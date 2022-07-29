Pawtucket’s Rhode Island Spirits was featured at a block party during the annual PrideFest Celebration in downtown Providence on June 18. Venues on Washington Street, including The Stable and The George, offered specialty cocktails featuring RI Spirits’ Rhodium line throughout the day. Led by Rhode Island Pride, PrideFest is one of Rhode Island’s largest festivals, attracting more than 100,000 guests to Providence each year to enjoy the festival’s live performers, food and beverage vendors, and its illuminated night parade. The Rhodium spirits line is co-owned by spouses Kara Larson and Cathy Plourde and is recognized as New England’s only LGBTQ-owned spirits brand. Located in Pawtucket, the team operates its distillery and tasting room for its carefully crafted line of vodka, flavored vodkas, gins and liqueurs. The Rhodium Spirits line is distributed by Horizon Beverage Co. of Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO