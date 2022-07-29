ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2nd arrest made in fatal Fremont St Experience shooting

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 2 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (NV) – Las Vegas Metro Police announced Thursday that they’ve arrested a second man and charged him in the murder of another man at the Fremont Street Experience last June.

21-year-old Fabian Carmona-Lopez was booked on murder, attempted murder, and conspiring to commit murder charges in the death of 23-year old Raymond Renova.

Back in the early-morning hours of June 19th, a fight broke out in one of the casinos and spilled out onto the Experience.

Police used video evidence gathered from the scene to determine that Carmona-Lopez was the one who started the fight, which ended when Renova was fatally shot.

17-year old Ruben Robles was arrested last month on a number of charges that included murder and attempted murder. Robles is due in court September 8 th .

Carmona is being held without bail, with his first court appearance scheduled for Monday.

