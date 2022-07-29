ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Gas Line Struck in Mt. Vernon Wednesday

By admin
wish989.com
 2 days ago
wish989.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. Three others were also hurt in the incident.
STAUNTON, IL
CBS Minnesota

14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota

COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area. 
COOK, MN
WTAJ

Crash during PA motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon, IL
Accidents
City
Mount Vernon, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, IL
Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Two teenagers die, two others injured in head-on crash south of St. Joseph

The head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of St. Joseph resulted in two fatalities, one person seriously hurt, and a fourth person receiving minor injuries. Fatally injured were two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Alexander Brown, and a 14-year-old juvenile boy, both of st. Joseph. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, four miles south of St. Joseph on Route A.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KOLR10 News

Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
STAUNTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Accident#Vernon#Mt Vernon Fire#Ameren
koamnewsnow.com

Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
LehighValleyLive.com

1 killed, 1 flown for treatment in crash that closed Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension

One motorist was killed and another was flown by medical helicopter for treatment after a six-vehicle wreck Friday evening involving a tractor-trailer that jackknifed and partially crashed through the concrete center median, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The collisions occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension (Interstate...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
FOX 2

Emergency crews rescue flood victims in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A water rescue happened early Wednesday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene at about 6:45 a.m. Emergency crews were seen out helping flood victims into a boat and taking them to a dry, safe spot. The emergency crews had […]
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin trooper injured after semi hits cruiser

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser is totaled after being hit by a semi during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. According to a post on the WI State Patrol’s Facebook, the cruiser was hit around midnight along I-94 near Black River Falls in Jackson County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy