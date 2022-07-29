Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Click here to read the full article. Amazon revealed its second-quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting a loss of $2 billion but an increase in ad sales and revenue, which it attributes in part to the upcoming debuts of “Thursday Night Football” (Sept. 15) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Sept. 2). Wall Street forecasted earnings per share (EPS) of 13 cents on $119 billion in revenue, according to analyst consensus data provided by Refinitiv. Amazon reported a net loss of $2 billion, or -20 cents per diluted share, on $121.2 billion in revenue for the period of...

