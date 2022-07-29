Watch: Rare garden plants bring rare wildlife

wildlife.org
Rare plants attract rare bees and birds in urban gardens
Urban gardens can be hotspots for biodiversity in cities, but little is known about what drives the biodiversity of species existing at the smallest frequencies, or rare biodiversity. Rare plant species in urban gardens attract rare bee and bird species, according to a Dartmouth-led study examining urban garden sites in northern California. The results, published in Ecological Applications, show that women, older gardeners and those who live near the gardens tend to curate more rare plants.
Donkeys and Indigenous Pumas Are Trying To Revive the Extinct Food Chain Across Death Valley, Study Finds
A variety of equids, including horses and their relatives, inhabited North and South America around 12,000 years ago. Large, legendary-sounding, extinct predators like saber-toothed cats and dire wolves used to hunt these creatures. These species vanished in a geologic flash, perhaps as a result of early humans. Today, however, North...
Cats Now Considered as Alien Invasive Species in Poland
Due to the harms that domestic cats inflict on birds and other animals, a fairly reputable Polish scientific institute has labeled them "invasive alien species." This month's decision has elicited strong emotional responses from some cat lovers, who have put the lead scientist behind it on the defense. When Wojciech...
The wackiest-looking birds are the most at risk for extinction
A large-billed crow and the critically endangered red headed vulture in a nature reserve in Madhya Pradesh, India. RealityImages/Deposit PhotosExtinction means fewer feathered weirdos—like vultures with naked heads.
Monarch butterflies a step closer to extinction, declared an endangered species
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) put Monarch butterflies on the endangered list because of their fast dwindling numbers. The organization put the species in general, specifically the butterflies living in the Western United States as endangered.
Rare ‘Dinosaur Bird’ Patiently Awaits a Lifelong Mate to Populate the Magnificent Species
An extremely rare ‘dinosaur’ bird, the only one of its kind in the UK, is patiently awaiting a new mate while the Exmoor Zoo sets out to help save the shoebill species. She recently arrived from the Pairi Daiza Zoo in Belgium where she was a newborn star in their international breeding program.
This is the only tropical rainforest located in the United States
The Caribbean National Forest of El YunquePhoto by Alessandro Cai (OliverZena); Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain Image. North America may be the last place anyone may think about when it comes to rainforests. However, the United States (U.S.) is home to a few rainforests.
Scientists discovered a terrifying new species of hairy crab in Western Australia
Scientists have identified a terrifying new species of hairy crab. The crab was first discovered by a family in Australia. It has since been identified as a never-before-seen species of sponge crab. These unique species of crab use their claws to cut off sponges and hair scraped from other sea creatures as a way to hide from dangerous predators.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Monarch butterflies could become extinct if we don't take these 3 steps, experts say
Monarch butterflies are known for their grace and showstopping migrations. As beloved as they are, these insects are considered endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. But it's not too late to come to their aid.
Matt Gaetz claims migrants are creating US food shortage by destroying monarch butterfly habitats
Republican congressman Matt Gaetz has blamed immigrants in the US for food shortage, because he thinks they are destroying monarch butterfly habitats.“Our America is not for the illegal aliens who leave our nation, poorer, dirtier and less safe. They have made a mockery of our laws. And illegal aliens have destroyed some of the most critical monarch butterfly habitats in the world. I bet you didn’t know that,” he said on 23 July, according to a video clip that has been widely shared since. “And before you say that monarch butterflies are not that significant, we need the monarch...
Rare and bizarre tentacle-trailing sea creature caught on video, expedition scientist’s 'mind is blown'
New footage showing a giant, peculiar-looking tentacled sea creature floating languidly in the depths of the Pacific Ocean has left researchers questioning if what they’re seeing is a new species. A team of scientists spotted the strange animal while on board the E/V Nautilus, a research vessel used by...
Cats Were Just Named An 'Invasive Alien Species' & The Internet Isn't Taking It Well
Cats might treat your home like they're the boss and you're the pet, but is it going too far to call them an "invasive alien species"?. Government-backed researchers in Poland just triggered the internet by slapping that label on the common house cat, citing the cat's origins in the Middle East and their love for eating small creatures.
Earth's crust is dripping 'like honey' into its interior under the Andes
Earth's crust is dripping "like honey" into our planet's hot interior beneath the Andes mountains, scientists have discovered.
Plants Will Start Battling For Pollinators as Insects Decline. Losing Could Mean Exile
Plants can go to extraordinary lengths to tempt pollinators to do their bidding. From donning female insect disguises (complete with pheromones!) to lure lustful males, oozing the stench of rotting flesh to temp hungry flies, or, most commonly, offering bribes of sweet rewards for any who visits – no lengths are too gross or pricy to spread their precious pollen.
Home With Tess: I wanted an English-style garden. Instead, my yard is a wildlife buffet
When I was a child, I always loved the scenes in Disney movies where the princesses would sing and a host of wild critters would arrive to join the party. But Ms. White and the rest of the princess troop must not have had gardens. Botanical gardens:Surround yourself with beauty...
Three Killer Plants Invaded the UK; What Are These Infamous Plants?
Only a small portion of the tens of thousands of non-native species started growing in British gardens escaped to becoming invasive. However, the phrase invading non-natives has a slightly Farage-esque feel to it. Coming in the UK, these alien plants steal nutrients, confuse pollinators, and wipe out biodiversity. Killer plants.
