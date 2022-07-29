Actress Who Played One Of The Most Important Parts In 'The Matrix' Dies

www.ibtimes.com
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies
Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61
Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
insideedition.com
John Davidson, 1970s Hollywood Heartthrob Who Seemingly Disappeared, Is Living His Best Life at the Age of 80
In the 1970s, actor and singer John Davidson was everywhere. With his dimples and perfectly coiffed hair, Davidson was the biggest TV heartthrob of the decade, appearing on many classic shows, from “Carol Burnett” to “The Love Boat.” He was also the king of the game shows.
SheKnows
All My Children Actress Who Helped Create One of Pine Valley’s Most Enduring and Beloved Family Legacies Dead in Her 80s
Her role introduced one of daytime’s most important characters. We are saddened to report that former All My Children actress Mary Alice passed away on Thursday, July 28, our sister site Variety reports. Various sources report her ages at 80, 84 or 86, but one thing is certain; Alice lived a long, full life. Many folks these days will remember her as the mysterious Oracle in The Matrix Revolutions, taking over the role from Gloria Foster who passed away before the third film in the original trilogy could be completed.
People
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman Stormed Out of an Interview After He Was Accused of Domestic Violence
Gary Coleman's life after 'Diff'rent Strokes' wasn't always happy. He once stormed out of an interview after facing upsetting accusations.
TMZ.com
Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94
L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement
Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
Rebecca Balding, 'Soap' and 'Charmed' actor, dies at 73
Rebecca Balding, the veteran stage and screen actor best known for her roles in the classic ABC sitcom “Soap” and the original “Charmed,” died on Monday following a diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Balding died in Park City, Utah, according to a statement from her husband, writer-director James L. Conway. She was 73.
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
Remembering Penny Marshall on the 30th Anniversary of A League Of Their Own.
This July marks the 30th anniversary of the incredible baseball movie, A League of Their Own. The guts and determination shown by director Penny Marshall were the driving force in sharing a part of American history that few knew.
Eddie Murphy Hits the Dance Floor with Daughter Bria at Her Wedding to Michael Xavier
The 61-year-old actor and comedian played the important role at his eldest daughter Bria Murphy's wedding on Saturday, as she married actor Michael Xavier in Beverly Hills. Eddie escorted his daughter, 32, down the aisle at the ceremony and joined her on the dance floor for the traditional father-daughter dance.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
NME
Beyoncé’s mum stopped Solange from playing sister’s back-up singer in ‘Austin Powers’
Solange Knowles was nearly set to appear in Austin Powers film Goldmember alongside sister Beyoncé. The latter famously starred as Foxxy Cleopatra in the 2003 comedy film opposite Mike Myers, though a new oral history from Vulture claims that her younger sister was lined-up as a backup singer. “I...
Ike & Tina Backup Singer P.P. Arnold Alleges Ike Turner Also Raped Her
P.P. Arnold, former Ike & Tina backup singer and soul icon in her own right, has penned a new memoir that claims Ike Turner raped her.
Popculture
Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek' Icon, Dead at 89
Star Trek actress and television icon Nichelle Nichols has died at 89. The original series star would return for the animated series and the first six films, but her impact on the franchise and television history enhances her impact beyond the comms seat on the Enterprise. The actress' passing was...
Photos: Tony Dow through the years
1955 American actors Tony Dow (L)and Jerry Mathers pose together in a promotional portrait for the television show, 'Leave It to Beaver'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
