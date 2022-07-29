Meghan Markle A 'Dreadful Human Being'; Tom Bower's Book As 'Relentless' As Duchess: Royal Pundit

www.ibtimes.com
BecksAZ
2d ago
How sad… pretty sure he thought he married someone like his Mother. Can you imagine how he’s going to feel when he realizes he married Camillia instead.
Happy cat
2d ago
How is the author supposed to balance his book by saying something nice about Markle when its impossible to find anything kind to say about her?
Donna Monti
2d ago
Yup she is a dreadful personConned Harry into believing she was like his mother Nothing further from the truthDiana helped people. She never broke someone down. She was not mean and tried to keep out of the press. MEGAN IS THE OPPOSITE.
