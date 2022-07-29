ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Andy Farrell: Ireland coach signs two-year extension after series win over New Zealand

BBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag adds former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff ahead of the new season... with boyhood Red Devils fan tasked with getting the club's forward line firing

Manchester United have added former Premier League hitman Benni McCarthy to their backroom staff as first-team coach. The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League, but has now joined Eric ten Hag's side. The South African is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Michael
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

England's dismal white-ball run continues as Jos Buttler's team suffer sobering defeat in Southampton to lose series against South Africa - with the T20 World Cup just two months away

England's white-ball home summer ended as it began — with a sobering T20 defeat in Southampton. And if the first of those matches, against India, suggested a change of era, the second, against South Africa, confirmed it. In 12 white-ball matches squeezed into 25 days, Jos Buttler's side have...
SPORTS
Variety

England Lionesses Women’s Euro Victory Leads to Record 17.6 Million Viewership for BBC

Click here to read the full article. The England Lionesses’ historic win in the Women’s Euro 2022 soccer championship has proved to be a viewership bonanza for the BBC. England beat eight-time champions Germany at London’s Wembley stadium in the final on Sunday evening, with Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scoring for the victors. The game was played in front of a record crowd of 87,192. The final was broadcast on BBC One. The game drew an average of 11 million viewers and a 66% audience share, peaking at 17.5 million, according to overnights.tv. The Women's #euro2022final on BBC1, kicking...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Rugby World Cup#Irfu#The Rugby Football Union
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England women secure 1-0 victory over Canada

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England women secured back-to-back wins in Pool A with a narrow 1-0 victory over...
WORLD
The Independent

Euro 2022 final LIVE: England vs Germany latest news and build-up as Lionesses prepare for Wembley

England host Germany in the final of Euro 2022 tonight, with Wembley hosting the Lionesses in pursuit of ending 56 years of hurt. A thrilling run to the final, tonight will see a record-breaking crowd at Wembley, while many millions will be watching around the country on television and in pubs. Sarina Wiegman could coach an England team to a first major tournament victory since England men won the World Cup in 1966.And in a fitting repeat of history, the Three Lions’ opponents 56 years ago were Germany, also at Wembley, meaning there is another laye rof intrigue to...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Scotland v New Zealand: Chapman & Mitchell power Kiwis to victory

Scotland 306 (49.4): Leask 85, Cross 53; Bracewell 3-43 Duffy 3-52 New Zealand 307 (45.5): Allen 50, Chapman 101*, Mitchell 74*. An unbeaten century from Mark Chapman steered New Zealand to a seven-wicket ODI victory over Scotland in Edinburgh. With Michael Leask making a rapid 85 and Matthew Cross 53,...
WORLD
ESPN

Australia takes Women's Sevens gold over Fiji

Australia's world champion women's rugby sevens side have romped to a maiden Commonwealth Games title. The 2016 Olympic champions beat Fiji 22-12 at Coventry Arena, close to host city Birmingham, on Sunday night, reversing the form after losing to them in Saturday's final pool game. Victory, earned after a thrilling...
RUGBY
The Independent

Commonwealth Games events today including Laura Kenny and Alex Yee in action

Laura Kenny, Alex Yee and James Wilby are among the Tokyo medallists targeting the podium as the Commonwealth Games get underway in Birmingham on Friday.Wilby will be looking to kickstart England’s gold rush in the pool as he defends his men’s 200 metres breaststroke title. Scotland’s Ross Murdoch, who finished runner-up to Wilby on the Gold Coast four years ago, may have other ideas. Birkenhead’s Freya Anderson is in the women’s 200m freestyle alongside Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus, while Wales’ Dan Jervis is in the men’s 400m freestyle.Kenny will be in action when the track cycling gets under way...
WORLD
BBC

Watch Commonwealth Games: Rugby sevens & cricket, cyclists injured in crash

Solid work from Northern Ireland's men's pairs team of Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley to dispatch of Jamaica 26-9 and advance to the quarter-finals as Pool A winners. They're back in action this evening at 18:00. Before then, the women's four meet Fiji in their quarter-final at 15:00. South Africa...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Top scorer Alexandra Popp, promising young midfielder Lena Oberdorf and seasoned forward Svenja Huth - the complete player-by-player guide of the Germany squad out to break England hearts in the Euro 2022 final

England's Lionesses stand on the brink of history as they prepare for the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday. Sarina Wiegman's side have soared through the tournament on home soil and now only Germany stand in their way of ending the nation's 56 years of hurt. But the Germans...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy