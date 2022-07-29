‘Purple Hearts’ review: no one’s winning any medals for this second-rate romcom

www.nme.com
Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair. The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London. She donned a white blazer with lace details,...
Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary
In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
Jered Barclay Dies: Screen & Stage Actor Who Later Voiced Roles In TV’s ‘Smurfs’ & ‘Transformers’ Was 91
Jered Barclay, a longtime stage and screen actor who found a second career as a TV voice-over artist for series including The Smurfs and The Transformers, has died. He was 91. His longtime friend Myra Turley said Barclay died July 23 of MDS leukemia in North Hollywood, CA. Born on...
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Ringo Starr Revealed What Actually Divided The Beatles: 5 Interesting Facts About the Drummer
After officially becoming a member of The Beatles in 1962, Ringo Starr cemented his status as one of the most famous drummers of all time. Beatlemania swept across the globe and had such a strong hold on the music industry until the band split in 1970. He continued on with his own incredibly successful music career in the decades that followed.
‘Rizzoli & Isles’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Angie Harmon, Sasha Alexander and More
Partners in crime! Rizzoli & Isles took the crime show genre to the next level with its 2010 premiere, focusing on two female friends and colleagues who didn’t need anyone else to solve the case. Based on the novels by Tess Gerritsen, the TNT drama followed detective Jane Rizzoli (Angie Harmon) and medical examiner Dr. […]
Pat Carroll Dead at 95: Emmy Winner Voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid
Click here to read the full article. Actress and Emmy winner Pat Carroll, the voice of The Little Mermaid‘s Ursula, has died, our sister site Deadline reports. She was 95. Carroll, who was also a Grammy winner, died at her home in Cape Cod, Mass. Saturday while recovering from pneumonia. Best known by modern audiences for voicing the popular Disney villain, Carroll was a frequent film and TV actress who began her work in the late 1940s. She was seen on The Jimmy Durante Show, The Danny Thomas Show, The Red Skelton Hour, Getting Together, Laverne & Shirley, The Mary Tyler Moore Show,...
Costars Reunited Through the Years
Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
Netflix NC-17 ‘Blonde’ Trailer: Ana de Armas Stuns as Marilyn Monroe
Netflix has released a new trailer and images for its upcoming film, Blonde, a controversial, NC-17 reimagining of Marilyn Monroe’s life that explores the split between her private and public selves. The Gray Man star Ana de Armas plays the blonde bombshell as the story follows her journey from Norma Jeane Baker, the abused daughter of a single mother, to one of the most iconic celebrities in the world. Directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which blurred the line between fact and fiction as it captures the star’s “volatile childhood” through her rise to stardom...
Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died
After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.
Singer P.P. Arnold Claims Ike Turner Raped Her During Her Time As An Ikette
Though P.P. Arnold’s music foundation is rooted in “powerhouse church gospel,” the soul singer’s career started when she became a part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue at the age of seventeen—a moment that changed the trajectory of both her personal and professional lives.
Hypebae
Austin Butler Reveals He "Went Home in Tears" After Being Heckled for an 'Elvis' Performance
Austin Butler has received rave reviews for his performance in Elvis, which took a lot out of him, especially emotionally. During the process of getting comfortable playing the King of Rock n’ Roll, director Baz Luhrmann tried a filmmaking experiment in which he had others make fun of Butler while he performed as Presley. As a result, the actor went home crying.
Rob Reiner, Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Fields Among Stars Celebrating Titan Of TV Norman Lear’s 100th Birthday
Norman Lear, titan of television, is celebrating his 100th birthday Wednesday. Born in 1922, it would be five years before TV was invented and many more before it was marketed commercially to consumers. And it was through this new medium that Lear would change the way we viewed the world.
NME
Metallica give ‘Stranger Things’ and Eddie Munson shoutout during Lollapalooza performance of ‘Master of Puppets’
Metallica gave Stranger Things a shoutout at Lollapalooza, playing a clip of season four’s Eddie Munson on screens during ‘Master of Puppets’. The rock legends headlined day one of the Chicago festival Thursday night (July 28). They shredded through a setlist comprising ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and a cover of AC/DC’s ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)’, before returning for an encore.
NME
Ariana Grande fires back at fan asking her to “remember that you’re a singer”
Ariana Grande has responded to a fan that seemed to take aim at her entrepreneurial endeavours, assuring them that despite an uptick in content related to her R.E.M. Beauty brand, she’s “never felt like more of a singer”. While promoting the line on TikTok this week, one...
Ars Technica
Sylvester Stallone is a grizzled, disillusioned superhero in Samaritan trailer
Action legend Sylvester Stallone has dabbled in the superhero genre before, most notably as Judge Dredd (1995), the Ravager Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. (2017), and the voice of King Shark in The Suicide Squad (2021). (He's reprising his Ravager role for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.) With his new film Samaritan, Stallone gets to play an aging superhero living anonymously as a garbage man, tormented by his past. Judging by the official trailer, it's the perfect role for the 73-year-old action star, combining all the best elements of his long, illustrious career.
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
EW.com
Beyoncé's 10 best top 10 songs
Do you feel that? It's the wiggle. And it's about to be released. Beyoncé's highly anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, drops Friday, and we've been promised a dance fantasia, at least from the sound of lead single "Break My Soul." In just a matter of days, the throwback yet futuristic house track became Queen Bey's 20th Billboard top 10 hit as a solo artist.
'Elvis' star Austin Butler says he 'went home in tears' after the director had people boo him while he was singing
The actor said director Baz Luhrmann orchestrated the heckling to help get him into character as the legendary musician, Elvis Presley.
Tomb Raider 2: Alicia Vikander’s Sequel Has Been Dealt A Major Blow
Tomb Raider 2 has been in development for years, and it was announced today that the Alicia Vikander-led sequel has been hit with a major blow.
