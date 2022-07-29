Rent Rising: Increased hotel rates price out some of the people living in them

www.mynews13.com
Renters and landlords talk about growing housing crisis in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Renters and landlords are coming together in the hope of finding a solution to the ongoing housing crisis. State Sen. Randolph Bracy held a roundtable discussion Friday to talk with the community. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Orange County leaders have less than...
orlandoweekly.com
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
The housing market is out of control in Orlando. In spite of calls from local politicians to declare a state of emergency over the city's unaffordability and a push to pass an absolutely toothless rent control act, it doesn't look like help is coming any time soon. In the meantime,...
fox35orlando.com
'Miserably hot': Senior apartment complex has no air conditioning for days
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days and residents are frustrated. People inside the Kinneret Apartments in downtown Orlando have not had air conditioning for days. The air conditioning in one of the buildings broke two weeks ago, but was fixed. Then, Thursday the building lost air conditioning again, and it is still out of service as of Saturday night.
villages-news.com
Roofing scams in the Villages
The Village’s is experiencing a reinfestation of roofers and many of them are simply scams. Most of the roofs have architectural shingles while some are three-tab shingles. The average life of a three-tab is 25 years and the architectural is 30 or more. The wind rating for architectural is 130 mph and three tab is 60 mph.
Groups rally in Orlando to expand Florida’s LGBTQ+ healthcare coverage
ORLANDO, Fla. — Groups rallied in downtown Orlando on Sunday to push for expanded healthcare coverage for the LGBTQ+ community. Supporters said possible changes in coverage in Florida will be harmful for transgender youth. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Most of the signs and shirts in...
Sanford businesses celebrate ‘Christmas in July’ to help boost sales
SANFORD, Fla. — Christmas has come early for small businesses in Sanford. The city held a “Christmas in July” event to bring people downtown. The event is meant to bring people to businesses they’ve never visited. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Shoppers were...
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
click orlando
Waterford Lakes HOA considers amendment restricting long-term rentals
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. investment companies and individuals purchase homes across Central Florida, an Orange County homeowner’s association is considering a proposal that would restrict new property owners from renting their homes for the first 13 months. Alvin Little remembers moving into Waterford Lakes nearly three decades ago. “I’ve been...
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
See where the Orlando area’s cheapest apartment rent can be found
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Where can residents go in Central Florida to find the lowest rents as housing costs skyrocket?. Head to the coast, according to Apartment List’s June...
Here are 9 things you should put in your hurricane supply kit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season is well underway. Even when there is not an active storm on the horizon, it’s crucial to stay prepared. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has some tips on what supplies you need to gather for your emergency supply kit. The...
Florida Cities and Counties with the Oldest Populations
Generally speaking, the world's population is growing older. And the population of the United States is no exception. Some of this older population choose Florida as their retirement destination. And some Florida cities and counties are more popular with older residents than others.
fox35orlando.com
'It’s been terrible:' Family wants refund after vacation rental reserved on VRBO became unavailable
Family wants refund after reserved Florida vacation rental became unavailable. Imagine planning a vacation and a few weeks before your trip, you get a notice that the vacation home you reserved online using VRBO is no longer available. It left one family in a bad position, and they just want their money back, but they’ve only received a portion of their refund.
Disney’s Reedy Creek district extends agreements
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Reedy Creek Improvement District, the governing body overseeing Walt Disney World in Orlando, is moving forward with business as usual, despite its looming dissolution in 2023.
Orlando installs new crosswalk on Corrine Drive to help with pedestrian, cyclist safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city workers and contractors have finished the latest project to keep people safe on local roads. Crews installed a new crosswalk on Corrine Drive on Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The crosswalk is designed to help keep pedestrians and cyclists safe.
westorlandonews.com
ScionHealth Bringing New Specialty Hospital to Orlando
ScionHealth recently announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease space in the Upshot Medical Center at Mills Park in Orlando and operate a 64-bed long-term acute care hospital featuring an acute rehabilitation unit. ScionHealth’s hospital will be an anchor tenant at UMC, occupying one of...
YMCA of Central Florida hosts back-to-school celebrations
ORLANDO, Fla. — The first day back to school for students in Orange County is Aug. 10, which means it’s time for families to get those school essentials. WATCH: Florida’s back-to-school tax-free holiday: What does it include?. Several Central Florida organizations held back-to-school events on Saturday, including...
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M
The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
i4biz.com
Land O’Lakes Donates 40,000 Pounds of Macaroni & Cheese to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando, FL
(Orlando, FL) July 21, 2022 – Land O’Lakes, Inc. donated nearly 40,000 pounds of LAND O LAKES® Macaroni & Cheese to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida through the Land O’Lakes First Run Program. The First Run Program has donated more than 6.5 million pounds...
mynews13.com
COVID-19 relief money fast-tracking Orange County road projects
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three projects meant to improve road safety are being fast-tracked in Orange County, thanks to federal stimulus dollars. Millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act are being used to improve roadway safety. Three projects in Orange County are being fast-tracked. Construction on the...
