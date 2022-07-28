Mark Hubbard lets go of golf club, hates it... ball goes in for HOLE-IN-ONE!

www.golfmagic.com
"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Seven days. That’s how long it had been since Tony Finau last won on the PGA Tour before cruising to victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Suffice it to say nobody was asking what was wrong with the 31-year-old tour veteran between his third and fourth career tour victories, unlike all the talk that went on during the long drought (1,975 days) that came between his first and second wins (the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and the 2021 Northern Trust).
Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup
Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
Norman says Augusta National has rallied hard against LIV: "Stay Switzerland!"
Greg Norman has claimed in a wide-ranging interview with the New York Post that LIV Golf is not intent on tearing town the PGA Tour. Norman, 67, the chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, says that "every step of the way" the controversial circuit's model has been built to work within the ecosystem of golf.
How much Henrik Stenson and others won at LIV Golf Bedminster
Sacked European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson has scooped a whopping $4.375 million for winning the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster tournament and finishing second with his Majesticks GC in the team event. It is understood that Stenson accepted a signing-on fee in the region of $50 million to join LIV...
Pro takes swipe at LIV Golf after watching Patty Tavatanakit in tears
Eddie Pepperell appeared to take another swipe at LIV Golf after watching the emotional scenes of major winner Patty Tavatanakit making her first cut in more than three months. The 22-year-old was overcome with emotion and cried tears of joy at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open on Friday afternoon.
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
Davis Love III on rebels: "They don't understand the players make the rules"
It's fair to say Davis Love III is a little bit annoyed at LIV Golf. Of course, his frustrations more than likely emanate from what the Saudi-backed series could do to the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup. And the current U.S. Presidents Cup captain believes it is not outside...
President of the Detroit Golf Club says Rocket Mortgage Classic thriving despite LIV Golf rise
For the fourth straight year, Detroit Golf Club has drawn global attention thanks to the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The PGA Tour event launched in 2019 and now, after navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years, appears to be back in full swing. The work behind putting the tournament together hasn’t been easy — especially as the golf world remains in flux.
Nobody can quite believe these Ryder Cup comments during the LIV Golf coverage
A couple of weeks ago Talor Gooch came under fire for his absurd comment comparing the atmosphere of a Ryder Cup between Europe and United States to that of the LIV Golf Invitational Portland. He soon went back on his word, admitting "I was in the moment, I might have...
Rocket Mortgage Classic purse: Payout by player, finishing position
Breaking down the Rocket Mortgage Classic payout to see what prize money each finishing position will take home from the $8.4 million purse in Detroit. No golf fan is circling their calendar for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but it’s an important stop on the PGA Tour as the next-to-last tournament before the FedExCup Playoffs begin. That created a bit of drama heading into the week and the results had been a highly entertaining tournament with two big-hitters leading the charge into Sunday’s final round.
Tony Finau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic for second win in row on PGA Tour
Tony Finau has gone back-to-back on the PGA Tour for the first time in his career with a commanding victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Finau, who also won the 3M Open last weekend, carded a solid final-round 67 to finish 26-under par and five shots clear of Patrick Cantlay (66), Cameron Young (68) and Taylor Pendrith (72).
WATCH: Fan has priceless reaction to Cameron Young's slam dunk
It comes as absolutely no surprise Cameron Young is in contention on the PGA Tour at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week. The rookie has impressed considerably this season. A testament to his talent includes the fact that he finished second to Cameron Smith at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.
Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title
The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf individual competition and $4 million prize on debut
Henrik Stenson won his first LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on Sunday, nearly two weeks after he was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for joining the breakaway series.
2022 LIV Golf in Bedminster leaderboard: Henrik Stenson leans on steady ball striking to win his series debut
The third LIV Golf Invitational Series event came to an end on Sunday as Henrik Stenson was able to edge out the 48-man field at Trump National Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey. Claiming victory in his LIV Golf debut, the former European Ryder Cup captain was able to put aside the early-week noise and focus solely on his game en route to the winner's circle.
Tony Finau claims second straight PGA Tour victory
Tony Finau on Sunday clinched back-to-back tour titles with a five-stroke win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.The American, who won the 3M Open the previous week, was barely troubled through his final round in Detroit as he split six birdies with a single bogey to finish 26 under for the tournament.His score was well-clear of runners-up Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and Taylor Pendrith, who were all tied on -21.Another week, another win 🏆 @TonyFinauGolf wins the @RocketClassic by 5 shots for back-to-back victories. pic.twitter.com/nboOqPmmYw— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 31, 2022Speaking to reporters after his victory, Finau said: “What a wonderful...
Rocket Mortgage Classic R3 | Finau will duke it out on Sunday with Pendrith
Tony Finau will have a chance to claim back-to-back victories on the PGA Tour at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Finau is tied for the lead with Canada's Taylor Pendrith at 21-under par at Detroit Golf Club after firing a Saturday 7-under 65. It followed on from two round of 64...
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses
The complete schedule for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series season, ending with the team championship in October at Trump National Doral in Miami.
