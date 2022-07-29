Cass County Fair rolls on, for Friday, July 29th

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Linda and the late Larry Shafer, of Cass County, will be inducted into the 2022 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, August 21. Ninety-seven Iowa counties are participating this year and have selected 131 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members will be presented a certificate as they are introduced on stage. Linda and the late Larry Shafer will be recognized at 1:30p.m. A reception will follow the presentations.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO