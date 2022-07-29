Andy Farrell: Ireland coach signs two-year extension after series win over New Zealand

Laura Kenny, Alex Yee and James Wilby are among the Tokyo medallists targeting the podium as the Commonwealth Games get underway in Birmingham on Friday.Wilby will be looking to kickstart England’s gold rush in the pool as he defends his men’s 200 metres breaststroke title. Scotland’s Ross Murdoch, who finished runner-up to Wilby on the Gold Coast four years ago, may have other ideas. Birkenhead’s Freya Anderson is in the women’s 200m freestyle alongside Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus, while Wales’ Dan Jervis is in the men’s 400m freestyle.Kenny will be in action when the track cycling gets under way...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO