Last original Iowa Lottery employee to retire

(Radio Iowa) – The winning ticket for this weekend’s massive Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois, but five tickets purchased in Iowa came within one number of the jackpot combination and are prize-winners, too. A ticket sold at the Big 10 Mart in Bettendorf for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth two million dollars. It’s one of six tickets sold across the country that matched all but the so-called “Mega Ball” and the person who bought the ticket in Bettendorf paid the extra dollar, doubling the payout to two million.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO