Police: Man accused of June shooting that left 1 dead in Strip District

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Glassport councilwoman accused of punching man at local bar
A Glassport councilwoman punched a man at a bar last week, according to charges filed Tuesday. The incident happened July 29 at a bar called Hott Rodz on Monongahela Avenue, police said. Katherine Handra, 41, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary citations for public drunkenness and harassment, court...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at Penn Township home
An Allegheny County woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend at a Penn Township home early Tuesday, according to court papers. The 32-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and neck and was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, authorities said. Police arrested Leah Hope Gillis, 33, of North...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold suspect arrested and charged in Fox Chapel burglary
An Arnold man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly participating in the burglary of Fox Chapel home last month in which a gold bar, jewelry worth thousands of dollars, an engraved wedding bank and three Rolex watches were stolen, Allegheny County Police said. Zachary Zeise, 27, was arrested in Cheswick by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fort Duquesne Bridge crash leads police to woman wanted in Hazelwood shooting
A crash early Monday on Pittsburgh’s Fort Duquesne Bridge led police to a woman wanted on attempted homicide charges stemming from a shootout in Hazelwood last year, court records show. Ronika Carter, 33, is accused of giving state troopers a fake name following the crash around 12:30 a.m. Police...
Rideshare driver carjacked by 4 armed men wearing masks, Pittsburgh police say
PITTSBURGH — A rideshare driver was carjacked when he was called to pick up passengers in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood early Tuesday, according to police. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3 a.m. The rideshare driver told police that when he arrived to pick up...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Carjacking reported in Pittsburgh’s West End
Pittsburgh police said they responded early Tuesday to a reported carjacking in the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue in the city’s West End. Zone 6 police officers said they spoke with a male victim who told them he was a ride-hail driver and was called to pick up passengers at an address on Chartiers Avenue around 3 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police trying to ID man who stole truck in Greensburg for attempted ATM theft in Murrysville
Police in Murrysville and Greensburg are hoping the public can help them identify a man who was seen with a stolen Smith Propane & Oil truck. Murrysville Detective Sgt. Daniel Cox said the driver used the truck to ram a free-standing PNC Bank ATM on William Penn Highway in an unsuccessful effort to steal it overnight between Sunday and Monday. After the attempt, he drove off.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant Township woman works with police in sting to nab 'agent' in bail scam
An Ohio woman who police said was part of a bail scam was arrested last week during a sting operation in Mt. Pleasant Township, according to court papers. A township woman told police she received a call at 10:30 a.m. Thursday by a person claiming to be “Glenn Perkins” who said a family member needed bail money after being put in jail because of their involvement in a vehicle crash. The caller requested $8,500.
beavercountyradio.com
Coraopolis Woman Charged with Criminal Trespass After Hitting Jackpot At The Rivers Casino
(File Photo of the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is reporting that they have charged 37-year-old Brandi Coyle of Coraopolis with criminal trespass after an incident that occurred at the casino on July 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM. Troopers reported...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Prosecution says it will seek 1st-degree murder conviction for Jeannette slaying
Authorities will seek a first-degree murder conviction in connection with a fatal shooting last year in Jeannette, a Westmoreland County prosecutor said. Stuart Ali, 47, was charged with a general count of criminal homicide for the April 15, 2021 killing of 43-year-old Marcus Davis in Jeannette. Davis’ body was found in the intersection at North Seventh Avenue and Gaskill Street with multiple bullet wounds, according to court records.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Feds file detainer to keep Beaver County man accused of shooting trooper in custody
The U.S. Probation office has filed a detainer against a man accused of shooting a state trooper Friday in Beaver County to ensure he remains in custody. Damian Bradford, who was serving a five-year term of supervised release after spending 14 years in federal prison for killing a Mercer County urologist whose wife was having an affair with Bradford, is charged in state court in connection with the shooting early Friday at Aliquippa’s Franklin Mini Mart.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bellevue man wanted by several towns accusing him of shoplifting, accused of stealing nearly $12k in Frazer alone
Multiple warrants are out for the arrest of a Bellevue man accused of helping to shoplift nearly $12,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Frazer last year. Police are looking for 46-year-old John Gehlert, who faces 32 felony charges of retail theft and conspiracy in retail theft. Police said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Armstrong man pleads guilty for teen shooting in New Kensington
An Armstrong County man pleaded guilty Monday for his role in the shooting of a teenage girl two years ago in New Kensington. Police said Deonte Joseph Slomkoski, 19, was identified as the man who shot at the girl during a fight on Sept. 18, 2020 on Freeport Street. According to court records, video recorded from a surveillance camera at the New Kensington Fire Department No. 2 depicted Slomkoski pushing a female to the ground and later pulling a gun from his waistband and firing the weapon.
Arrest warrant issued for grandmother after infant revived by Narcan in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman after her 10-month-old grandchild had to be revived with Narcan in McKees Rocks. Robbie Boyer, 47, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man shot and killed on Pittsburgh’s North Shore identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Monday morning. Pittsburgh police officers responded to the area near Anderson and East General Robinson streets for reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. This is right near the Rachel Carson Bride and about a block over from the Andy Warhol Museum.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man pleads guilty to killing Duquesne woman
A man who had been staying in White Oak will serve 11-1/2 to 23 years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday to killing a woman in McKeesport two years ago. Gerald Walker, 39, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and two firearms counts before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward J. Borkowski.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland prison guard union president charged in domestic violence case in North Irwin
The president of the union that represents guards at Westmoreland County Prison is charged with strangulation and other related offenses after an alleged domestic violence incident last weekend in North Irwin. Scott Allen Kennedy, 40, was arraigned earlier this week by North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware and released on...
Multiple arrest warrants out for local man accused of shoplifting spree
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple warrants are out for the arrest of a local man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores around the area. Police say they’re looking for John Gehlert. He has a new warrant from the University of Pittsburgh Police for theft in addition to felony warrants in Bellevue and Frazer Township.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Judge: Jury to decide self-defense claim in Greensburg shooting
A Westmoreland County judge has ruled there is no basis to dismiss attempted murder and other charges against a man wounded in a downtown shootout in Greensburg earlier this year. Following a hearing Monday, Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani said a defense theory suggesting Evan Curley, 23, acted in self-defense...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg-area dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph...
