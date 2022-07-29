www.mybackyardnews.com
mybackyardnews.com
MCPHS: HONORS LOCAL SCHOLARS
BOSTON, Massachusetts July 29, 2022 – MCPHS University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester:. * Abigail Boudreau is a native of Attleboro, Mass. and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Premedical Health Studies degree Abigail will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2022.
thebeveragejournal.com
RI Spirits Featured During Providence Pride Celebration
Pawtucket’s Rhode Island Spirits was featured at a block party during the annual PrideFest Celebration in downtown Providence on June 18. Venues on Washington Street, including The Stable and The George, offered specialty cocktails featuring RI Spirits’ Rhodium line throughout the day. Led by Rhode Island Pride, PrideFest is one of Rhode Island’s largest festivals, attracting more than 100,000 guests to Providence each year to enjoy the festival’s live performers, food and beverage vendors, and its illuminated night parade. The Rhodium spirits line is co-owned by spouses Kara Larson and Cathy Plourde and is recognized as New England’s only LGBTQ-owned spirits brand. Located in Pawtucket, the team operates its distillery and tasting room for its carefully crafted line of vodka, flavored vodkas, gins and liqueurs. The Rhodium Spirits line is distributed by Horizon Beverage Co. of Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
New resource center set to open in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Pawtucket and the New England Institute of Technology is celebrating the opening of a resource center in the city next week. The celebration will be held at the University Resource Center on Brayley Street at 5 p.m. Monday. The facility is designed...
ABC6.com
Aquapalooza returns to Potters Cove Saturday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The long-running Rhode Island tradition, Aquapalooza, returns Saturday. The event draws thousands of boaters, providing a party atmosphere on the water. This year, with no restrictions like we’ve seen in years past, law enforcement expect a big turnout and plan to have a zero tolerance...
McKee celebrates 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – On a hot summer Sunday on the last day of July, Rhode Islanders no doubt welcomed a free pass to the beach where they’d likely be trying to find some relief from the heat! Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order this past week continuing the three-decade-old tradition of Governor’s Bay […]
mybackyardnews.com
FALL ADULT TENNIS CLINICS
PAWTUCKET PARKS & RECREATION ANNOUNCE FALL ADULT TENNIS CLINICS. Registrations are currently available for Adult Tennis Clinics this fall and are sponsored by the Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division. The clinic runs for 6 weeks, starting Saturday, August 27 through Saturday, October 1 with no interruption and will be held...
Remembering Somerset’s Selina Oehmen and Finding a Cure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
providenceonline.com
Japanese Eateries in Providence Are On a Roll
Self-described as a “Latin fusion sushi experience,” El Ninja’s menu offers inventive creations such as the Taki Taki Roll (churrasco, bacon, cream cheese, maduro, guacamole, and chimichurri sauce). 1007 Broad Street, ElNinja.net. Jacky's Waterplace & Sushi Bar. Enjoy waterside dining at Jacky’s Waterplace & Sushi Bar right...
mybackyardnews.com
RIPTA: “CAUTION: BUS IS TURNING”
“Caution: Bus is Turning” T-shirts Benefit House of Hope. Pictured (L-R): Scott Avedisian, RIPTA CEO; Laura Jaworski, House of Hope CDC Executive Director; Asher Schofield, Frog & Toad and Dan Freitas, local artist. RIPTA and Frog & Toad Collaboration Benefits Local Non-Profit. Providence, Rhode Island, July 28, 2022… “Caution,...
Turnto10.com
Charity flag football game to be held for sick Pilgrim High School athlete
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A flag football fundraiser will be held on Saturday for a Pilgrim High School student who was in the ICU after a trip to Florida. Chace Roberts' recent trip to Florida was a nightmare. The high school junior, who plays football and baseball, started feeling...
Cumberland wins Little League state title
NORTH PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Cumberland defeated Portsmouth 4-3 to win the Rhode Island Little League state championship on Saturday night. Cumberland took a 4-1 lead into the final inning, when Portsmouth had some late life. Tyler Boiani went yard to pull his team within one run. Paxton Chenevert was not going to let them get […]
whdh.com
RI restaurant wows customers with robot server
WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Lemongrass restaurant in Warwick has put in place a robot server to help out their staff, amazing their customers. “The guests love her,” said a Lemongrass staff member. “The kids really like to interact with her.”. Bella the Robot was purchased by the restaurant...
rinewstoday.com
Governor’s Bay Day weekend – FREE beach parking, saltwater fishing, beach bus
Governor Dan McKee signed an Executive Order today at Rocky Point Fishing Pier in Warwick establishing Sunday, July 31, as Rhode Island’s 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day. There will be free parking at all Rhode Island state surf beaches on Sunday, July 31st and recreational saltwater fishing without having to purchase a saltwater fishing license on Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31.
Turnto10.com
Paratroopers, jump teams practice for return of Rhode Island National Guard's Jumpfest
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Paratroopers and jump teams hit the sky in West Greenwich on Friday morning, getting in some last-minute jumps and practice ahead of Leapfest's return next weekend. The teams trained with jump masters helping to fine-tune technique, checked equipment, and even hit the air for...
newbedfordguide.com
Southcoast Health Announces New Physician in Chief of Surgical Services
Dennis LaRock, MD, has accepted the position of Physician in Chief of Surgical Services at Southcoast Health, officials announced this week. In this role, Dr. LaRock will oversee the surgical departments of the Brain and Spine Center, Ear Nose and Throat services, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Orthopedics, Plastics, Thoracic Surgery, Trauma and Urology at Southcoast Health.
rinewstoday.com
Veterans: Learn to Quahog – this Saturday
This Saturday, “Learn to Quahog – Veterans Edition” will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 1300-1600 hours at North Kingstown Town Beach. This event is for service members, Veterans and their families. Everything that you need to learn how to catch, shuck, and cook your own...
Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Saving money while finding affordable living in New England can be a challenge for all of us, and when retirement looms along with fixed incomes for you or even your parents, this article may just come in handy. I was surprised that Maine didn't make the list while several suburban Boston towns did, as well as Connecticut and New Hampshire. I've included the other four towns outside of New England at the bottom.
