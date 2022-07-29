Waukesha Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show

The Lattitude Cafe (top photo)was one of several local cafes and restaurants that served attendees at A Taste of Germantown, which was held at Germantown’s Fireman’s Park on July 28. The event was organized by the Kiwanis Club of Germantown.The band Fender Bender (second from bottom row on left) performed at the event. Other food vendors at A Taste of Germantown included Marko’s Pizza (second from bottom row on left), Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds and Sandwiches (bottom row on right) and Smoked 225 (bottom row on left).

GERMANTOWN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO