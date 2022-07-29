ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Watch: Rare garden plants bring rare wildlife

wildlife.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wildlife.org

Phys.org

Rare plants attract rare bees and birds in urban gardens

Urban gardens can be hotspots for biodiversity in cities, but little is known about what drives the biodiversity of species existing at the smallest frequencies, or rare biodiversity. Rare plant species in urban gardens attract rare bee and bird species, according to a Dartmouth-led study examining urban garden sites in northern California. The results, published in Ecological Applications, show that women, older gardeners and those who live near the gardens tend to curate more rare plants.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Cats Now Considered as Alien Invasive Species in Poland

Due to the harms that domestic cats inflict on birds and other animals, a fairly reputable Polish scientific institute has labeled them "invasive alien species." This month's decision has elicited strong emotional responses from some cat lovers, who have put the lead scientist behind it on the defense.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years, this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Matt Gaetz claims migrants are creating US food shortage by destroying monarch butterfly habitats

Republican congressman Matt Gaetz has blamed immigrants in the US for food shortage, because he thinks they are destroying monarch butterfly habitats."Our America is not for the illegal aliens who leave our nation, poorer, dirtier and less safe. They have made a mockery of our laws. And illegal aliens have destroyed some of the most critical monarch butterfly habitats in the world. I bet you didn't know that," he said on 23 July, according to a video clip that has been widely shared since.
CONGRESS & COURTS
sciencealert.com

Bizarre, Tentacled 'Flower' Creature Glimpsed in The Depths of The Pacific

New footage showing a giant, peculiar-looking tentacled sea creature floating languidly in the depths of the Pacific Ocean has left researchers questioning if what they're seeing is a new species. A team of scientists spotted the strange animal while on board the E/V Nautilus, a research vessel used by the...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Three Killer Plants Invaded the UK; What Are These Infamous Plants?

Only a small portion of the tens of thousands of non-native species started growing in British gardens escaped to becoming invasive. However, the phrase invading non-natives has a slightly Farage-esque feel to it. Coming in the UK, these alien plants steal nutrients, confuse pollinators, and wipe out biodiversity.
WORLD

