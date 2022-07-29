Rhonda Lea Rester

www.an17.com
Russell D. Jones
Russell D. Jones born in Simmesport, Louisiana and a resident of Livingston, Louisiana passed away July 21, 2022, at the age of 71. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children; Derek Jones, Jill Jones, Quinzy Jones, his grandchildren; Brittney Ortego, Paton Doughty, Amanda, Taylor, Chase and 6 great grandchildren. His sisters; Hattie Bigsby, Cheryl J. Beam, Brothers; Roger Ike Jones, Russell Darryl Jones, Ronald Lane Jones, and Robert Lynn Jones. He is preceded in death by his Parents Riley Jones Sr. and Ela Gaspard Jones, his wife Brigitte S. Jones, Brother; Riley W. Jones Jr. Sisters; Gloria J. Howard, Ruby J. Short, Winnie J. Pace, Sylvia J. Moffett, Linda Jones. Services will take place Monday August 1, 2022 at Seale Funeral home in Denham Springs from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM with a 12:00 PM funeral service. Graveside service will take place in Louisiana National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Sherry Delane Hartfield
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Thursday afternoon July 28, 2022 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She was a correctional officer at Rayburn Correctional Center for the last six years. Sherry also worked for many years delivering mail for the Folsom Post Office and also worked at the Southeast Louisiana Hospital for a time. She always enjoyed having fun with her friends and traveling to the casino. Sherry loved spending time with her grandchildren and hanging out with family.
Doris Kathleen Bonin
Doris Kathleen Bonin passed away on July 27, 2022, at the age of 81. She was born on October 28, 1940, in Brookhaven, MS, and was a long-time resident of Mandeville, LA. She was Mom, Aunt Doris, Ms. Doris, Maw Maw and Me Me. She was like a mom to a lot of people. She was true to her Baptist Roots, spending time with God on a daily basis. She lived a good life and always did the best with what she had.
Eric Mansour Grieshaber
Eric Mansour Grieshaber, son of James F. and Aleen M. Grieshaber, was born in Hammond, LA, on December 17, 1969. He grew up in Covington, LA, attending St. Peter’s Elementary School and St. Paul’s High School. He graduated from Tulane University with a B.A. and Master’s Degree in Architecture. He started his career at Blitch & Knevel in New Orleans and later worked for many years at the Hopkins Company in Metairie. He designed many exceptional homes in New Orleans, Metairie and the Northshore but most recently left his mark on Bay St. Louis and Pass Christian.
Karl L. Alford, Jr.
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born September 8, 1956 in Independence, LA and was 65 years of age. He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Alford Patterson; 3 grandchildren, Cory Patterson, Lacy Patterson, and Karly Brandon; brother, Conley Wayne Alford and wife, Cara; niece, Caitlyn Michelle Alford; 2 nephews, Ryan Pierson and Brian Pierson. Preceded in death by parents, Karl L. Alford, Sr. and Mattie Irene McDaniel Alford. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Tuesday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Ben Wayne Blackwell. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Charles A. LeBlanc, Sr.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home at 7738 US 190 Denham Springs, LA 70726, on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with reception to follow in the Magnolia Room. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. at Denham Springs Memorial Gardens.
Alicia Marie Berthelot
Alicia Marie Berthelot passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 47. She was born on Sunday, June 22, 1975 in Metairie, Louisiana to the late Alanna Englade Boner and Alan Boner, Sr. She was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. She was a loving wife and mother; devoted to our Lord Jesus Christ and will be greatly missed by her family.
Kenneth "Greg" Gregory Perrin
Kenneth "Greg" Gregory Perrin passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 72. He was born on Sunday, December 4, 1949 in Hammond, Louisiana to the late Gwendolyn Eileen Mixon Perrin and the late Kenneth Paul Perrin. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
Elizabeth Gail Pittman-McDaniel
Elizabeth Gail Pittman-McDaniel, age 77, died at 5:30A.M. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at home in Kentwood. She was a graduate of Franklinton High School. She also obtained Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond in education. She was an elementary teacher at Spring Creek and also taught two years at Southeastern. She served as School Board member for several years. She was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church where she was actively involved, especially with music. Gail was also a lover of nature and her flowers where she spent many hours after retirement. Gail is survived by her husband of 14 years, Larry McDaniel, and children: Brandon W. Pittman and wife Julia and son Poete of Kentwood; Nicholas G. Pittman and wife Nicole and Elise and Russell of Lafayette; her step-children, Kristin and Eric Latham and daughters, Madison and Lakyn of Kentwood; and David and Tori McDaniel and children, Anslee, Austin, Alaina, Madison, and Collin of Kentwood; and her sister Sharron and husband Charley Creel and children Belinda, Stacy, and David of Baton Rouge; sister-in-law, Carol Jean and Fernie Ray Gill and children, Steve Gill, Sonya McCoy, and Keith Gill and Linda and Harold Fussell and children; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Mode Brock and her mother, Linnie Duetta Brock Walker; and husband, Russell Douglas Pittman, and son Russell "Rusty" Pittman, Jr. Visitation at Spring Creek Baptist Church from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Monday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 with the Revs. Eric Latham, Bill Bolton, Austin McDaniel, and Matthew Gazaway officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Creek Cemetery, Spring Creek. Pallbearers are David Creel, Poete Pittman, Kelvin McDaniel, Terry Benoit, Denny Strickland, and Jimmy Strickland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Spring Creek Baptist Youth/Children's Fund. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Peter A. Feringa, Jr.
Peter A. Feringa, Jr., of Covington, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 10th at the age of 88. “Pete” was born on November 17, 1933 in Jacksonville, Florida to Major General Peter A. Feringa and Katharine (Hutchins) Feringa, and lived in multiple places throughout his childhood as his father undertook military assignments. After raising his family in Metairie, he lived in Covington in his later years. He is survived by his devoted wife of more than 61 years, Linda Kostmayer Feringa; sister Courtney Feringa Moran; sister-in-law Joan Kostmayer LaFaver; children Peter A. Feringa III (Kara), Matthew D. Feringa (Jill), Barbara Feringa Santillan (Javier) and Elizabeth “Lisa” McLean (Pope); and, his grandchildren Lillian Santillan, Shep McLean, Mac McLean, Jon Feringa, Katharine McLean, Ryan Feringa, Brett Feringa, Megan Feringa and Ellen Feringa.
Betty Rose Pigott Hunt
Mrs. Betty Rose Pigott Hunt, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the age of 86. She was a faithful wife to Charlie, a wonderful mother, and a doting grandmother and great grandmother, and a dear loving friend to many. She was a committed Christian and a member of Highland Baptist Church. She was also active in many organizations.
Lonnie Charles Magee, Jr.
Lonnie Charles Magee, Jr., passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Lonnie leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Lonnie and Mildred Magee, brothers, Tyson Magee and Azende Magee of Franklinton, LA. His niece, Azure Magee, His grandmother, Alyne Spikes, of Franklinton, LA, Aunts, Amanda Dillon, Daphne (Kenderick) Laurant, of Franklinton, LA, Ruby Brumfield of Baltimore, Maryland, Mary Briscoe of Washington, D.C., uncles, Anthony Dillon, Larry (Willina) Dillon of Franklinton, LA, Felton (Carolyn) Magee of Baltimore, Maryland, Edward (Phyllis) Magee of New Orleans, LA and Joseph Magee. Washington, D.C. Great Aunts, Alice Dillon and Martha Dillon of Franklinton, LA and an abundance of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Taylor announces 22nd annual school supply drive for Livingston Parish students
LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, local volunteers and area businesses are sponsoring the 22nd Annual ASSESS THE NEED campaign to provide school supplies for students in Livingston Parish for the 2022-2023 school year. ASSESS THE NEED is a not-for-profit program that provides supplies for Livingston Parish...
Robby Miller
Parish President Robby Miller on the status of back-to-school, plus all the roadwork going on right now in Tangipahoa. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
Body of 31-year-old Marrero man recovered from Lake Pontchartrain
Shortly after 8:00 AM on Saturday morning (July 30), the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, with the assistance of the United States Coast Guard and Fire District 1, recovered the body of a 31-year-old Marrero man that jumped from the twin spans on Thursday night (July 28.) The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office has positively identified the man as Jermaine Smith.
Woman charged with negligent homicide in Kentwood shooting death
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the death of Julius White, 39, of Kentwood, who was shot and killed during a disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. On July 24, 2022, deputies responded to a residence on Cecil P Road in Kentwood for a disturbance where shots had been fired. Upon arrival, deputies located Julius White lying at the back door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. After extensive life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, White succumbed to his injuries.
Court challenges set for candidates in Hammond, Kentwood mayor's races, council race
Three locals who qualified for the Nov. 8 ballot now find themselves on their way to court this week to answer objections to their candidacy. Kentwood Mayor candidate “Teddy” Hookfin and Hammond Council candidate Tasha Robinson are among those summoned to appear Monday in 21st Judicial District Court to answer formal legal challenges.
Livingston Parish Schools will offer employees comprehensive mental health assistance
LIVINGSTON, La. – Employees of the Livingston Parish School System are now eligible to receive comprehensive mental health care for them and their dependents, thanks to the district’s investment in a new benefits package. Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district has invested in services provided by TotalCare EAP,...
One driver killed, five injured in head-on crash in Washington Parish
BOGALUSA---Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on July 31, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Kevin Christensen of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the...
18-year-old arrested on attempted second degree murder charge
An 18-year-old suspected in a Friday night shooting in the Slidell area turned himself in to authorities on Sunday. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Reginald White turned himself in at the 1st District Office of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody Sunday, July 31, and he will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.
