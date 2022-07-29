'Keep Pizza Weird' Shop Opens in Detroit's Greektown. Includes Keto and Gluten-Free Pies.

deadlinedetroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
5 great places for meals under $10 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor is home to plenty of fine dining, a keen eye can can find deal-seekers delicious cheap eats. Check out these restaurants with dishes under $10. Jerusalem Garden. Jerusalem Garden, 314 E. Liberty St., is a popular Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Ann Arbor, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These brothers are putting a modern twist on Mexican street food in Wyandotte
Mexican street food with a twist - be it tacos, birria ramen, or a loaded burrito bowl - that’s what you’ll find at Taco Bros in Wyandotte. “ So I was actually born here in Detroit. A couple of years later we moved back to Mexico and I had my childhood there and in Los Angeles, so you kind of get a whole mixture of cultures, which you can see that in the food here,” says Rodrigo Lopez, the owner along with his brother, Junior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever
Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
You’ll Love Spam At These Amazing Locations
I'm brutally honest. I like Spam. I like it a lot. It gives my blood pressure medication something to do. I like Spam fried in a pan, grilled, deep fried, diced up and tossed in fried rice and any other possible way you can think about cooking it. I will try it. You should to.
chevydetroit.com
Waterfront Dining In Metro Detroit
There’s something simply quintessential about enjoying a tasty meal in front of a breathtaking waterfront, especially when summer comes around. Soak up the warm summer breeze and watch the boats as they pass by, all while indulging in deletable Metro Detroit cuisine. It just doesn’t get much better than that. Here are the spots you need to check out…
IN THIS ARTICLE
buzznicked.com
Lady Buys Abandoned House In Detroit For $500 And Brings It Back To Life With 4,000 Flowers
We’ve seen a lot of stories about Detroit and how buildings are being left abandoned, simply waiting for Mother Nature to take over. In Detroit, they are even paying people to move to their city or giving them free houses with the stipulation and goal of getting these once thriving neighborhoods turned around into something more than what they are today. One of the many cool things about Detroit is that there are a ton of amazing houses with beautiful architecture, just waiting for a new owner. When florist, Lisa Waud, bought a house in Detroit for just $500, everyone thought she was crazy. But once they saw what she had in mind, they can’t help but talk about her new and upcoming project.
Crain's Detroit Business
Ghosts of old businesses haunt Eastern Market. Here's where to look.
Louis Fineman was one of the best-known cattlemen in Los Angeles in the mid-1950s. He'd moved there from Detroit in 1946 for his wife's health — she had suffered an illness — and allegedly to retire. But he did quite the opposite when he bought a small packing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
Family, friends of missing Detroit barber form search party
Today, family and friends of David "D Wood" Woodger formed a search party. They said they canvassed areas he's known to hang out, as well as some obscure locations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did You See This? Viral Tiktok Shows Old Detroit School on Fire
A historic but abandoned school in Detroit has been lost after a fire broke out earlier this week. The James A. Garfield school, which was also known as the Frank H. Beard school, was originally constructed in the late 1800s. As the surrounding area grew, the original building was torn down and re-built to host more kids. Eventually, the school was designated a historic Michigan site in 1984 but, permanently closed in 2014, according to Wikipedia.
HometownLife.com
After months of closure, Plymouth's Kemnitz Fine Candies reopens under new ownership
Randy and Lori Collick have the demeanors of two kids in a candy store. Which is perfect, because they now own a candy store. The Hamburg residents recently bought and reopened Kemnitz Fine Candies in downtown Plymouth, bringing back a longtime name in the community after the businessclosed earlier this year. Reopening the shop has gotten the community excited, they said.
HometownLife.com
Buy Michigan Now Festival returns after two pandemic years, set for Aug. 5-7 in Northville
Northville is preparing to become a central piece of the state’s annual Buy Michigan Week. The yearly time to celebrate Michigan-made products and businesses begins Monday, Aug. 1, and concludes with Northville’s Aug. 5-7 Buy Michigan Now Festival in the downtown. Fans have only had to wait a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live music, a carnival, & celebrating a wizard
There’s still a whole lot of summer left in the D, and plenty of events happening for just about everyone. Kicking off the weekend is the annual Sterlingfest Art and Music Fair in Sterling Heights. The event features a full midway with carnival rides, and food. There will also be live music, with Mt. Clemens’ own Uncle Kracker performing on Saturday. Kids activities, arts and crafts and much more will also be included, the Sterlingfest starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be Real
Michigan possesses a wide range of often unexpected beauty, from the rolling hills of wine country to the unforgettable architecture of historic Detroit. Read on for a list of places that are so beautiful they almost look surreal and let us know in the comments where some other dream-like spots might be hiding here in Michigan.
onedetroitpbs.org
African World Festival Celebrates 39th Anniversary With Return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza
The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History’s 39th annual African World Festival celebrated its 39th anniversary this July with a return to the location where the festival got started: Detroit’s Hart Plaza. The annual African World Festival, the largest celebration of the African diaspora in Detroit,...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Michigan History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
hourdetroit.com
The Faces of Dermatology — Art of Dermatology
28903 WOODWARD AVE., BERKLEY, MI 48072 | 248-581-0333 | THEARTOFDERM.COM. The physicians at Art of Dermatology — Drs. Chethana Gottam, Matthew Clark, Meredith Price, Kate Viola, Jennifer Vermeesch, Sook Hwang, and Lauren Seale-Sarkipato — represent the gold standard of diversity in board-certified dermatologists. Their advanced training in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology allows them to provide excellent care with a personalized approach.
Comments / 0