Amazon (AMZN) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

pulse2.com
 2 days ago
pulse2.com

Benzinga

Amazon To $175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $155 to $175. However, Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz maintained the stock with a Buy. Amazon shares rose 10.3% to $134.91 in pre-market trading. Citigroup boosted Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $175 to $185. However, Citigroup analyst Jim...
Daily Mail

Rough day for tech giants: Amazon posts $2 billion loss with a huge drop for the second straight quarter as shoppers return to stores - while Apple profits fall 11% due to supply chain crisis and COVID lockdowns in China

Amazon on Thursday announced a massive loss for the second straight quarter, as consumers returned to bricks-and-mortar stores. Apple also shared lukewarm news, revealing that its profits fell 11 percent thanks to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and China's COVID lockdowns. Tech stocks were rallying after-hours, however, because...
geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
Variety

Amazon Takes $2 Billion Loss in Q2, Sees ‘Revenue Accelerate’ Ahead of ‘Thursday Night Football’ and ‘LOTR’ Debuts

Click here to read the full article. Amazon revealed its second-quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting a loss of $2 billion but an increase in ad sales and revenue, which it attributes in part to the upcoming debuts of “Thursday Night Football” (Sept. 15) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Sept. 2). Wall Street forecasted earnings per share (EPS) of 13 cents on $119 billion in revenue, according to analyst consensus data provided by Refinitiv. Amazon reported a net loss of $2 billion, or -20 cents per diluted share, on $121.2 billion in revenue for the period of...
Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy This Dividend King?

The consumer staple had a better-than-expected Q2 for both net sales and diluted earnings per share. The company's dividend should have no issues growing further in the years to come. The stock appears to be sensibly valued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

3 Tech Companies That Should Initiate a Stock Split

Palo Alto Networks will benefit from the vast (and growing) need for cybersecurity. A stock split could draw investor attention to MercadoLibre's strong fundamentals. A split could place the considerable dividend returns of this stock within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
srnnews.com

Amazon expects summer windfall on higher fees and Prime Day shopping

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it expects a jump in third-quarter revenue, as the retailer collects bigger fees from Prime loyalty subscriptions and as a fuel surcharge on merchants helps it manage high delivery costs. Shares of the e-commerce company rose 11% in trading after the bell. Amazon, like...
pulse2.com

Oppenheimer (OPY) Stock: Why It Fell 9.92%

The stock price of Oppenheimer (OPY) fell by 9.92% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Oppenheimer (OPY) fell by 9.92% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Oppenheimer had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), compared to the...
freightwaves.com

Amazon shares soar after strong top-line results in Q2

Amazon.com Inc. shares soared in after-hours trading on Thursday as investors focused on a solid second-quarter revenue performance and positive third-quarter guidance, and not on a second-quarter net loss and a decline in operating income. Net sales increased 7% year over year to $121.2 billion in the second quarter, compared...
The Apple Maven

Apple Q3 Review: Delivering in Good and Bad Times

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report spiked in after-hours trading to briefly exit correction territory when the Cupertino company delivered yet another of its impressive quarters. In fiscal Q3, Apple topped EPS expectations by a nickel in a showcase of near-flawless execution. Below are the highlights of the...
Footwear News

Despite Facing Multiple Headwinds, Amazon Shares Soar Following a Strong Q2

Click here to read the full article. Shares for Amazon climbed 10.36% on Friday, a day after the online retailer’s second-quarter earnings beat and robust third-quarter guidance. Sales for the three months ended in June grew 7% to $121.23 billion, which was higher than Wall Street’s expected $119.09 billion. It represented Amazon’s third straight quarter of single-digit annual revenue growth. Looking ahead, Amazon’s third quarter forecast suggested growth could reaccelerate, to between 13% and 17%. The company said it projects revenue this quarter of $125 billion to $130 billion. This guidance was enough for investors to overlook the reported $2 billion loss in...
Sourcing Journal

Amazon’s $2 Billion Loss Don’t Faze Investors

Click here to read the full article. Investors weren’t phased by Amazon.com Inc.’s back-to-back quarterly losses, after the e-commerce giant reported better-than-expected sales for the second quarter and offered an upbeat outlook. The company’s stock jumped nearly 14 percent to $139.16 in after-hours trading Thursday following the release of the quarterly results. Amazon had a recent market cap of $1.2 trillion. Net sales for the company totaled $121.2 billion in the quarter, beating analyst expectations of $119.1 billion. Meanwhile, the company reported a net loss of $2 billion, missing analyst estimates of $1.3 billion in net income. Even with the second quarter in a...
