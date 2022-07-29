Charles A. LeBlanc, Sr.

www.an17.com
Eric Mansour Grieshaber
Eric Mansour Grieshaber, son of James F. and Aleen M. Grieshaber, was born in Hammond, LA, on December 17, 1969. He grew up in Covington, LA, attending St. Peter’s Elementary School and St. Paul’s High School. He graduated from Tulane University with a B.A. and Master’s Degree in Architecture. He started his career at Blitch & Knevel in New Orleans and later worked for many years at the Hopkins Company in Metairie. He designed many exceptional homes in New Orleans, Metairie and the Northshore but most recently left his mark on Bay St. Louis and Pass Christian.
Charles William "Billy" Vitter
Charles William "Billy" Vitter passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 74. He was born on Sunday, October 19, 1947, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Shirley Burns Vitter and the late Oscar "Junior" Vitter. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana.
Kenneth "Greg" Gregory Perrin
Kenneth "Greg" Gregory Perrin passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 72. He was born on Sunday, December 4, 1949 in Hammond, Louisiana to the late Gwendolyn Eileen Mixon Perrin and the late Kenneth Paul Perrin. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana.
Russell D. Jones
Russell D. Jones born in Simmesport, Louisiana and a resident of Livingston, Louisiana passed away July 21, 2022, at the age of 71. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children; Derek Jones, Jill Jones, Quinzy Jones, his grandchildren; Brittney Ortego, Paton Doughty, Amanda, Taylor, Chase and 6 great grandchildren. His sisters; Hattie Bigsby, Cheryl J. Beam, Brothers; Roger Ike Jones, Russell Darryl Jones, Ronald Lane Jones, and Robert Lynn Jones. He is preceded in death by his Parents Riley Jones Sr. and Ela Gaspard Jones, his wife Brigitte S. Jones, Brother; Riley W. Jones Jr. Sisters; Gloria J. Howard, Ruby J. Short, Winnie J. Pace, Sylvia J. Moffett, Linda Jones. Services will take place Monday August 1, 2022 at Seale Funeral home in Denham Springs from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM with a 12:00 PM funeral service. Graveside service will take place in Louisiana National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Alicia Marie Berthelot
Alicia Marie Berthelot passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Covington, Louisiana, at the age of 47. She was born on Sunday, June 22, 1975 in Metairie, Louisiana to the late Alanna Englade Boner and Alan Boner, Sr. She was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. She was a loving wife and mother; devoted to our Lord Jesus Christ and will be greatly missed by her family.
James Richard Parent, Sr.
James Richard Parent, Sr., was born April 28, 1935, in Natalbany, LA to the late Harry and Belle Parent and passed away at his home in Tickfaw July 28, 2022. James was a retired electrician with IBEW 1077 and a parishioner of Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Latino Parent; children, James Parent, Jr. (Brenda), Donna Parent, and Mary Ann Ratcliff (Daryl); grandchildren, Ryan Joseph Ratcliff and Brett Barney Ratcliff (Kellie); great grandchildren, Faith Ann Ratcliff, Nathan Thibodeaux (Blaire), and Kaiden LaCoste; great granddaughter, Paisley Grace Thibodeaux; and siblings, Bob Parent, Paul Parent (Anna), and Sean Bordelon (Ralph). In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his siblings, Harry Parent, Jody Parent, Tom Parent, Mickey Story, Katherine Metz and June Overmier. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, LA, Monday, August 1, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church, 14450 LA Hwy 442 celebrated by Father Michael Galea. Entombment will follow in Our Lady of Pompeii Mausoleum.
Doris Kathleen Bonin
Doris Kathleen Bonin passed away on July 27, 2022, at the age of 81. She was born on October 28, 1940, in Brookhaven, MS, and was a long-time resident of Mandeville, LA. She was Mom, Aunt Doris, Ms. Doris, Maw Maw and Me Me. She was like a mom to a lot of people. She was true to her Baptist Roots, spending time with God on a daily basis. She lived a good life and always did the best with what she had.
Courtney Schneider Taylor
Courtney, age 46, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She grew up in Prairieville and was a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Courtney was extremely talented and very artistic. She enjoyed abstract art and did a bit of painting herself. Crafts were her forte, finished or not. Courtney loved going to flea markets and garage sales but being with her family was what made her most happy. She just loved life and her happy demeanor caused people to gravitate toward her. Courtney loved people deeply and with her whole heart, especially her baby girl. She touched so many lives and made so many friends. Courtney was a bright lady with a heart the size of Texas. She will be missed by so many.
Frances Inez Strickland
Frances Inez Strickland died at 10:45 AM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Landmark Nursing Home in Hammond. She was born August 1,1937 in Kentwood and was 84 years of age. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kentwood and a former member at Spring Creek Baptist Church. She was a loving sister, aunt, and friend. She loved her family, her friends, and children both young and old.
Elizabeth Gail Pittman-McDaniel
Elizabeth Gail Pittman-McDaniel, age 77, died at 5:30A.M. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at home in Kentwood. She was a graduate of Franklinton High School. She also obtained Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond in education. She was an elementary teacher at Spring Creek and also taught two years at Southeastern. She served as School Board member for several years. She was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church where she was actively involved, especially with music. Gail was also a lover of nature and her flowers where she spent many hours after retirement. Gail is survived by her husband of 14 years, Larry McDaniel, and children: Brandon W. Pittman and wife Julia and son Poete of Kentwood; Nicholas G. Pittman and wife Nicole and Elise and Russell of Lafayette; her step-children, Kristin and Eric Latham and daughters, Madison and Lakyn of Kentwood; and David and Tori McDaniel and children, Anslee, Austin, Alaina, Madison, and Collin of Kentwood; and her sister Sharron and husband Charley Creel and children Belinda, Stacy, and David of Baton Rouge; sister-in-law, Carol Jean and Fernie Ray Gill and children, Steve Gill, Sonya McCoy, and Keith Gill and Linda and Harold Fussell and children; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Mode Brock and her mother, Linnie Duetta Brock Walker; and husband, Russell Douglas Pittman, and son Russell "Rusty" Pittman, Jr. Visitation at Spring Creek Baptist Church from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Monday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 with the Revs. Eric Latham, Bill Bolton, Austin McDaniel, and Matthew Gazaway officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Creek Cemetery, Spring Creek. Pallbearers are David Creel, Poete Pittman, Kelvin McDaniel, Terry Benoit, Denny Strickland, and Jimmy Strickland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Spring Creek Baptist Youth/Children's Fund. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Lonnie Charles Magee, Jr.
Lonnie Charles Magee, Jr., passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Lonnie leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Lonnie and Mildred Magee, brothers, Tyson Magee and Azende Magee of Franklinton, LA. His niece, Azure Magee, His grandmother, Alyne Spikes, of Franklinton, LA, Aunts, Amanda Dillon, Daphne (Kenderick) Laurant, of Franklinton, LA, Ruby Brumfield of Baltimore, Maryland, Mary Briscoe of Washington, D.C., uncles, Anthony Dillon, Larry (Willina) Dillon of Franklinton, LA, Felton (Carolyn) Magee of Baltimore, Maryland, Edward (Phyllis) Magee of New Orleans, LA and Joseph Magee. Washington, D.C. Great Aunts, Alice Dillon and Martha Dillon of Franklinton, LA and an abundance of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Taylor announces 22nd annual school supply drive for Livingston Parish students
LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, local volunteers and area businesses are sponsoring the 22nd Annual ASSESS THE NEED campaign to provide school supplies for students in Livingston Parish for the 2022-2023 school year. ASSESS THE NEED is a not-for-profit program that provides supplies for Livingston Parish...
Sherry Delane Hartfield
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Thursday afternoon July 28, 2022 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital. She was a correctional officer at Rayburn Correctional Center for the last six years. Sherry also worked for many years delivering mail for the Folsom Post Office and also worked at the Southeast Louisiana Hospital for a time. She always enjoyed having fun with her friends and traveling to the casino. Sherry loved spending time with her grandchildren and hanging out with family.
Robby Miller
Parish President Robby Miller on the status of back-to-school, plus all the roadwork going on right now in Tangipahoa. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
Woman charged with negligent homicide in Kentwood shooting death
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the death of Julius White, 39, of Kentwood, who was shot and killed during a disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. On July 24, 2022, deputies responded to a residence on Cecil P Road in Kentwood for a disturbance where shots had been fired. Upon arrival, deputies located Julius White lying at the back door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. After extensive life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, White succumbed to his injuries.
Portion of Blyth Avenue closed for cross drain replacement today
PONCHATOULA—A portion of Blyth Avenue will be closed today for road work. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said crews will need to close a portion of Blyth Avenue to replace a cross drain. The work is scheduled for today (Friday, July 29), between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. During this time, no thru-traffic will be allowed in the construction zone.
Court challenges set for candidates in Hammond, Kentwood mayor's races, council race
Three locals who qualified for the Nov. 8 ballot now find themselves on their way to court this week to answer objections to their candidacy. Kentwood Mayor candidate “Teddy” Hookfin and Hammond Council candidate Tasha Robinson are among those summoned to appear Monday in 21st Judicial District Court to answer formal legal challenges.
Livingston Parish Schools will offer employees comprehensive mental health assistance
LIVINGSTON, La. – Employees of the Livingston Parish School System are now eligible to receive comprehensive mental health care for them and their dependents, thanks to the district’s investment in a new benefits package. Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district has invested in services provided by TotalCare EAP,...
15th ranked Southeastern opens practice Wednesday
HAMMOND, La. – The preseason Southland Conference favorite Southeastern Louisiana University football team will open fall camp Wednesday. The Lions will report to campus Tuesday. Southeastern will hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday at 9 a.m. The first four days of fall camp will be split-squad workouts with one group practicing at 9 a.m. and the other half working out at 10:30 a.m.
