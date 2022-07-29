One person is dead following crash in Otter Tail County

www.voiceofalexandria.com
newsdakota.com
Borup, MN Man Seriously Injured In Rollover Near Arthur
ARTHUR, N.D. (CCSO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Ave SE in rural Arthur. A 19-year-old male from Borup, Minnesota, lost control of his vehicle, rolling it through the ditch and into a field. The vehicle caught fire after the crash and is a total loss. The male was transported by Hunter Ambulance to Sanford Health, after suffering non-life threatening injuries because of the crash.
740thefan.com
One man remains hospitalized after fiery crash Friday on I-94 in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – One man remains in the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on eastbound I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon, where the pickup burst into flames. The State Patrol says the driver of the pickup, 71-year-old Reed Satrom of Detroit Lakes, did not slow down in time and slammed into the semi, driven by Brant Jacobson, 45, from Harwood, N.D., who was uninjured in the crash.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake
Authorities in Otter Tail County say a 70-year-old Elbow Lake man might've suffered a medical emergency before he crashed his motorcycle Friday morning and died. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Friday near Vergas, Minnesota. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, a witness said the motorcycle was...
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls
One driver was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Otter Tail County Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was westbound on Highway 1 near the intersection of Highway 83 –outside of Fergus Falls – when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Ford Edge.
Man killed after head-on crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A 35-year-old man is dead after officials said his car crossed the center line of the highway on Thursday afternoon, striking an SUV and seriously injuring the two people inside. Information provided by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said that just before 4...
lptv.org
Two People Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Nevis
27-year-old Parker Shearer of Duluth, and 29-year-old Lydia Shinkle of Duluth were both injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nevis on July 25th. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 1:09 pm they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 34 and Co. Rd 82 in the City of Nevis.
KEYC
UPDATE: 1 dead in Otter Tail County crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter from Fergus Falls died in a crash on County Highway 1 this afternoon. Bernstetter’s vehicle appeared to have crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle carrying two people...
valleynewslive.com
Detached garage fire forces evacuation of nearby apartment building
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A detached row of garages at an apartment complex at 1517 34th St S caught on fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. The garages were heavily engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say strong winds pushed...
kvrr.com
Woman & children found in cornfield following crash near Downer, Minn.
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Two children and a woman are safe following a search of a cornfield near Downer, Minnesota Friday morning. A man reported the crash on County Road 10 at the Dilworth police station. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a search of a cornfield including...
wdayradionow.com
Vehicle fire at major Fargo intersection
(Fargo, ND) -- A vehicle is seriously damaged after it caught fire at a Fargo intersection. Firefighters say the blaze broke out Thursday morning near the intersection of Main Avenue and University Drive. No details have been released about possible injuries. Crews are working to determine the cause of the...
wdayradionow.com
A former staple in Clay County law enforcement passes away. Laundry list of charges for Juvenile involved in South Fargo rollover crash. A helpful reminder as the Mega Millions drawing hits drastic heights.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonights Headlines: A man immersed in Clay County Law enforcement has passed away. More on the life of the former sheriff who led authorities for nearly two decades. The laundry list of charges for a South Fargo rollover crash continues to pile up. A look at what else the Juvenile driver is facing. Could you be the big winner? One of the biggest drawings in Mega Millions history takes place tonight.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Horse pulled from mud in Detroit Lakes; $4,000 recovered by police in phone scam
12:49 a.m., on the Frontage Road in Detroit Lakes, an undisclosed amount of money and silverware were stolen by a house guest. The incident is under investigation. 7:59 a.m., near County Road 6 and Highway 59, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash with injuries. 11:24 a.m., near Highway 10 and Highway 59,...
kfgo.com
UPDATE: Police investigating SUV crash in south Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – UPDATE: Fargo police are investigating a crash that sent two juveniles to the hospital early Thursday. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the crash outside the Nest apartments at 1781 35th Street South. The driver was speeding, lost control of the SUV, and struck mailboxes,...
valleynewslive.com
Juvenile arrested for DUI following crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A juvenile is facing a DUI charge after police say they crashed into several things before rolling their SUV. Police say they were called to the crash around 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 to the 1700 block of 35th Ave. S. Authorities say...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gas leak is reported Thursday in Fergus Falls
(Fergus Falls, MN) --Officials say a gas leak in Fergus Falls is under control. A construction company doing renovations near the 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue struck a gas line yesterday afternoon. (Thursday) No one was evacuated during the incident. Crews began repairs on the line shortly after the leak happened.
US News and World Report
North Dakota Inmate Attacks Officer for 2nd Time This Month
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man facing five charges for a May incident in Pembina County has been arrested twice this month for assaulting police officers in separate jails. Authorities say Jeffrey Cofresi, 27, attacked and injured a Cass County deputy on Wednesday in the maximum security housing unit of the Cass County Jail. He is charged with felony aggravated assault of a peace officer.
Minnesota woman killed in work-related ATV crash
A 32-year-old woman is dead following an ATV crash Friday.
valleynewslive.com
Burglary suspects caught in Moorhead following concerned citizen call
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Just before 4:00 a.m. this morning, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received a call from a concerned citizen who was witnessing suspicious activity at the North Star Storage facility in the 1000 block of 18 Avenue North. The caller said a van without...
kvrr.com
Retired Clay County Sheriff in hospice, suffering from Alzheimer’s disease
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Retired Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist has been placed on Hospice care at Sanford. Bergquist’s family says since his retirement in 2019, he has been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. His family says Bergquist is resting comfortably with his family and friends by his...
