Everything You Need To Know About 'Spider-Man: Freshman Year' Alternate Timeline

digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
epicstream.com
Spider-Man: Freshman Year Reportedly Not Bringing Back Tom Holland
Last year, Marvel Studios announced that they are working on the animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year which will center on Peter Parker's journey in the MCU before his introduction in Captain America: Civil War and his subsequent trilogy. Since then, we haven't heard any news about whether Tom Holland will reprise the role in the series and now it looks like we have the answer.
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed
Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four,' 'Blade,' 'Captain America' get release dates
July 24 (UPI) -- Marvel has announced the release dates for several of its eagerly anticipated action flicks. Blade -- starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the titular half-vampire superhero -- is set to open on Nov. 3, 2023. Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo are to co-star in the film,...
ComicBook
Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"
Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
Marvel releases first 'Black Panther 2' trailer, reveals two 'Avengers' movies at Comic-Con
Marvel released the first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at San Diego Comic-Con and revealed two new 'Avengers' movies for 2025.
Collider
Jon Favreau Tried to Stop The Russo Brothers From Killing Tony Stark in 'Avengers: Endgame'
In the wake of the San Diego Comic-Con, there has been a lot of new information coming from Marvel as to the next direction to be taken by the studio as we move into the next phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, for some like Jon Favreau, there is still some thought spared for one of the more pivotal moments in recent MCU history: the decision the Russo Brothers made to kill Tony Stark aka Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: Chris Pratt Says Peter Quill Is ‘in Denial,’ Which Leaves the Guardians Vulnerable
Chris Pratt says Star-Lord is going to be in dealing with the loss of Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
hypebeast.com
Kevin Feige Confirms Spider-Man and Daredevil Will Help Expand Marvel's "Street-Level" Superheroes
Fans of Tom Holland and Charlie Cox will be delighted to learn that there’s still plenty in store for the two actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After confirming a brand new series for Cox’s Daredevil during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that both the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and Holland’s beloved Spider-Man will be joining the MCU’s upcoming “street-level” superheroes, hopefully for more to come. “We’ve got the street-level with the announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spidey going into the street-level heroes,” Feige told MTV’s Josh Horowitz.
MCU Phase 5 and 6: Everything Marvel announced at Comic-Con
Whatever your expectations were for the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con, they were likely exceeded. First, Marvel announced every movie and show in Phase 5 of the MCU. But we also got a preview of Phase 6, which will include two new Avengers movies. We now know nearly everything that Marvel has planned from now through the end of 2025.
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reportedly added Sadie Sink to its ever-growing roster of actors. A new report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that the Stranger Things breakout star will soon make her MCU debut. What role will Sadie Sink play in the MCU?. Giant Freakin Robot speculates that...
Marvel Fans Spot Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Trailer
Will Charlie Cox appear as Daredevil in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'? Some fans seem to think so after watching the new trailer for the Disney+ series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every MCU Phase 5 movie and series in release order
It is the dawning of a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Kevin Feige has announced the slate of films and Disney Plus series’ that will make up the MCU’s Phase Five. Feige unveiled them at the Marvel Studios Hall H panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, and he even included a tease of what’s to come, with a look at Phase Six.
ComicBook
Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Announces Dark Web Crossover Between Spider-Man and X-Men
Spider-Man and the X-Men are going to collide later this year in a crossover event titled Dark Web. Officially announced during the Marvel Next Big Thing Panel at Comic-Con 2022, Dark Web features Spider-Man, the X-Men, Goblin Queen (Madelyne Pryor), and Chasm in promotion art by Ryan Stegman. Seeds for the crossover were first planted in Free Comic Book Day 2022: Spider-Man/Venom #1 when Madelyne Pryor met up with Peter Parker's clone Ben Reilly, now going by the villainous alias Chasm. At the time the words "Dark Web" were used to foreshadow our future conflict.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Tom Holland in Symbiote Spider-Man Suit
Marvel Studios has been planting the seeds for the new saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the entirety of Phase 4. With projects like WandaVision, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is gearing up to do some big things. Kevin Feige officially unveiled that the new saga of the MCU will be called The Multiverse Saga, and it's all leading up to the next two Avengers films, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. During the Secret Wars comic book, Spider-Man gets the black symbiote suit, so fans are expecting Tom Holland to put it on in live-action. One fan even went as far as to create a piece of fan art of the actor in his symbiote suit.
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.
digitalspy.com
Marvel boss explains Tom Holland's most important Spider-Man scene
Tom Holland's Spider-Man is one of the most important characters in the MCU, having had three solo films come out with only a two-year gap between each – something that not even Iron Man had. Reflecting on the actor's time in the role so far, Marvel Studios boss Kevin...
CNET
Marvel Unveils MCU Phase 5 Release Dates, First Phase 6 Details
The next two years of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV shows were fully revealed at San Diego Comic-Con last Saturday, with three tantalizing hints about the Fantastic Four and Avengers adventures that lie beyond. Phase 5 of the MCU kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which comes to theaters on Feb. 17, 2023. It'll be followed by Disney Plus series Secret Invasion in spring 2023, before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.
