NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) Stock: Why It Increased 5.21%

The metabolic syndrome (MetS) has been well linked with coronary heart disease (CHD) in the general population, but studies have rarely explored their association among patients with stroke. We examine prevalence of MetS and its association with CHD in patients with first-ever ischemic stroke. This hospital-based study included 1851 patients with first-ever ischemic stroke (mean age 61.2Â years, 36.5% women) who were hospitalized into two university hospitals in Shandong, China (January 2016"“February 2017). Data were collected through interviews, physical examinations, and laboratory tests. MetS was defined following the National Cholesterol Education Program (NCEP) criteria, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) criteria, and the Chinese Diabetes Society (CDS) criteria. CHD was defined following clinical criteria. Data were analyzed using binary logistic regression models. The overall prevalence of MetS was 33.4% by NECP criteria, 47.2% by IDF criteria, and 32.5% by CDS criteria, with the prevalence being decreased with age and higher in women than inÂ men (p"‰<"‰0.05). High blood pressure, high triglycerides, and low HDL-C were significantly associated with CHD (multi-adjusted odds ratio [OR] range 1.27"“1.38, p"‰<"‰0.05). The multi-adjusted OR of CHD associated with MetS defined by the NECP criteria, IDF criteria, and CDS criteria (vs. no MetS) was 1.27 (95% confidence interval 1.03"“1.57), 1.44 (1.18"“1.76), and 1.27 (1.03"“1.57), respectively. In addition, having 1"“2 abnormal components (vs. none) of MetS was associated with CHD (multi-adjusted OR range 1.66"“1.72, p"‰<"‰0.05). MetS affects over one-third of patients with first-ever ischemic stroke. MetS is associated with an increased likelihood of CHD in stroke patients.

