ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Mark Hubbard lets go of golf club, hates it... ball goes in for HOLE-IN-ONE!

By Andy Roberts
golfmagic.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.golfmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Seven days. That’s how long it had been since Tony Finau last won on the PGA Tour before cruising to victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Suffice it to say nobody was asking what was wrong with the 31-year-old tour veteran between his third and fourth career tour victories, unlike all the talk that went on during the long drought (1,975 days) that came between his first and second wins (the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and the 2021 Northern Trust).
DETROIT, MI
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup

Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Norman says Augusta National has rallied hard against LIV: "Stay Switzerland!"

Greg Norman has claimed in a wide-ranging interview with the New York Post that LIV Golf is not intent on tearing town the PGA Tour. Norman, 67, the chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, says that "every step of the way" the controversial circuit's model has been built to work within the ecosystem of golf.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hubbard
golfmagic.com

How much Henrik Stenson and others won at LIV Golf Bedminster

Sacked European Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson has scooped a whopping $4.375 million for winning the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster tournament and finishing second with his Majesticks GC in the team event. It is understood that Stenson accepted a signing-on fee in the region of $50 million to join LIV...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Club Photos

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac received a big honor earlier this summer. Maxim named the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer as their sexiest woman of the year. Spiranac reacted to the honor in awe. Later this summer, Spiranac celebrated the big honor...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Pro takes swipe at LIV Golf after watching Patty Tavatanakit in tears

Eddie Pepperell appeared to take another swipe at LIV Golf after watching the emotional scenes of major winner Patty Tavatanakit making her first cut in more than three months. The 22-year-old was overcome with emotion and cried tears of joy at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open on Friday afternoon.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Golf Club#Rocket Mortgage Classic#3m Open#Pga
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

President of the Detroit Golf Club says Rocket Mortgage Classic thriving despite LIV Golf rise

For the fourth straight year, Detroit Golf Club has drawn global attention thanks to the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The PGA Tour event launched in 2019 and now, after navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years, appears to be back in full swing. The work behind putting the tournament together hasn’t been easy — especially as the golf world remains in flux.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Rocket Mortgage Classic purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the Rocket Mortgage Classic payout to see what prize money each finishing position will take home from the $8.4 million purse in Detroit. No golf fan is circling their calendar for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but it’s an important stop on the PGA Tour as the next-to-last tournament before the FedExCup Playoffs begin. That created a bit of drama heading into the week and the results had been a highly entertaining tournament with two big-hitters leading the charge into Sunday’s final round.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Tony Finau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic for second win in row on PGA Tour

Tony Finau has gone back-to-back on the PGA Tour for the first time in his career with a commanding victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Finau, who also won the 3M Open last weekend, carded a solid final-round 67 to finish 26-under par and five shots clear of Patrick Cantlay (66), Cameron Young (68) and Taylor Pendrith (72).
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Fan has priceless reaction to Cameron Young's slam dunk

It comes as absolutely no surprise Cameron Young is in contention on the PGA Tour at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week. The rookie has impressed considerably this season. A testament to his talent includes the fact that he finished second to Cameron Smith at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Finau claims consecutive wins | Stunning 62 lifts Furue to title

The big news in a short week came from…well, let’s explain short week first. Three major tours were in action this week, with linksland golf in Dundonald, heathland golf in St Andrews, and good, old Scottish transplant golf in Detroit. The LPGA/Ladies European Tour joined forces at the Scottish Open, while the DP World Tour played at the Fairmont above St. Andrews linksland. Finally, the US PGA tour returend to the Detroit Golf Club, designed by Dornoch native Donald Ross.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

2022 LIV Golf in Bedminster leaderboard: Henrik Stenson leans on steady ball striking to win his series debut

The third LIV Golf Invitational Series event came to an end on Sunday as Henrik Stenson was able to edge out the 48-man field at Trump National Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey. Claiming victory in his LIV Golf debut, the former European Ryder Cup captain was able to put aside the early-week noise and focus solely on his game en route to the winner's circle.
GOLF
The Independent

Tony Finau claims second straight PGA Tour victory

Tony Finau on Sunday clinched back-to-back tour titles with a five-stroke win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.The American, who won the 3M Open the previous week, was barely troubled through his final round in Detroit as he split six birdies with a single bogey to finish 26 under for the tournament.His score was well-clear of runners-up Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and Taylor Pendrith, who were all tied on -21.Another week, another win 🏆 @TonyFinauGolf wins the @RocketClassic by 5 shots for back-to-back victories. pic.twitter.com/nboOqPmmYw— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 31, 2022Speaking to reporters after his victory, Finau said: “What a wonderful...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rocket Mortgage Classic R3 | Finau will duke it out on Sunday with Pendrith

Tony Finau will have a chance to claim back-to-back victories on the PGA Tour at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Finau is tied for the lead with Canada's Taylor Pendrith at 21-under par at Detroit Golf Club after firing a Saturday 7-under 65. It followed on from two round of 64...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy