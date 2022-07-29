Waukesha Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show

www.gmtoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
Wisconsin couple open 'mewseum' to show off cat figurine collection
July 28 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin couple turned their collection of more than 13,000 cat figurines and feline-themed pieces of art into a "mewseum" to raise money for shelter cats. Shawn Redner and Hilary Siegel-Redner said they remodeled the basement of their Menomonee Falls home so they could increase the number of cat figurines on display at the house, also known as Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum, from 4,000 in 2020 to 7,000 in July of this year.
WISN
'I just want to make people more comfortable': Drag Queen Ester Flonaze hosting bingo at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Ester Flonaze made history in 2021 when she became the first drag queen to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair. Ester is back at the State Fair again in 2022 for more Drag Bingo. Ester joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what's new...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summer Sunflower Festival in Kenosha County
BRISTOL, Wis. - Sunflowers, strawberries, raspberries, etc. Summer Sunflower Festival is going on Saturday and Sunday. Visit their website for more information.
rockrivercurrent.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Italian Fest & more with Real Racine!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about an array of upcoming events, the first of which will help you connect to Italian culture. Italian Fest at Roma Lodge is happening on Friday July 29, Saturday July 30, & Sunday July...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope
NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Donation drop box items pilfered
8:39 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 800 block of Meadowbrook Road reported a man was going through the donation drop off box located in the parking lot. The caller said they saw the man take a sweater and leave on a bike. According to the log, the item was returned to the donation box. An incident report was created.
IN THIS ARTICLE
discoverhometown.com
Kiwanis of Germantown host A Taste of Germantown
The Lattitude Cafe (top photo)was one of several local cafes and restaurants that served attendees at A Taste of Germantown, which was held at Germantown’s Fireman’s Park on July 28. The event was organized by the Kiwanis Club of Germantown.The band Fender Bender (second from bottom row on left) performed at the event. Other food vendors at A Taste of Germantown included Marko’s Pizza (second from bottom row on left), Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds and Sandwiches (bottom row on right) and Smoked 225 (bottom row on left).
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AMC Homecoming parade cruises through Kenosha after five-year hiatus | Local News
American Motors cars of all makes, models and colors cruised Downtown to the Kenosha History Museum Friday in the 2022 AMC Homecoming parade. AMC Homecoming events, which take place every three years, were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last homecoming was in 2017. Drivers from all across North...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A ride to remember
WEST BEND — Washington County executive assistant/special projects coordinator and Marine Corps veteran Tarra Gundrum will be setting off on The Ride to Remember, a 950 mile-plus bike ride from West Bend to Pittsburgh, then on to Washington D.C., to raise money for the 9/11 Memorial, from Aug. 14 through Sept. 3.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; man rescued from balcony, treated for injuries
RACINE, Wis. - A man in Racine was sent to the hospital after a house fire Saturday morning, July 30. Firefighters say it could have been much worse. The man was rescued before first responders arrived. "My upstairs neighbor was on top of the roof yelling fire, and there was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple vehicles were set ablaze and demolished Sunday during a vehicle extrication training course. Jefferson Fire & Safety hosted their first ever extrication training for those who could benefit from learning techniques for gaining access to patients. First responders from all over the state simulated crash scenarios in preparation for the real-life emergencies they attend to.
Veteran missing from Milwaukee area found safe, Green Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. — State authorities have canceled a Green Alert for a missing veteran after she was found safe Saturday. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, 29-year-old Cholie Mack had last been seen in the 1200 block of Miller Park Way around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. Her family said they were concerned for her safety. Authorities said...
Police: Burglar climbs in drive-through window, steals money from Michael’s Frozen Custard
MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for whoever broke into Michael’s Frozen Custard on Madison’s east side and stole an unspecified amount of money. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to the business in the 3800 block of Atwood Avenue around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Dozens of animals rescued in Union Grove from Kentucky floods
The death toll in Eastern Kentucky following the catastrophic flooding has reached 25. Experts believe these floods are one of the worst disasters Eastern Kentucky has seen in decades.
Concerning number of drownings, near-drownings happening in Southeast Wisconsin
As we head into another summer weekend, it's imperative to put the focus on water safety. Just last weekend, six people drowned in Southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl videotaped on hidden camera, Cedarburg man sentenced
CEDARBURG, Wis. - A Cedarburg man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison. He was accused in 2019 of videotaping a girl with a hidden camera. Christopher Rost, 55, pleaded no contest in April to invading privacy on. As part of a plea deal, a charge of capturing an intimate representation was dismissed.
Family of lost 5-year-old located
The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking the public for help finding the family of a missing 5-year-old. MPD said the child was found near 91st and Fond Du lac in Milwaukee on Friday.
Comments / 0