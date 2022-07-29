ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show

Greater Milwaukee Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Wisconsin couple open 'mewseum' to show off cat figurine collection

July 28 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin couple turned their collection of more than 13,000 cat figurines and feline-themed pieces of art into a "mewseum" to raise money for shelter cats. Shawn Redner and Hilary Siegel-Redner said they remodeled the basement of their Menomonee Falls home so they could increase the number of cat figurines on display at the house, also known as Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum, from 4,000 in 2020 to 7,000 in July of this year.
WISCONSIN STATE
rockrivercurrent.com

Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
WEST ALLIS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Waukesha, WI
Pets & Animals
Waukesha County, WI
Lifestyle
Waukesha, WI
Lifestyle
City
Waukesha, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Italian Fest & more with Real Racine!

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about an array of upcoming events, the first of which will help you connect to Italian culture. Italian Fest at Roma Lodge is happening on Friday July 29, Saturday July 30, & Sunday July...
RACINE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a History Note | Dugout Tavern in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI Remember the Dugout Tavern? This 1939 photo, courtesy the Washington County Historical Society, is of The Dugout Tavern on Fifth Avenue in downtown West Bend. Darold Hoelz, 96, of West Bend lived on the third floor of the same building that housed The Dugout; he was there from 1947 through 1951.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New Berlin Police guarding Flame of Hope

NEW BERLIN — Athletes, coaches and law enforcement gathered at the New Berlin Police Department on Friday morning to support Special Olympics Wisconsin and carry the Flame of Hope in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The run stretched just over one mile down the road, ending at Kwik Trip,...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Donation drop box items pilfered

8:39 a.m. Thursday — A caller in the 800 block of Meadowbrook Road reported a man was going through the donation drop off box located in the parking lot. The caller said they saw the man take a sweater and leave on a bike. According to the log, the item was returned to the donation box. An incident report was created.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Breeds#Show Dog#Kennel Club#Pet Owner
discoverhometown.com

Kiwanis of Germantown host A Taste of Germantown

The Lattitude Cafe (top photo)was one of several local cafes and restaurants that served attendees at A Taste of Germantown, which was held at Germantown’s Fireman’s Park on July 28. The event was organized by the Kiwanis Club of Germantown.The band Fender Bender (second from bottom row on left) performed at the event. Other food vendors at A Taste of Germantown included Marko’s Pizza (second from bottom row on left), Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds and Sandwiches (bottom row on right) and Smoked 225 (bottom row on left).
GERMANTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A ride to remember

WEST BEND — Washington County executive assistant/special projects coordinator and Marine Corps veteran Tarra Gundrum will be setting off on The Ride to Remember, a 950 mile-plus bike ride from West Bend to Pittsburgh, then on to Washington D.C., to raise money for the 9/11 Memorial, from Aug. 14 through Sept. 3.
KEWASKUM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine house fire; man rescued from balcony, treated for injuries

RACINE, Wis. - A man in Racine was sent to the hospital after a house fire Saturday morning, July 30. Firefighters say it could have been much worse. The man was rescued before first responders arrived. "My upstairs neighbor was on top of the roof yelling fire, and there was...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
nbc15.com

First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple vehicles were set ablaze and demolished Sunday during a vehicle extrication training course. Jefferson Fire & Safety hosted their first ever extrication training for those who could benefit from learning techniques for gaining access to patients. First responders from all over the state simulated crash scenarios in preparation for the real-life emergencies they attend to.
MIDDLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Girl videotaped on hidden camera, Cedarburg man sentenced

CEDARBURG, Wis. - A Cedarburg man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison. He was accused in 2019 of videotaping a girl with a hidden camera. Christopher Rost, 55, pleaded no contest in April to invading privacy on. As part of a plea deal, a charge of capturing an intimate representation was dismissed.
CEDARBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy