching around the country on television and in pubs. Sarina Wiegman could coach an England team to a first major tournament victory since England men won the World Cup in 1966.And in a fitting repeat of history, the Three Lions’ opponents 56 years ago were Germany, also at Wembley, meaning there is another laye rof intrigue to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Scotland v New Zealand: Chapman & Mitchell power Kiwis to victory
Scotland 306 (49.4): Leask 85, Cross 53; Bracewell 3-43 Duffy 3-52 New Zealand 307 (45.5): Allen 50, Chapman 101*, Mitchell 74*. An unbeaten century from Mark Chapman steered New Zealand to a seven-wicket ODI victory over Scotland in Edinburgh. With Michael Leask making a rapid 85 and Matthew Cross 53,...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men beat Wales in hockey after Australia thrash Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England men beat Wales 4-2 in a Commonwealth Games hockey Pool B thriller after...
ESPN
Australia takes Women's Sevens gold over Fiji
Australia's world champion women's rugby sevens side have romped to a maiden Commonwealth Games title. The 2016 Olympic champions beat Fiji 22-12 at Coventry Arena, close to host city Birmingham, on Sunday night, reversing the form after losing to them in Saturday's final pool game. Victory, earned after a thrilling...
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games 3x3 basketball - Scotland through to semi-final & quarter-final
Gary Rose, Jonathan Jurejko, Lorraine McKenna and Jess Anderson. Right, that's all from our coverage of the third day of the Commonwealth Games but we will be back bright and early tomorrow to cover all the action on day four. Tonight at the Games is on now on BBC One...
Commonwealth Games events today including Laura Kenny and Alex Yee in action
Laura Kenny, Alex Yee and James Wilby are among the Tokyo medallists targeting the podium as the Commonwealth Games get underway in Birmingham on Friday.Wilby will be looking to kickstart England’s gold rush in the pool as he defends his men’s 200 metres breaststroke title. Scotland’s Ross Murdoch, who finished runner-up to Wilby on the Gold Coast four years ago, may have other ideas. Birkenhead’s Freya Anderson is in the women’s 200m freestyle alongside Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus, while Wales’ Dan Jervis is in the men’s 400m freestyle.Kenny will be in action when the track cycling gets under way...
BBC
Watch Commonwealth Games: Rugby sevens & cricket, cyclists injured in crash
Solid work from Northern Ireland's men's pairs team of Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley to dispatch of Jamaica 26-9 and advance to the quarter-finals as Pool A winners. They're back in action this evening at 18:00. Before then, the women's four meet Fiji in their quarter-final at 15:00. South Africa...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Neah Evans and John Archibald win cycling silvers for Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Neah Evans and John Archibald both won Commonwealth Games silver on a medal-filled...
Top scorer Alexandra Popp, promising young midfielder Lena Oberdorf and seasoned forward Svenja Huth - the complete player-by-player guide of the Germany squad out to break England hearts in the Euro 2022 final
England's Lionesses stand on the brink of history as they prepare for the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday. Sarina Wiegman's side have soared through the tournament on home soil and now only Germany stand in their way of ending the nation's 56 years of hurt. But the Germans...
Comments / 0