ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Tron: A Project on a Mission to Decentralize the Internet

By Guest Author
zycrypto.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Crypto: Forget Bitcoin, Ethereum Is the Real Deal

Cryptocurrency investors have arguably just had one of the least chaotic weeks in several months now. Overall, prices have stabilized. The market as a whole is back above $1 trillion. Admittedly, we are still very far from the $3 trillion reached in November in the midst of crypto mania, but it is much better than the thresholds of $700 billion and $800 billion to which the market fell in June and early July.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer

Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
COMPUTERS
dailyhodl.com

Mysterious Crypto Whales Accumulating Polygon and $271,000,000 Worth of Ethereum-Based Exchange Altcoin

Several of Ethereum’s biggest whales are loading their bags in a major way as the markets try to stabilize after a rocky week of trading. According to the transaction aggregator WhaleStats, a number of cryptocurrency wallets with the root name of “BlueWhale” have been splurging hundreds of millions of dollars on discounted altcoins.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contract#Decentralization#Web3 Technology#Dapps
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Shiba Inu's Only Path to $1 Has Narrowed in July

The token's burn rate appears to have slowed in July, which does not bode well for future price gains. At the current pace of token burning, it would take more than 11,124 years for supply reductions to lift Shiba Inu's token price $1. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Whales Bet on Shiba Inu After Buying 500 Billion $SHIB in 24 Hours

The largest whales on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have been betting on the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) as over the last 24 hours large transactions have been made to acquire over 500 billion SHIB tokens amid an ongoing accumulation. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, the Ethereum...
MARKETS
Tom's Hardware

BMW's 3,854-Variable Problem Solved in Six Minutes With Quantum Computing

Quantum computing specialist QCI claims quantum advantage with its Entropy Quantum Computing approach. It solved an optimization problem for BMW that counted with 3,854 variables and 500 constraints, solving a problem that would take inordinately longer amounts of time to compute in a classical system than the six minutes the company needed to complete their calculations.
COMPUTERS
geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
BUSINESS
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
CoinDesk

Decentralized Data Platform Space and Time Raises $10M

Space and Time, a decentralized data warehouse for blockchain applications, raised $10 million in a seed funding round that was led by crypto investment firm Framework Ventures. The funds will primarily go toward hiring engineers and building out the platform, Space and Time co-founder and CEO Nate Holiday told CoinDesk...
MARKETS
Slate

China’s New Organization Could Threaten the Global Internet

Since 2014, China’s internet censor, the Cyberspace Administration, has held a World Internet Conference where technology companies and government representatives from around the world convened to discuss the internet, and where Beijing promoted its vision for state internet control. What was once an event in China is now a...
INTERNET
zycrypto.com

Crypto Listing On P2PB2B Exchange

Each exchange platform has its conditions for new crypto listings. The fee charged for new projects and the accompanying package differ. Some exchanges are rigorous in selecting tokens for listing. P2PB2B crypto listing agency has created an ideal environment for new crypto developers, whether they are a large team with experienced developers and community support or young start-ups who still need to raise reputational capital.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
biztoc.com

100% of my Roth is in a single stock

I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.
STOCKS
thefastmode.com

Keysight Enables GCF to Activate 3GPP Rel-16 Certification of 5G Devices

Keysight Technologies has enabled the Global Certification Forum (GCF) to activate certification of 5G devices in accordance with 5G new radio (NR) 3GPP release 16 (Rel-16) specifications using Keysight's protocol and radio frequency (RF) demodulation and radio resource management (RRM) conformance toolsets. 3GPP Rel-16 signals the advent of a second...
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Cardano (ADA) Is Up 9% Despite Another Announced Delay in Its Network Upgrade

The "Vasil Hard Fork" scheduled to launch in late June has been postponed after developers publicly stated no further delays were expected two weeks ago. Cardano's software development group, called the Input Output Global (IOG) team, posted a YouTube update yesterday announcing its latest programming postponement. The Vasil boost was...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy