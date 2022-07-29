Cass County Fair rolls on, for Friday, July 29th

www.kjan.com
kjan.com
Tractor Pull highlight’s Saturday’s Cass County Fair
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Judging activities for the 4-H & FFA Sheep Show kick-off today’s (Saturday’s) events at the 2022 Cass County Fair, beginning at 8:00-a.m. The Herd Dog Trials are slated for 8:30-a.m.. There’s a Open Shot Archery fundraiser from 9-a.m. until 4-p.m., a Pet Show at 10, followed at 11-a.m. by the Meat Goat & Dairy Goat Show. Working Exhibits, Extemporaneous Speaking, and educational presentations will be held at Noon. Ride a mechanical bull all-day today, and grab some great food from the FFA Foodstand, Foodstand or Chuckwagon. Today’s featured meal is Ham Balls or Lamb.
kjan.com
Linda and the late Larry Shafer to Be Inducted into Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Linda and the late Larry Shafer, of Cass County, will be inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, August 21. Ninety-seven Iowa counties are participating this year and have selected 131 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members will be presented a certificate as they are introduced on stage. Linda and the late Larry Shafer will be recognized at 1:30p.m. A reception will follow the presentations.
kjan.com
Character Counts awards presented Friday night: Schuler Elem. & SWIPCO were winners
(Altoona, Iowa) – Recipients of the 2022 Iowa Character Counts Awards were announced and presented with their respective awards during an event held Friday, July 29, 2022, at Prairie Meadows Event Center in Altoona. The event was sponsored by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines. Among the recipients, was Schuler Elementary School in Atlantic, for “School of Character,” and the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, for “Business/Organization of Character.” LuAnn Kustra, of Carroll, won the “Adult Citizen of Character” award.
kjan.com
Horse riding accident in Guthrie County
(Linden, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports Panora EMS was called into service to assist an individual that had been injured in a horse riding accident along the Middle Raccoon River, Sunday. The incident happened at around 9:47-a.m., when a woman fell off a horse and into a ravine, in rural Linden.
kjan.com
Olson and York crowned Cass County Fair Queen and King
The 2022 Cass County Fair King and Queen contest was held on Thursday night in front of the gardens at the Cass County Community Center. Keira Olson was named the 2022 Queen and Bryan York was named King. Olson is the daughter of Jon and Kate Olson of Atlantic and is a member of the Pymosa 4-H club. York is the son of Dave and Kristy York of Atlantic and he is a member of the Bear Grove Blazers 4-H club and the Atlantic FFA.
kmaland.com
Omaha team wins 'epic' Shen barbecue competition
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first barbecue cookoff is in the books. Outlined against a partly-cloudy sky, amid humid conditions and the aroma of cooked meats, 27 teams battled in Shenandoah's inaugural ShenDig Barbecue Competition. History recorded an Omaha team as the competition's first-ever grand champions. Mace Hensen, co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee, announced Smokin' Leftys Barbecue as the overall winner Saturday afternoon, with a score of 705.0972. It's only the second grand championship for Smokin' Lefty's Barbecue in more than a decade of competitions. Brothers Dave and Jim Feder are the team's coordinators. They told KMA News considerable planning goes into each competition.
KETV.com
Fremont County community raises money for Iowa deputy's family
The Fremont County community in Iowa came together Saturday to raise money to benefit the family of a deputy killed in June near Hamburg. Dozens gathered at the Blue Moon Bar and Grill on Main Street to benefit the family of 37-year-old Austin "Melvin" Richardson's wife and three young daughters.
kjan.com
House fire in Glenwood, Friday night
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Multiple area fire departments responded to a structure fire Friday night, in Glenwood. According to reports, a person walking in the area at around 9-p.m. saw the fire at a residence on S. Chestnut Street near Vine, and called 9-1-1. The flames quickly spread to the second floor of the home, but everyone was evacuated safely.
kjan.com
Cass County Supervisors approve: Pipe replacement project bid, & Safe Streets/Roads grant app
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors held their regular weekly/end of month meeting this (Friday) morning. During their meeting last week, the Board heard from Engineer Trent Wolken, with regard to a move by the NRCS to accept a bid from Jorgensen Dirt Works, for the Crooked Creek 5C pipe replacement project. At that time, the Board elected to see if Wolken could obtain requests for quotes.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
kjan.com
Defensive Tactics class to be offered in Shelby County
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports they will be hosting a Defensive Tactics Class on Tuesday August 9th, 2022, from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., at the Harlan Community High School wrestling room. The target audience for this training will be high school to college age women. The class is free.
kmaland.com
IDOT hits another milestone in Council Bluffs interstate improvement
(Council Bluffs) -- Construction crews hit another milestone last week in ongoing efforts to revamp the interstate system near Council Bluffs. Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation announced that construction work on the Interstate-29 and Interstate-480 interchange -- part of the larger Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program -- is over 50% complete and nearly 10% ahead of schedule. Scott Suhr is Iowa DOT District 4 Office's field services coordinator. He says one particular traffic mitigation choice significantly reduced the projected timeline of the improvements.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
River Ruckus Wraps Up Today
The River Ruckus Music Festival will come to an end with a great lineup of country artists today. This is the 14th year for the musical festival at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds that host close to 10,000 fans. The Saturday night lineup will include names like Trent Tomilson, Andy Griggs, Blackhawk, Sara Evans and the headliner Clay Walker. Coordinator Grant Sheeder says there are still general admission tickets available just for today.
KCCI.com
'It's just hard to take': Another Iowa long-term care facility will soon close
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Another long-term care facility will soon close its doors. The facility inside the Greene County Medical Center will close by Sept. 28. It is among 12 facilities in the state the have closed or are on the verge of closing. It was a difficult decision, but...
theperrynews.com
Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines
Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
redoakexpress.com
Building for new animal shelter leased, grand opening set for Aug. 13
Plans for a new animal shelter in Red Oak are beginning to take shape. Tracy Hill, representing the Heart of South West Iowa Animal Coalition, said they are in the process of renovating the building at 2047 Fernwood Ave. in Red Oak. Hill said the building is currently being leased, with the hope that it can later be purchased, and was needed due to an influx of animals needing a place to be boarded.
KETV.com
Meet Galactus, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Galactus — a 1-year-old German Shepherd/Malinois — is intelligent, athletic and ready to find his life's purpose!. He enjoys working-type activities, such as nose work and...
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert unhappy with city council committee decision
The Omaha City Council Legislative Affairs Committee announced Thursday that it requested 10 proposed amendments to the city charter be placed on the council agenda.
iowa.media
Two airlifted in Union County accident Sunday night.
Both drivers of a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Creston were airlifted to Des Moines. According to an Union County accident report, at approximately 11:48 p.m. a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jessica Lens, 44, of Creston, was traveling east on 150th street and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection at Highway 25. The Silverado struck a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Teagan Gordon, 36, of Creston, who was traveling northbound on Highway 25. Both vehicles came came to a stop in the northeast ditch of the highway.
redoakexpress.com
ATVs/UTVs allowed on roadways, with restrictions
Changes to all terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) laws in Iowa went into effect July 1. Jon Spunaugle, Montgomery County Sheriff, explained the law allows ATV and UTV riders to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with few restrictions. However, there are still rules and regulations in place, he said.
