Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Amazon, Apple, Google and Tesla have all done it. Here's why companies split their stock
Google is just one of dozens of companies recently making its stock more affordable. The tech giant's parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL), split its two classes of shares (GOOG) by a 20-to1 ratio in July. Amazon (AMZN) made the same 20-for-1 move in June while Tesla (TSLA) announced around the same...
Amazon To $175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday
Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $155 to $175. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Amazon shares rose 10.3% to $134.91 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim...
Rough day for tech giants: Amazon posts $2 billion loss with a huge drop for the second straight quarter as shoppers return to stores - while Apple profits fall 11% due to supply chain crisis and COVID lockdowns in China
Amazon on Thursday announced a massive loss for the second straight quarter, as consumers returned to bricks-and-mortar stores. Apple also shared lukewarm news, revealing that its profits fell 11 percent thanks to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and China's COVID lockdowns. Tech stocks were rallying after-hours, however, because...
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the CHIPS and Science Act and it will now head to the House where it's widely expected to pass. The CHIPS Act proposes $52 billion for incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing and research in the country. What are the best semiconductor stocks to buy now?. Article continues...
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
Apple Q3 Revenue Hit $83 Billion Amid Inflation — Should You Buy AAPL Stock Now?
Apple reported its earnings on July 28, posting a record revenue of $83 billion for the third quarter -- led by iPhone revenue of $40.67 billion -- which represents an uptick of 2% year-over-year...
Should You Buy This Fast-Growing Dividend Stock?
UnitedHealth Group has been an amazing investment over the last decade. But will it continue to be a winner?
Amazon Takes $2 Billion Loss in Q2, Sees ‘Revenue Accelerate’ Ahead of ‘Thursday Night Football’ and ‘LOTR’ Debuts
Click here to read the full article. Amazon revealed its second-quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting a loss of $2 billion but an increase in ad sales and revenue, which it attributes in part to the upcoming debuts of “Thursday Night Football” (Sept. 15) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Sept. 2). Wall Street forecasted earnings per share (EPS) of 13 cents on $119 billion in revenue, according to analyst consensus data provided by Refinitiv. Amazon reported a net loss of $2 billion, or -20 cents per diluted share, on $121.2 billion in revenue for the period of...
Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?
The consumer staple had a better-than-expected Q2 for both net sales and diluted earnings per share. The company's dividend should have no issues growing further in the years to come. The stock appears to be sensibly valued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Unlike Walmart, Amazon says customers are unfazed by inflation, and the e-commerce giant is whittling down warehouse costs
Amazon reported a fall in quarterly operating income. The e-commerce giant has not seen inflation change consumer behavior. Amazon pointed to progress in the efficiency of its fulfillment network. Considering some rough signals this week from Walmart, Shopify, and Best Buy, the news could've been a lot worse from Amazon's...
3 Tech Companies That Should Initiate a Stock Split
Palo Alto Networks will benefit from the vast (and growing) need for cybersecurity. A stock split could draw investor attention to MercadoLibre's strong fundamentals. A split could place the considerable dividend returns of this stock within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
Amazon expects summer windfall on higher fees and Prime Day shopping
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it expects a jump in third-quarter revenue, as the retailer collects bigger fees from Prime loyalty subscriptions and as a fuel surcharge on merchants helps it manage high delivery costs. Shares of the e-commerce company rose 11% in trading after the bell. Amazon, like...
Oppenheimer (OPY) Stock: Why It Fell 9.92%
The stock price of Oppenheimer (OPY) fell by 9.92% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Oppenheimer (OPY) fell by 9.92% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Oppenheimer had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), compared to the...
Why Celyad Oncology Is Trading Higher By Over 31%; Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA rose 37.9% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday. The company agreed to initially offer 2.00 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share. Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD rose 33% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Friday.
Amazon shares soar after strong top-line results in Q2
Amazon.com Inc. shares soared in after-hours trading on Thursday as investors focused on a solid second-quarter revenue performance and positive third-quarter guidance, and not on a second-quarter net loss and a decline in operating income. Net sales increased 7% year over year to $121.2 billion in the second quarter, compared...
Apple Q3 Review: Delivering in Good and Bad Times
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report spiked in after-hours trading to briefly exit correction territory when the Cupertino company delivered yet another of its impressive quarters. In fiscal Q3, Apple topped EPS expectations by a nickel in a showcase of near-flawless execution. Below are the highlights of the...
Despite Facing Multiple Headwinds, Amazon Shares Soar Following a Strong Q2
Click here to read the full article. Shares for Amazon climbed 10.36% on Friday, a day after the online retailer’s second-quarter earnings beat and robust third-quarter guidance. Sales for the three months ended in June grew 7% to $121.23 billion, which was higher than Wall Street’s expected $119.09 billion. It represented Amazon’s third straight quarter of single-digit annual revenue growth. Looking ahead, Amazon’s third quarter forecast suggested growth could reaccelerate, to between 13% and 17%. The company said it projects revenue this quarter of $125 billion to $130 billion. This guidance was enough for investors to overlook the reported $2 billion loss in...
Amazon’s $2 Billion Loss Don’t Faze Investors
Click here to read the full article. Investors weren’t phased by Amazon.com Inc.’s back-to-back quarterly losses, after the e-commerce giant reported better-than-expected sales for the second quarter and offered an upbeat outlook. The company’s stock jumped nearly 14 percent to $139.16 in after-hours trading Thursday following the release of the quarterly results. Amazon had a recent market cap of $1.2 trillion. Net sales for the company totaled $121.2 billion in the quarter, beating analyst expectations of $119.1 billion. Meanwhile, the company reported a net loss of $2 billion, missing analyst estimates of $1.3 billion in net income. Even with the second quarter in a...
