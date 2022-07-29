Roku (ROKU) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

pulse2.com
Cathie Wood Buys Dip On Roku And Sells This Crypto-Linked Stock On Friday
Shares of streaming device maker Roku, Inc. ROKU plunged over 23% Friday before settling at their lowest level in early-2019. Undeterred by the massive sell-off, Cathie Wood -run Ark Invest picked up large chunks of shares in the company. What Happened: Ark, through its flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, ARK...
Amazon Takes $2 Billion Loss in Q2, Sees ‘Revenue Accelerate’ Ahead of ‘Thursday Night Football’ and ‘LOTR’ Debuts
Click here to read the full article. Amazon revealed its second-quarter 2022 earnings Thursday, reporting a loss of $2 billion but an increase in ad sales and revenue, which it attributes in part to the upcoming debuts of “Thursday Night Football” (Sept. 15) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Sept. 2). Wall Street forecasted earnings per share (EPS) of 13 cents on $119 billion in revenue, according to analyst consensus data provided by Refinitiv. Amazon reported a net loss of $2 billion, or -20 cents per diluted share, on $121.2 billion in revenue for the period of...
InvestorPlace
Cloud Strength Takes Amazon (AMZN) Stock Up 12%
Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) second-quarter revenue surpassed expectations, as the conglomerate’s cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) performed very well in Q2. AMZN stock is jumping 12.5% in early trading. The conglomerate’s Q2 revenue increased 7.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $121.2 billion versus analysts’ average outlook of $118.8 billion. Excluding a...
Roku Blames Q2 Earnings Miss On “Significant Slowdown In TV Advertising Spend” Due To The Broader Economy
Click here to read the full article. Roku delivered second-quarter result well below Wall Street’s expectations, blaming a slowdown in TV advertising amid economic uncertainty. The streaming giant said it lost 82 cents a share, compared with a profit of 52 cents in the year-earlier period and posted revenue of $764 million, up 18%. Analysts had expected a loss of 68 cents and revenue of $805 million. Roku stock plunged more than 25% on the news during after-hours trading. It was in the $63 range, a level not seen since early 2019. During the quarter, the company wrote in a letter to shareholders,...
Apple Q3 Review: Delivering in Good and Bad Times
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report spiked in after-hours trading to briefly exit correction territory when the Cupertino company delivered yet another of its impressive quarters. In fiscal Q3, Apple topped EPS expectations by a nickel in a showcase of near-flawless execution. Below are the highlights of the...
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
Motley Fool
For Amazon Stock, There's Only 1 Number That Matters
Amazon stock surged on its second-quarter earnings report. Though it reported a loss in e-commerce, profits in its cloud business jumped 36%. The company expects revenue growth to accelerate in the third quarter, and the stock appears to be on the road to recovery. You’re reading a free article with...
pulse2.com
Oppenheimer (OPY) Stock: Why It Fell 9.92%
The stock price of Oppenheimer (OPY) fell by 9.92% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Oppenheimer (OPY) fell by 9.92% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Oppenheimer had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), compared to the...
Why Celyad Oncology Is Trading Higher By Over 31%; Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. MAIA rose 37.9% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday. The company agreed to initially offer 2.00 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share. Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD rose 33% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Friday.
freightwaves.com
Amazon shares soar after strong top-line results in Q2
Amazon.com Inc. shares soared in after-hours trading on Thursday as investors focused on a solid second-quarter revenue performance and positive third-quarter guidance, and not on a second-quarter net loss and a decline in operating income. Net sales increased 7% year over year to $121.2 billion in the second quarter, compared...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Amazon, Roku, Intel, Chevron and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon shares rallied 12.5% in premarket trading after it posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and issued an upbeat outlook. Amazon logged an overall quarterly loss, owing largely to a $3.9 billion negative impact from its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian (RIVN).
I'm Still Not Giving Up on Roku
A lot of things went wrong for Roku this week. I'm still bullish.
Comcast Meets Earnings Expectations, While Peacock Loses $467M as Subscribers Flatten
Comcast Corps.’s second quarter revenue managed to top Wall Street expectations, yet a lack of growth from broadband customers and Peacock subscribers pushed the company’s stock down in pre-market trading. The cable giant reported second-quarter revenue of $30 billion and an adjusted earnings per share of $1.01, a...
InvestorPlace
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Pops on Record Profits
ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is rising on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. The big news from that earnings report is adjusted earnings per share of $4.14. That’s well above the $3.89 per share that Wall Street was expecting. Also, it’s a significant jump from the $1.10 per share reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Matterport Earnings: What to Watch on Aug. 10
Investors should focus on subscription revenue growth and net-dollar expansion rate when the spatial-data company reports second-quarter results.
Stocks Higher, Apple, Amazon, Intel And Roku In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher On Fading Rate Bets Fade, Big Tech Boost. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, pushing stocks to one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment.
pulse2.com
Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock: Why It Increased 5.53%
The stock price of Uranium Energy (UEC) increased by 5.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Uranium Energy (UEC) increased by 5.53% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to Uranium Energy announcing that it has received a notice from UEX Corporation that Denison Mines has made an acquisition proposal for all of the issued and outstanding shares of UEX pursuant to a plan of arrangement.
Apple Services Revenues Gain 12% as Paid Subscriptions Top 860M
Slowing hardware-related sales growth – and depending on where you look, some outright declines. Apple’s latest results shine a spotlight, perhaps, on the reasons why the tech behemoth wants to make its mark as a services company, crafting an ecosystem where the devices are only part of the equation.
Tide maker P&G misses earnings, forecasts lower growth as consumers 'scrimp'
July 29 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)delivered quarterly earnings that missed estimates on Friday and forecast lower sales growth, citing surging transportation and commodity costs, consumer cutbacks and retailer reluctance to hike prices.
Benzinga
Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings
Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
