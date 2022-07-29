Wyoming Artist Bria Hammock Creates Bold New Mural For Downtown Cheyenne

From some of the best competition in rodeo to the biggest names in music, Sunday night wrapped up Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming.Organizers say it was one of the most successful years. It all builds to one of the most prestigious final events in the country. The horses were geared up and ready. The cowboys and cowgirls who have been competing for nearly two weeks, all of it leading to this. Championship Sunday in Cheyenne at the "Daddy of 'em All.""It's awesome; it's awesome," Tobi Leger said. "We love coming to Cheyenne. It's a fun rodeo."The stands were filled...

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO