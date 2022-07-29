Rhonda Lea Rester

Elizabeth Gail Pittman-McDaniel, age 77, died at 5:30A.M. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at home in Kentwood. She was a graduate of Franklinton High School. She also obtained Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond in education. She was an elementary teacher at Spring Creek and also taught two years at Southeastern. She served as School Board member for several years. She was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church where she was actively involved, especially with music. Gail was also a lover of nature and her flowers where she spent many hours after retirement. Gail is survived by her husband of 14 years, Larry McDaniel, and children: Brandon W. Pittman and wife Julia and son Poete of Kentwood; Nicholas G. Pittman and wife Nicole and Elise and Russell of Lafayette; her step-children, Kristin and Eric Latham and daughters, Madison and Lakyn of Kentwood; and David and Tori McDaniel and children, Anslee, Austin, Alaina, Madison, and Collin of Kentwood; and her sister Sharron and husband Charley Creel and children Belinda, Stacy, and David of Baton Rouge; sister-in-law, Carol Jean and Fernie Ray Gill and children, Steve Gill, Sonya McCoy, and Keith Gill and Linda and Harold Fussell and children; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Mode Brock and her mother, Linnie Duetta Brock Walker; and husband, Russell Douglas Pittman, and son Russell "Rusty" Pittman, Jr. Visitation at Spring Creek Baptist Church from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Monday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 with the Revs. Eric Latham, Bill Bolton, Austin McDaniel, and Matthew Gazaway officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Creek Cemetery, Spring Creek. Pallbearers are David Creel, Poete Pittman, Kelvin McDaniel, Terry Benoit, Denny Strickland, and Jimmy Strickland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Spring Creek Baptist Youth/Children's Fund. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

